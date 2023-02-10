When Patrick Mahomes takes the field on Sunday in Super Bowl 57, he will do so as the quarterback with the sixth-most rushing yards in Super Bowl history with 62. In his Super Bowl debut against San Francisco, he finished with 29 yards on nine carries and the following year, he finished with 33 on five attempts. His rushing potential appears less this year since he's nursing a high ankle sprain, but is a -119 bet (risk $119 to win $100) to surpass 19.5 rushing yards in the latest Super Bowl 57 prop bets listed on Caesars Sportsbook.

Mahomes will have had two weeks off since the AFC Championship Game, when he was just a week removed from sustaining the injury, but he still managed to scratch out 11 yards on three carries against Cincinnati. Those brave enough to roll the dice on what Mahomes can do with his feet will be betting not only on or against the Philadelphia defense, but also on his injury. How should you play the Chiefs vs. Eagles props, and what are some of the Super Bowl longshot plays that could bring huge returns? Before betting any NFL props for Super Bowl 57, you need to see the bestChiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl long shot bets from SportsLine's R.J. White.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and went 445-378-24 on his ATS picks from 2017-21, which returned $2,542 to $100 players. He's also an incredible 103-74-6 on his last 183 against-the-spread and total NFL picks during the 2022 NFL season, returning $2,070 for $100 bettors.

He's well-known for cashing out big in the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest twice since 2015. White also cashed big on his NFL futures in 2021, including nailing Jonathan Taylor as the NFL rushing leader at 10-1. Anyone who has followed White is way up.

With Eagles vs. Chiefs in the 2023 Super Bowl approaching, White has evaluated the NFL player props from Caesars and found five extreme longshot Super Bowl bets. You can only see them here.

Top NFL player prop bets for Chiefs vs. Eagles

One of the White's favorite longshot Super Bowl 57 props: Travis Kelce scores three or more TDs at +2300 (risk $100 to win $2,300). Philadelphia has been relatively stingy defending tight ends this season, but a few opponents made it a point of emphasis to target that position against the Eagles. The Titans, Vikings, Cardinals and Cowboys all targeted their tight ends 10 or more times when playing Philadelphia.

White points out that Kelce is the top tight end that Philadelphia will have faced all season. History suggests it is almost a lock that he'll score at least one touchdown in the 2023 Super Bowl since he's found the end zone at least once in eight of his last nine postseason games. With that as a baseline, White likes the idea of going big on Kelce possibly having a "pop game."

Two touchdowns would return +480, Kelce as Super Bowl MVP would return +1000 and this massive play brings back +2300, so White recommends including big swings on Kelce in your Super Bowl 57 best bets. See more Super Bowl 57 longshot bets here.

How to make Super Bowl LVII prop bets for Eagles vs. Chiefs

In addition, White has found four other longshot plays he loves, including one involving an overlooked player that brings a gargantuan 200-1 return. You can see what it is at SportsLine.

Which Super Bowl 57 prop bets should you target? And which monster 200-1 longshot bet should you back in Eagles vs. Chiefs? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Chiefs vs. Eagles prop bets to cash in big, all from the expert who is up more than $2,000 on NFL picks this season, and find out.