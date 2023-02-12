Bettors have one final chance to build their bankroll during football season when the Philadelphia Eagles face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET. There will be plenty of money wagered on the 2023 Super Bowl winner, but books are offering a plethora of other Super Bowl player props to choose from. One of the intriguing Eagles vs. Chiefs prop bets is which team will throw the first interception, where the Chiefs are -130 favorites (risk $130 to win $100) at Caesars Sportsbook in the latest Super Bowl odds. Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes threw 12 interceptions in the regular season, while Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts threw just six. Which Super Bowl 57 props should you target with your Super Bowl 57 picks? Before betting any NFL props for Super Bowl 57, you need to see the bestChiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl long shot bets from SportsLine's R.J. White.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and went 445-378-24 on his ATS picks from 2017-21, which returned $2,542 to $100 players. He's also an incredible 103-74-6 on his last 183 against-the-spread and total NFL picks during the 2022 NFL season, returning $2,070 for $100 bettors.

He's well-known for cashing out big in the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest twice since 2015. White also cashed big on his NFL futures in 2021, including nailing Jonathan Taylor as the NFL rushing leader at 10-1. Anyone who has followed White is way up.

With Eagles vs. Chiefs in the 2023 Super Bowl approaching, White has evaluated the NFL player props from Caesars and found five extreme longshot Super Bowl bets.

Top NFL player prop bets for Chiefs vs. Eagles

One of the White's favorite longshot Super Bowl 57 props: Travis Kelce scores three or more TDs at +2300 (risk $100 to win $2,300). Betting on Kelce to score a touchdown in the playoffs has been a profitable endeavor over the years, as he has found the end zone in eight of his last nine postseason games. With the veteran almost a lock to score at least once on Sunday, White suggests going for even more value at longshot odds.

Kelce reached the three-touchdown mark twice during the regular season, including a four-score day against the Raiders in October. He added a two-touchdown performance against the Jaguars in the 2023 NFL playoffs, hauling in 14 of 17 targets for 98 yards. Kansas City has four wide receivers dealing with injuries coming into this game, so Kelce could be in line for double-digit targets for the fourth time in his last seven outings.

"If Kelce scores twice (+480), he has a great chance of winning Super Bowl MVP," White told SportsLine. "But why stop there?"

How to make Super Bowl LVII prop bets for Eagles vs. Chiefs

In addition, White has found four other longshot plays he loves, including one involving an overlooked player that brings a gargantuan 200-1 return.

Which Super Bowl 57 prop bets should you target? And which monster 200-1 longshot bet should you back in Eagles vs. Chiefs?