The Super Bowl matchup is set, with the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs set to battle in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, February 12. Not only is it going to be the biggest sporting event in the world in all of 2023, it's also going to be the biggest sports betting event on your calendars this year.
Sportsbooks offer hundreds of ways to take a stance on the game, from the player props we see on every NFL game like over/under passing yards and anytime touchdown scorer, to more interesting over/unders like 2.5 players to throw a pass and 1.5 yards for shortest touchdown, to even more specific props like whether there will be a score in a specific window at the beginning or end of a game, will the game be tied after 0-0, and so on.
You can also get action on the coin toss and Super Bowl MVP, and some books will even post lines for the length of the national anthem, what happens during the halftime show and the color of the Gatorade splashed on the winning coach, among other props that will be determined when the game clock isn't running. If multitasking is your thing, you can also play cross-sport props that essentially create a choice between something related to the Super Bowl and something else going on in sports that day (i.e., will Ja Morant or the Eagles score more points).
We're covering all those angles and more in our Super Bowl props guide. Here, you'll be able to find lines on all game-related props provided by Caesars Sportsbook and relevant content from SportsLine, sharing model and expert picks along the way. We'll also cover some of the more exotic props on the anthem and halftime that you may not find at your sportsbook but can add a bit of fun to your party.
Be sure to check back regularly as we continue to update this post with prop lines as they become available as well as new SportsLine props content up until kickoff. All odds are subject to change.
Chiefs vs. Eagles | Game odds
Blink and you missed it. The Chiefs opened as 2.5-point favorites on Sunday night at some books right after defeating the Bengals in the AFC Championship, but within minutes the line had moved all the way to the Eagles being favored by 2.5 points as the market hammered the healthier Eagles coming off a blowout of the 49ers. The closing line will likely wind up somewhere in between, and you can find the current odds above or on SportsLine's NFL odds page.
Chiefs vs. Eagles | Player prop odds
Passing touchdowns
- Jalen Hurts: Over 1.5 (-109) | Under 1.5 (-125)
- Patrick Mahomes: Over 1.5 (-234) | Under 2.5 (+165)
Passing yards
- Jalen Hurts: Over 244.5 (-129) | Under 244.5 (-106)
- Patrick Mahomes: Over 288.5 (-121) | Under 288.5 (-113)
Interceptions
- Jalen Hurts: Over 0.5 (+123) | Under 0.5 (-169)
- Patrick Mahomes: Over 0.5 (-121) | Under 0.5 (-113)
Longest completion yardage length
- Jalen Hurts: Over 37.5 (-121) | Under 37.5 (-113)
- Patrick Mahomes: TBA
Rushing yards
- Miles Sanders: Over 54.5 (-139) | Under 54.5 (+102)
- Jalen Hurts: Over 47.5 (-113) | Under 47.5 (-121)
- Isiah Pacheco: Over 52.5 (-104) | Under 52.5 (-131)
- Jerick McKinnon: Over 23.5 (+104) | Under 23.5 (-142)
Rushing plus receiving yards
- Miles Sanders: Over 63.5 (-119) | Under 63.5 (-115)
- Jerick McKinnon: Over 49.5 (-113) | Under 49.5 (-121)
Receiving yards
- A.J. Brown: Over 70.5 (-129) | Under 70.5 (-106)
- DeVonta Smith: Over 62.5 (-129) | Under 62.5 (-106)
- Dallas Goedert: Over 46.5 (-139) | Under 46.5 (+102)
- Travis Kelce: Over 77.5 (-119) | Under 77.5 (-115)
- Jerick McKinnon: Over 22.5 (-121) | Under 22.5 (-113)
Longest reception yardage length
- Travis Kelce: Over 22.5 (-117) | Under 22.5 (-117)
Made field goals
- Jake Elliott: Over 1.5 (-123) | Under 1.5 (-111)
- Harrison Butker: Over 1.5 (-109) | Under 1.5 (-125)
Made extra points
- Jake Elliott: Over 2.5 (-127) | Under 2.5 (-108)
- Harrison Butker: Over 2.5 (-127) | Under 2.5 (-108)
Kicking points
- Jake Elliott: Over 7.5 (-131) | Under 7.5 (-104)
- Harrison Butker: Over 7.5 (-111) | Under 7.5 (-123)
Chiefs vs. Eagles | Touchdown prop odds
First TD scorer in game
- PHI players: Jalen Hurts +575 | Miles Sanders +600 | A.J. Brown +650 | DeVonta Smith +750 | Dallas Goedert +900 | Kenneth Gainwell +1100 | Boston Scott +2100 | Quez Watkins +2500 | Zach Pascal +2900
- KC players: Travis Kelce +575 | Isiah Pacheco +575 | Jerick McKinnon +950 | Marquez Valdes-Scantling +1000 | Patrick Mahomes +1600 | Noah Gray +2300
Anytime TD scorer
- PHI players: Jalen Hurts +120 | Miles Sanders +123 | A.J. Brown +126 | DeVonta Smith +145 | Dallas Goedert +190 | Kenneth Gainwell +235 | Boston Scott +450 | Quez Watkins +575 | Zach Pascal +900 | Jack Stoll +950
- KC players: Travis Kelce -110 | Isiah Pacheco +130 | Jerick McKinnon +185 | Marquez Valdes-Scantling +220 | Patrick Mahomes +380 | Noah Gray +450
Two-plus TD scorer
- PHI players: Jalen Hurts +625 | Miles Sanders +625 | A.J. Brown +675 | DeVonta Smith +800 | Dallas Goedert +1200 | Kenneth Gainwell +1750 | Boston Scott +3500 | Quez Watkins +4500
- KC players: Travis Kelce +525 | Isiah Pacheco +650 | Jerick McKinnon +1200 | Marquez Valdes-Scantling +1500 | Patrick Mahomes +2600 | Noah Gray +3500
Three-plus TD scorer
- PHI players: Jalen Hurts +2600 | Miles Sanders +2700 | A.J. Brown +3000 | DeVonta Smith +3500 | Dallas Goedert +6000 | Kenneth Gainwell +6500
- KC players: Travis Kelce +2400 | Isiah Pacheco +2900 | Jerick McKinnon +5000 | Marquez Valdes-Scantling +6500
Last TD scorer in game
- PHI players: Jalen Hurts +700 | Miles Sanders +675 | A.J. Brown +675 | DeVonta Smith +675 | Dallas Goedert +850 | Kenneth Gainwell +1000 | Boston Scott +1700 | Quez Watkins +2300 | Zach Pascal +2600
- KC players: Travis Kelce +550 | Isiah Pacheco +700 | Jerick McKinnon +850 | Marquez Valdes-Scantling +1100 | Patrick Mahomes +1900 | Noah Gray +2200
More TD props
- First team TD: Eagles -126 | Chiefs +101 | No TD +6500
Chiefs vs. Eagles | Game prop odds
Coin toss
- Result: Heads -101 | Tails -101
- Winner: Eagles -101 | Chiefs -101
Early game props
- Team to receive opening kickoff: Eagles -110 | Chiefs -110
- Opening kickoff a touchback: Yes -180 | No +150
- First Eagles drive outcome: Punt -105 | Offensive TD +250 | Field goal attempt +400 | Turnover +550
- First Chiefs drive outcome: Punt -118 | Offensive TD +280 | Field goal attempt +410 | Turnover +550
- Score in first six minutes of game: Yes -115 | No -115
- First score of game: Touchdown -165 | Field goal/safety +135
- Team to score first: Eagles -115 | Chiefs -105
- First scoring play: PHI TD +160 | KC TD +190 | PHI FG +380 | KC FG +390 | PHI safety +5000 | KC safety +4500
- Team to score first in second quarter: Eagles -125 | Chiefs +105
- Last score of first half: Touchdown +100 | Field goal/safety -130
- Last team to score in first half: Eagles -120 | Chiefs +100
- Score in last two minutes of first half: Yes -300 | No +240
Late game props
- Team with last possession of game: Eagles -110 | Chiefs -110
- Last team to score in game: Eagles -115 | Chiefs -105
Scoring props
- Safety: Yes +1000 | No -2000
Result props
- Double result (1H/game): PHI/PHI +150 | KC/KC +200 | PHI/KC +675 | KC/PHI +700 | Tie/PHI +2200 | Tie/KC +2200
- Winning margin: PHI 1-6 (+260) | PHI 7-12 (+525) | PHI 13-18 (+750) | PHI 19-24 (+1300) | PHI 25-30 (+2600) | PHI 31+ (+4000) | KC 1-6 (+320) | KC 7-12 (+600) | KC 13-18 (+950) | KC 19-24 (+1700) | KC 25-30 (+3000) | KC 31+ (+4500)
- Overtime: Yes +800 | No -1400
- Will team that scores first win game: Yes -165 | No +135
- Will team that scores last win game: Yes -230 | No +190
Head to head props
- First team to 10 points: Eagles -115 | Chiefs -105
- First team to 20 points: Eagles -120 | Chiefs +100
- Team with most TDs: Eagles -120 | Chiefs +100
- Team with most TDs three-way: Eagles +123 | Chiefs +150 | Tie +260
- Longest play from scrimmage: Eagles -115 | Chiefs -105
Chiefs vs. Eagles | MVP odds
- Favorites: Jalen Hurts +125 | Patrick Mahomes +130
- Non-QB favorites: Travis Kelce +1000 | AJ Brown +1200 | Devonta Smith +2500 | Miles Sanders +2500
- Mid-range options: Haason Reddick +4000 | Isiah Pacheco +4000 | Chris Jones +5000 | Dallas Goedert +6000 | Jerick McKinnon +6000 | Darius Slay +7500 | Frank Clark +7500 | Juju Smith-Schuster +7500 | Marquez Valdes-Scantling +7500
- Longshots: Brandon Graham +10000 | Justin Reid +10000 | Nick Bolton +10000 | TJ Edwards +10000 | Kadarius Toney +12500 | Kenneth Gainwell +12500 | Fletcher Cox +15000 | George Karlaftis +15000 | Jake Elliott +15000 | Josh Sweat +15000 | L'Jarius Sneed +15000 | Quez Watkins +15000 | Trent McDuffie +15000
- Deep longshots: Boston Scott +20000 | Bryan Cook +20000 | Carlos Dunlap +20000 | CJ Gardner-Johnson +20000 | Harrison Butker +20000 | James Bradberry +20000 | Javon Hargrave +20000 | Jaylen Watson +20000 | Joshua Williams +20000 | Juan Thornhill +20000 | Justin Watson +20000 | Khalen Saunders +20000 | Kyzir White +20000 | Marcus Epps +20000 | Mecole Hardman +20000 | Noah Gray +20000 | Skyy Moore +20000 | Willie Gay Jr. +20000 | Avonte Maddox +25000 | Blake Bell +25000 | Britain Covey +25000 | Darius Harris +25000 | Deon Bush +25000 | Derrick Nnadi +25000 | Grant Calcaterra +25000 | Ihmir Smith-Marsette +25000 | Jack Stoll +25000 | Jordan Davis +25000 | Marcus Kemp +25000 | Mike Danna +25000 | Nakobe Dean +25000 | Nazeeh Johnson +25000 | Ndamukong Suh +25000 | Reed Blankenship +25000 | Ronald Jones +25000 | Jody Fortson +30000 | Michael Burton +30000 | Zach Pascal +30000
Chiefs vs. Eagles | Eagles prop odds
- Total points: Over 25.5 (-115) | Under 25.5 (-105)
- Touchdowns: Over 2.5 (-170) | Under 2.5 (+143)
- Quarters won: Zero +900 | One +170 | Two +118 | Three +410 | Four +2300
- Halves won: Zero +275 | One -170 | Two +340
Chiefs vs. Eagles | Chiefs prop odds
- Total points: Over 24.5 (+100) | Under 24.5 (-120)
- Touchdowns: Over 2.5 (-140) | Under 2.5 (+118)
- Quarters won: Zero +700 | One +145 | Two +129 | Three +525 | Four +2800
- Halves won: Zero +230 | One -170 | Two +410
Chiefs vs. Eagles | Half prop odds
First half
- Spread: Eagles -0.5 (-110) | Chiefs +0.5 (-110)
- Money line: Eagles -125 | Chiefs +105
- Total: Over 24 (-110) | Under 24 (-110)
- Three-way money line: Eagles -126 | Chiefs +114 | Tie +900
- Winning margin: PHI 1-6 (+400) | PHI 7-12 (+475) | PHI 13-18 (+900) | PHI 19-24 (+2800) | PHI 25+ (+7000) | KC 1-6 (+430) | KC 7-12 (+525) | KC 13-18 (+1100) | KC 19-24 (+3500) | KC 25+ (+9000) | Tie (+1200)
- Total TDs: Four-plus +200 | Three +210 | Two +240 | One +470 | Zero +1600
- Chiefs team total: Over 11.5 (-115) | Under 11.5 (-105)
- Eagles team total: Over 12.5 (-120) | Under 12.5 (+100)
First half/second half winner
- Eagles win 1H + 2H winner: KC +220 | PHI +340 | Tie +1800
- Chiefs win 1H + 2H winner: PHI +265 | KC +420 | Tie +2000
- Tie 1H + 2H winner: PHI +1900 | KC +1900 | Tie +4500
Second half
- Three-way money line: Eagles -105 | Chiefs -106 | Tie +900
- Total TDs: Four-plus +170 | Three +230 | Two +255 | One +525 | Zero +1750
- Spread (including OT): Eagles -0.5 (+105) | Chiefs -0.5 (-125)
- Total (including OT): Over 24.5 (+100) | Under 24.5 (-120)
More half props
- More points in: First half +115 | Second half and OT -145
Chiefs vs. Eagles | Quarter prop odds
First quarter
- Spread: TBA
- Money line: TBA
- Total: TBA
- Three-way money line: Eagles +113 | Chiefs +140 | Tie +420
Second quarter
- Spread: Eagles -0.5 (+115) | Chiefs +0.5 (-135)
- Money line: Eagles -120 | Chiefs +100
- Total: Over 14 (-120) | Under 14 (+100)
- Three-way money line: Eagles -109 | Chiefs +120 | Tie +575
Third quarter
- Spread: Eagles -0.5 (+125) | Chiefs +0.5 (-145)
- Money line: Eagles -120 | Chiefs +100
- Total: Over 10 (-105) | Under 10 (-115)
- Three-way money line: Eagles +116 | Chiefs +121 | Tie +380
Fourth quarter
- Spread: Eagles -0.5 (+120) | Chiefs +0.5 (-140)
- Money line: Eagles -120 | Chiefs +100
- Total: Over 14 (+100) | Under 14 (-120)
- Three-way money line: Eagles +108 | Chiefs +104 | Tie +550
More quarter odds
- Highest-scoring quarter: First +675 | Second +121 | Third +490 | Fourth +150
- Eagles score all four quarters: Yes +185 | No -260
- Chiefs score all four quarters: Yes +205 | No -295
- Quarter of first TD: First -390 | Second +265 | Third +1900 | Fourth +3500 | No TD +4500
Entertainment props | National anthem
