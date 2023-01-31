The Super Bowl matchup is set, with the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs set to battle in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, February 12. Not only is it going to be the biggest sporting event in the world in all of 2023, it's also going to be the biggest sports betting event on your calendars this year.

Sportsbooks offer hundreds of ways to take a stance on the game, from the player props we see on every NFL game like over/under passing yards and anytime touchdown scorer, to more interesting over/unders like 2.5 players to throw a pass and 1.5 yards for shortest touchdown, to even more specific props like whether there will be a score in a specific window at the beginning or end of a game, will the game be tied after 0-0, and so on.

You can also get action on the coin toss and Super Bowl MVP, and some books will even post lines for the length of the national anthem, what happens during the halftime show and the color of the Gatorade splashed on the winning coach, among other props that will be determined when the game clock isn't running. If multitasking is your thing, you can also play cross-sport props that essentially create a choice between something related to the Super Bowl and something else going on in sports that day (i.e., will Ja Morant or the Eagles score more points).

We're covering all those angles and more in our Super Bowl props guide. Here, you'll be able to find lines on all game-related props provided by Caesars Sportsbook and relevant content from SportsLine, sharing model and expert picks along the way. We'll also cover some of the more exotic props on the anthem and halftime that you may not find at your sportsbook but can add a bit of fun to your party.

Be sure to check back regularly as we continue to update this post with prop lines as they become available as well as new SportsLine props content up until kickoff. All odds are subject to change.

Chiefs vs. Eagles | Game odds

Blink and you missed it. The Chiefs opened as 2.5-point favorites on Sunday night at some books right after defeating the Bengals in the AFC Championship, but within minutes the line had moved all the way to the Eagles being favored by 2.5 points as the market hammered the healthier Eagles coming off a blowout of the 49ers. The closing line will likely wind up somewhere in between, and you can find the current odds above or on SportsLine's NFL odds page.

Chiefs vs. Eagles | Player prop odds

Passing touchdowns

Jalen Hurts: Over 1.5 (-109) | Under 1.5 (-125)

Patrick Mahomes: Over 1.5 (-234) | Under 2.5 (+165)

Passing yards

Jalen Hurts: Over 244.5 (-129) | Under 244.5 (-106)

Patrick Mahomes: Over 288.5 (-121) | Under 288.5 (-113)

Interceptions

Jalen Hurts: Over 0.5 (+123) | Under 0.5 (-169)

Patrick Mahomes: Over 0.5 (-121) | Under 0.5 (-113)

Longest completion yardage length

Jalen Hurts: Over 37.5 (-121) | Under 37.5 (-113)

Patrick Mahomes: TBA

Rushing yards

Miles Sanders: Over 54.5 (-139) | Under 54.5 (+102)

Jalen Hurts: Over 47.5 (-113) | Under 47.5 (-121)

Isiah Pacheco: Over 52.5 (-104) | Under 52.5 (-131)



Jerick McKinnon: Over 23.5 (+104) | Under 23.5 (-142)

Rushing plus receiving yards

Miles Sanders: Over 63.5 (-119) | Under 63.5 (-115)

Jerick McKinnon: Over 49.5 (-113) | Under 49.5 (-121)



Receiving yards

A.J. Brown: Over 70.5 (-129) | Under 70.5 (-106)

DeVonta Smith: Over 62.5 (-129) | Under 62.5 (-106)

Dallas Goedert: Over 46.5 (-139) | Under 46.5 (+102)

Travis Kelce: Over 77.5 (-119) | Under 77.5 (-115)

Jerick McKinnon: Over 22.5 (-121) | Under 22.5 (-113)

Longest reception yardage length

Travis Kelce: Over 22.5 (-117) | Under 22.5 (-117)



Made field goals

Jake Elliott: Over 1.5 (-123) | Under 1.5 (-111)

Harrison Butker: Over 1.5 (-109) | Under 1.5 (-125)

Made extra points

Jake Elliott: Over 2.5 (-127) | Under 2.5 (-108)

Harrison Butker: Over 2.5 (-127) | Under 2.5 (-108)

Kicking points

Jake Elliott: Over 7.5 (-131) | Under 7.5 (-104)

Harrison Butker: Over 7.5 (-111) | Under 7.5 (-123)

Chiefs vs. Eagles | Touchdown prop odds

First TD scorer in game

PHI players: Jalen Hurts +575 | Miles Sanders +600 | A.J. Brown +650 | DeVonta Smith +750 | Dallas Goedert +900 | Kenneth Gainwell +1100 | Boston Scott +2100 | Quez Watkins +2500 | Zach Pascal +2900

KC players: Travis Kelce +575 | Isiah Pacheco +575 | Jerick McKinnon +950 | Marquez Valdes-Scantling +1000 | Patrick Mahomes +1600 | Noah Gray +2300

Anytime TD scorer

PHI players: Jalen Hurts +120 | Miles Sanders +123 | A.J. Brown +126 | DeVonta Smith +145 | Dallas Goedert +190 | Kenneth Gainwell +235 | Boston Scott +450 | Quez Watkins +575 | Zach Pascal +900 | Jack Stoll +950

KC players: Travis Kelce -110 | Isiah Pacheco +130 | Jerick McKinnon +185 | Marquez Valdes-Scantling +220 | Patrick Mahomes +380 | Noah Gray +450

Two-plus TD scorer

PHI players: Jalen Hurts +625 | Miles Sanders +625 | A.J. Brown +675 | DeVonta Smith +800 | Dallas Goedert +1200 | Kenneth Gainwell +1750 | Boston Scott +3500 | Quez Watkins +4500

KC players: Travis Kelce +525 | Isiah Pacheco +650 | Jerick McKinnon +1200 | Marquez Valdes-Scantling +1500 | Patrick Mahomes +2600 | Noah Gray +3500

Three-plus TD scorer

PHI players: Jalen Hurts +2600 | Miles Sanders +2700 | A.J. Brown +3000 | DeVonta Smith +3500 | Dallas Goedert +6000 | Kenneth Gainwell +6500

KC players: Travis Kelce +2400 | Isiah Pacheco +2900 | Jerick McKinnon +5000 | Marquez Valdes-Scantling +6500

Last TD scorer in game

PHI players: Jalen Hurts +700 | Miles Sanders +675 | A.J. Brown +675 | DeVonta Smith +675 | Dallas Goedert +850 | Kenneth Gainwell +1000 | Boston Scott +1700 | Quez Watkins +2300 | Zach Pascal +2600

KC players: Travis Kelce +550 | Isiah Pacheco +700 | Jerick McKinnon +850 | Marquez Valdes-Scantling +1100 | Patrick Mahomes +1900 | Noah Gray +2200

More TD props

First team TD: Eagles -126 | Chiefs +101 | No TD +6500

Chiefs vs. Eagles | Game prop odds

Coin toss

Result: Heads -101 | Tails -101

Winner: Eagles -101 | Chiefs -101

Early game props

Team to receive opening kickoff: Eagles -110 | Chiefs -110

Opening kickoff a touchback: Yes -180 | No +150

First Eagles drive outcome: Punt -105 | Offensive TD +250 | Field goal attempt +400 | Turnover +550

First Chiefs drive outcome: Punt -118 | Offensive TD +280 | Field goal attempt +410 | Turnover +550

Score in first six minutes of game: Yes -115 | No -115

First score of game: Touchdown -165 | Field goal/safety +135

Team to score first: Eagles -115 | Chiefs -105

First scoring play: PHI TD +160 | KC TD +190 | PHI FG +380 | KC FG +390 | PHI safety +5000 | KC safety +4500

Team to score first in second quarter: Eagles -125 | Chiefs +105

Last score of first half: Touchdown +100 | Field goal/safety -130

Last team to score in first half: Eagles -120 | Chiefs +100

Score in last two minutes of first half: Yes -300 | No +240

Late game props

Team with last possession of game: Eagles -110 | Chiefs -110

Last team to score in game: Eagles -115 | Chiefs -105

Scoring props

Safety: Yes +1000 | No -2000

Result props

Double result (1H/game): PHI/PHI +150 | KC/KC +200 | PHI/KC +675 | KC/PHI +700 | Tie/PHI +2200 | Tie/KC +2200

Winning margin: PHI 1-6 (+260) | PHI 7-12 (+525) | PHI 13-18 (+750) | PHI 19-24 (+1300) | PHI 25-30 (+2600) | PHI 31+ (+4000) | KC 1-6 (+320) | KC 7-12 (+600) | KC 13-18 (+950) | KC 19-24 (+1700) | KC 25-30 (+3000) | KC 31+ (+4500)

Overtime: Yes +800 | No -1400

Will team that scores first win game: Yes -165 | No +135

Will team that scores last win game: Yes -230 | No +190

Head to head props

First team to 10 points: Eagles -115 | Chiefs -105



First team to 20 points: Eagles -120 | Chiefs +100

Team with most TDs: Eagles -120 | Chiefs +100

Team with most TDs three-way: Eagles +123 | Chiefs +150 | Tie +260

Longest play from scrimmage: Eagles -115 | Chiefs -105

Chiefs vs. Eagles | MVP odds

Favorites: Jalen Hurts +125 | Patrick Mahomes +130

Non-QB favorites: Travis Kelce +1000 | AJ Brown +1200 | Devonta Smith +2500 | Miles Sanders +2500

Mid-range options: Haason Reddick +4000 | Isiah Pacheco +4000 | Chris Jones +5000 | Dallas Goedert +6000 | Jerick McKinnon +6000 | Darius Slay +7500 | Frank Clark +7500 | Juju Smith-Schuster +7500 | Marquez Valdes-Scantling +7500

Longshots: Brandon Graham +10000 | Justin Reid +10000 | Nick Bolton +10000 | TJ Edwards +10000 | Kadarius Toney +12500 | Kenneth Gainwell +12500 | Fletcher Cox +15000 | George Karlaftis +15000 | Jake Elliott +15000 | Josh Sweat +15000 | L'Jarius Sneed +15000 | Quez Watkins +15000 | Trent McDuffie +15000

Deep longshots: Boston Scott +20000 | Bryan Cook +20000 | Carlos Dunlap +20000 | CJ Gardner-Johnson +20000 | Harrison Butker +20000 | James Bradberry +20000 | Javon Hargrave +20000 | Jaylen Watson +20000 | Joshua Williams +20000 | Juan Thornhill +20000 | Justin Watson +20000 | Khalen Saunders +20000 | Kyzir White +20000 | Marcus Epps +20000 | Mecole Hardman +20000 | Noah Gray +20000 | Skyy Moore +20000 | Willie Gay Jr. +20000 | Avonte Maddox +25000 | Blake Bell +25000 | Britain Covey +25000 | Darius Harris +25000 | Deon Bush +25000 | Derrick Nnadi +25000 | Grant Calcaterra +25000 | Ihmir Smith-Marsette +25000 | Jack Stoll +25000 | Jordan Davis +25000 | Marcus Kemp +25000 | Mike Danna +25000 | Nakobe Dean +25000 | Nazeeh Johnson +25000 | Ndamukong Suh +25000 | Reed Blankenship +25000 | Ronald Jones +25000 | Jody Fortson +30000 | Michael Burton +30000 | Zach Pascal +30000

Chiefs vs. Eagles | Eagles prop odds

Total points: Over 25.5 (-115) | Under 25.5 (-105)

Touchdowns: Over 2.5 (-170) | Under 2.5 (+143)

Quarters won: Zero +900 | One +170 | Two +118 | Three +410 | Four +2300

Halves won: Zero +275 | One -170 | Two +340

Chiefs vs. Eagles | Chiefs prop odds

Total points: Over 24.5 (+100) | Under 24.5 (-120)

Touchdowns: Over 2.5 (-140) | Under 2.5 (+118)

Quarters won: Zero +700 | One +145 | Two +129 | Three +525 | Four +2800

Halves won: Zero +230 | One -170 | Two +410

Chiefs vs. Eagles | Half prop odds

First half

Spread: Eagles -0.5 (-110) | Chiefs +0.5 (-110)

Money line: Eagles -125 | Chiefs +105

Total: Over 24 (-110) | Under 24 (-110)

Three-way money line: Eagles -126 | Chiefs +114 | Tie +900

Winning margin: PHI 1-6 (+400) | PHI 7-12 (+475) | PHI 13-18 (+900) | PHI 19-24 (+2800) | PHI 25+ (+7000) | KC 1-6 (+430) | KC 7-12 (+525) | KC 13-18 (+1100) | KC 19-24 (+3500) | KC 25+ (+9000) | Tie (+1200)

Total TDs: Four-plus +200 | Three +210 | Two +240 | One +470 | Zero +1600

Chiefs team total: Over 11.5 (-115) | Under 11.5 (-105)

Eagles team total: Over 12.5 (-120) | Under 12.5 (+100)

First half/second half winner

Eagles win 1H + 2H winner: KC +220 | PHI +340 | Tie +1800

Chiefs win 1H + 2H winner: PHI +265 | KC +420 | Tie +2000

Tie 1H + 2H winner: PHI +1900 | KC +1900 | Tie +4500

Second half

Three-way money line: Eagles -105 | Chiefs -106 | Tie +900

Total TDs: Four-plus +170 | Three +230 | Two +255 | One +525 | Zero +1750

Spread (including OT): Eagles -0.5 (+105) | Chiefs -0.5 (-125)

Total (including OT): Over 24.5 (+100) | Under 24.5 (-120)

More half props

More points in: First half +115 | Second half and OT -145

Chiefs vs. Eagles | Quarter prop odds

First quarter

Spread: TBA

Money line: TBA

Total: TBA

Three-way money line: Eagles +113 | Chiefs +140 | Tie +420

Second quarter

Spread: Eagles -0.5 (+115) | Chiefs +0.5 (-135)

Money line: Eagles -120 | Chiefs +100

Total: Over 14 (-120) | Under 14 (+100)

Three-way money line: Eagles -109 | Chiefs +120 | Tie +575

Third quarter

Spread: Eagles -0.5 (+125) | Chiefs +0.5 (-145)

Money line: Eagles -120 | Chiefs +100

Total: Over 10 (-105) | Under 10 (-115)

Three-way money line: Eagles +116 | Chiefs +121 | Tie +380

Fourth quarter

Spread: Eagles -0.5 (+120) | Chiefs +0.5 (-140)

Money line: Eagles -120 | Chiefs +100

Total: Over 14 (+100) | Under 14 (-120)

Three-way money line: Eagles +108 | Chiefs +104 | Tie +550

More quarter odds

Highest-scoring quarter: First +675 | Second +121 | Third +490 | Fourth +150

Eagles score all four quarters: Yes +185 | No -260

Chiefs score all four quarters: Yes +205 | No -295

Quarter of first TD: First -390 | Second +265 | Third +1900 | Fourth +3500 | No TD +4500

Entertainment props | National anthem

Odds to come.

Entertainment props | Halftime

Odds to come.