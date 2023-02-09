The Super Bowl matchup is set, with the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs set to battle in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, February 12. Not only is it going to be the biggest sporting event in the world in all of 2023, it's also going to be the biggest sports betting event on your calendars this year.

Sportsbooks offer hundreds of ways to take a stance on the game, from the player props we see on every NFL game like over/under passing yards and anytime touchdown scorer, to more interesting over/unders like 2.5 players to throw a pass and 1.5 yards for shortest touchdown, to even more specific props like whether there will be a score in a specific window at the beginning or end of a game, will the game be tied after 0-0, and so on.

You can also get action on the coin toss and Super Bowl MVP, and some books will even post lines for the length of the national anthem, what happens during the halftime show and the color of the Gatorade splashed on the winning coach, among other props that will be determined when the game clock isn't running. If multitasking is your thing, you can also play cross-sport props that essentially create a choice between something related to the Super Bowl and something else going on in sports that day (i.e., will Ja Morant or the Eagles score more points).

We're covering all those angles and more in our Super Bowl props guide. Here, you'll be able to find lines on all game-related props provided by Caesars Sportsbook and relevant content from SportsLine, sharing model and expert picks along the way. We'll also cover some of the more exotic props on the anthem and halftime that you may not find at your sportsbook but can add a bit of fun to your party.

Be sure to check back regularly as we continue to update this post with prop lines as they become available as well as new SportsLine props content up until kickoff. All odds are subject to change.

Chiefs vs. Eagles | Game odds

Blink and you missed it. The Chiefs opened as 2.5-point favorites on Sunday night at some books right after defeating the Bengals in the AFC Championship, but within minutes the line had moved all the way to the Eagles being favored by 2.5 points as the market hammered the healthier Eagles coming off a blowout of the 49ers. The closing line will likely wind up somewhere in between, and you can find the current odds above or on SportsLine's NFL odds page.

Chiefs vs. Eagles | Player prop odds

Patrick Mahomes battled through an ankle injury sustained in the divisional round against the Jaguars to throw for 326 yards and two touchdowns on 29-of-43 passing in the AFC Championship. The SportsLine Projection Model leans to Mahomes going under his passing TDs line of 2.5 in this contest, and you can find the rest of the SportsLine model's Patrick Mahomes prop picks here.

Jalen Hurts came back from an injured shoulder to lead the Eagles to two blowout wins in the playoffs, though he didn't have to do much as a passer in either game due to how each one developed. The SportsLine Projection Model again does not think he'll throw a ton of passes, leaning Under 32.5 pass attempts in the game. You can find the rest of the SportsLine model's Jalen Hurts prop picks here.

Passing touchdowns

Jalen Hurts: Over 1.5 (-109) | Under 1.5 (-125)

Patrick Mahomes: Over 2.5 (+159) | Under 2.5 (-224)

Passing yards

Jalen Hurts: Over 241.5 (-117) | Under 241.5 (-117)

Patrick Mahomes: Over 297.5 (-117) | Under 297.5 (-117)

Interceptions

Jalen Hurts: Over 0.5 (+104) | Under 0.5 (-142)

Patrick Mahomes: Over 0.5 (-131) | Under 0.5 (-104)

Pass completions

Jalen Hurts: Over 20.5 (-135) | Under 20.5 (-101)

Patrick Mahomes: Over 25.5 (-121) | Under 25.5 (-113)

Pass attempts

Jalen Hurts: Over 31.5 (-109) | Under 31.5 (-125)

Patrick Mahomes: Over 38.5 (-125) | Under 38.5 (-109)

Isiah Pacheco flashed the ability to be a tough runner to tackle leading into the AFC Championship, but he blossomed as a pass-catcher in that win, recording five receptions on six targets for 59 yards. He had just 14 targets during the entire regular season, so that passing-game involvement marked a left turn for the Chiefs offense. The SportsLine Projection Model leans to Pacheco going Over 11.5 rush attempts, and you can find the rest of the SportsLine model's Isiah Pacheco prop picks here and picks for backfield mate Jerick McKinnon's props here.

Miles Sanders delivered his first 1,000-yard season for the Eagles this year, then had 17 carries for 90 yards in the blowout divisional round win over the Giants. His yardage was held in check in the NFC Championship but he did score two touchdowns, his first since Week 14. The SportsLine Projection Model leans to Sanders coming in Over 12.5 rush attempts in one of his player props, and you can find the rest of the SportsLine model's Miles Sanders prop picks here and picks for backfield mate Kenneth Gainwell's props here.

Rushing yards

Miles Sanders: Over 59.5 (-131) | Under 59.5 (-104)

Jalen Hurts: Over 49.5 (-113) | Under 49.5 (-121)

Kenneth Gainwell: Over 19.5 (-115) | Under 19.5 (-119)

Isiah Pacheco: Over 49.5 (-115) | Under 49.5 (-119)



Jerick McKinnon: Over 20.5 (-115) | Under 20.5 (-119)

Patrick Mahomes: Over 18.5 (-119) | Under 18.5 (-115)

Rushing attempts

Miles Sanders: Over 12.5 (-137) | Under 13.5 (+100)

Jalen Hurts: Over 10.5 (-101) | Under 10.5 (-135)

Isiah Pacheco: Over 11.5 (-103) | Under 11.5 (-133)



Jerick McKinnon: Over 5.5 (-106) | Under 5.5 (-129)

Patrick Mahomes: Over 4.5 (+106) | Under 4.5 (-145)

Travis Kelce: Over 0.5 (+450) | Under 0.5 (-700)

Travis Kelce was a surprise addition to the injury report heading into the AFC Championship due to back spasms, but he turned out to be one of the rare Kansas City pass-catchers to make it through the game while securing seven of eight targets for 78 yards and a score. The SportsLine Projection Model leans to Kelce as a good value to score a TD at -120 or better, and you can find the rest of the SportsLine model's Travis Kelce prop picks here.

The Eagles boast one of the best receiver tandems in the league in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, who combined for 2,692 receiving yards on 183 catches and 18 touchdowns in the regular season. Not bad for an offense that has at times been able to win games on the ground rather than through the air, which has largely the script in the playoffs with Brown being held under 30 receiving yards in both games. The SportsLine Projection Model leans to Brown finishing under 5.5 receptions, and you can find the rest of the SportsLine model's A.J. Brown prop picks here, as well as the model's prop picks for DeVonta Smith here and even Dallas Goedert prop picks from the model here.

Receiving yards

A.J. Brown: Over 71.5 (-119) | Under 71.5 (-115)

DeVonta Smith: Over 61.5 (-119) | Under 61.5 (-115)

Dallas Goedert: Over 48.5 (-117) | Under 48.5 (-117)

Quez Watkins: Over 12.5 (-133) | Under 12.5 (-103)



Kenneth Gainwell: Over 11.5 (-121) | Under 11.5 (-113)

Travis Kelce: Over 77.5 (-115) | Under 77.5 (-119)

JuJu Smith-Schuster: Over 37.5 (-135) | Under 35.5 (-101)

Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Over 35.5 (-108) | Under 35.5 (-127)

Kadarius Toney: Over 25.5 (-145) | Under 25.5 (+106)

Jerick McKinnon: Over 20.5 (-137) | Under 20.5 (+100)

Justin Watson: Over 16.5 (-115) | Under 16.5 (-119)

Isiah Pacheco: Over 16.5 (-113) | Under 16.5 (-121)

Noah Gray: Over 12.5 (-121) | Under 12.5 (-113)

Most receiving yards: Travis Kelce +300 | A.J. Brown +450 | DeVonta Smith +500 | Marquez Valdes-Scantling +600 | JuJu Smith-Schuster +800 | Mecole Hardman +1000 | Dallas Goedert +1200 | Kadarius Toney +1800 | Jerick McKinnon +1800 | Justin Watson +2200 | Skyy Moore +2500 | Quez Watkins +3000 | Isiah Pacheco +5000 | Jack Stoll +7500 | Zach Pascal +7500 | Kenneth Gainwell +8000 | Miles Sanders +25000 | Boston Scott +30000 | Any other player +2000

Rushing plus receiving yards

A.J. Brown: Over 71.5 (-119) | Under 71.5 (-115)

Miles Sanders: Over 67.5 (-119) | Under 67.5 (-115)

DeVonta Smith: Over 61.5 (-115) | Under 61.5 (-119)

Kenneth Gainwell: Over 34.5 (-115) | Under 34.5 (-119)

Quez Watkins: Over 12.5 (-117) | Under 12.5 (-117)

Isiah Pacheco: Over 69.5 (-108) | Under 69.5 (-127)

Jerick McKinnon: Over 44.5 (-113) | Under 44.5 (-121)

Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Over 38.5 (-108) | Under 38.5 (-127)

JuJu Smith-Schuster: Over 37.5 (-135) | Under 37.5 (-101)

Kadarius Toney: Over 31.5 (-117) | Under 31.5 (-117)

Receptions

A.J. Brown: Over 5.5 (+120) | Under 5.5 (-166)

DeVonta Smith: Over 4.5 (-166) | Under 4.5 (+120)

Dallas Goedert: Over 4.5 (-142) | Under 4.5 (+104)



Kenneth Gainwell: Over 1.5 (-129) | Under 1.5 (-106)

Miles Sanders: Over 1.5 (+139) | Under 1.5 (-194)

Quez Watkins: Over 1.5 (+126) | Under 1.5 (-174)



Travis Kelce: Over 6.5 (-184) | Under 6.5 (+133)



JuJu Smith-Schuster: Over 3.5 (-135) | Under 3.5 (-101)

Jerick McKinnon: Over 2.5 (-163) | Under 2.5 (+118)



Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Over 2.5 (-121) | Under 2.5 (-113)

Kadarius Toney: Over 2.5 (-103) | Under 2.5 (-133)

Isiah Pacheco: Over 1.5 (-199) | Under 1.5 (+143)

Noah Gray: Over 1.5 (+106) | Under 1.5 (-145)

Justin Watson: Over 1.5 (+118) | Under 1.5 (-163)

Targets

A.J. Brown: Over 8 (-115) | Under 8 (-115)

DeVonta Smith: Over 7.5 (-160) | Under 7.5 (+130)

Travis Kelce: Over 9.5 (-115) | Under 9.5 (-115)

First completion yardage length

Jalen Hurts: Over 7.5 (-160) | Under 7.5 (+130)

Patrick Mahomes: Over 7.5 (-170) | Under 7.5 (+140)

Longest completion yardage length

Jalen Hurts: Over 37.5 (-104) | Under 37.5 (-131)

Patrick Mahomes: Over 37.5 (-117) | Under 37.5 (-117)

First touchdown pass yardage length

Jalen Hurts: Over 9.5 (-150) | Under 9.5 (+120)

Patrick Mahomes: Over 9.5 (+105) | Under 9.5 (-125)

Passer rating in game

Jalen Hurts: Over 90.5 (-145) | Under 90.5 (+105)

Patrick Mahomes: Over 99.5 (-115) | Under 99.5 (-115)

Number of TD passes

Jalen Hurts: Zero +230 | One +200 | Two +250 | Three +500 | Four +1500 | Five +3500 | Six-plus +6000

Patrick Mahomes: Zero +700 | One +240 | Two +220 | Three +280 | Four +750 | Five +1800 | Six-plus +4000

Touchdown passes by quarter

Jalen Hurts first quarter: Yes +215 | No -265

Jalen Hurts second quarter: Yes +120 | No -150

Jalen Hurts third quarter: Yes +185 | No -235

Jalen Hurts fourth quarter: Yes +125 | No -155

Patrick Mahomes first quarter: Yes +150 | No -180

Patrick Mahomes second quarter: Yes -115 | No -115

Patrick Mahomes third quarter: Yes +140 | No -170

Patrick Mahomes fourth quarter: Yes -115 | No -115

Two-plus TD passes in any quarter

Jalen Hurts: Yes +330 | No -430

Patrick Mahomes: Yes +190 | No -230

Half with most passing yards

Jalen Hurts: First half +120 | Second half and OT -150

Patrick Mahomes: First half +125 | Second half and OT -155

First rush yardage length

Jalen Hurts: Over 3.5 (-150) | Under 3.5 (+120)

Miles Sanders: Over 3.5 (-115) | Under 3.5 (-115)

Kenneth Gainwell: Over 3.5 (+120) | Under 3.5 (-150)

Boston Scott: Over 3.5 (+120) | Under 3.5 (-150)

Patrick Mahomes: Over 3.5 (-140) | Under 3.5 (+115)

Isiah Pacheco: Over 3.5 (+100) | Under 3.5 (-130)

Jerick McKinnon: Over 2.5 (-145) | Under 2.5 (+115)

Longest rush yardage length

Miles Sanders: Over 13.5 (-130) | Under 13.5 (+100)

Kenneth Gainwell: Over 9.5 (-115) | Under 9.5 (-115)

Boston Scott: Over 6.5 (+115) | Under 6.5 (-145)

Isiah Pacheco: Over 13.5 (+100) | Under 13.5 (-130)

Jerick McKinnon: Over 8.5 (+105) | Under 8.5 (-135)

First reception yardage length

A.J. Brown: Over 9.5 (-130) | Under 9.5 (+100)

DeVonta Smith: Over 9.5 (-115) | Under 9.5 (-115)

Dallas Goedert: Over 8.5 (-130) | Under 8.5 (+100)

Travis Kelce: Over 9.5 (-115) | Under 9.5 (-115)

Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Over 9.5 (-115) | Under 9.5 (-115)

JuJu Smith-Schuster: Over 7.5 (-130) | Under 7.5 (+100)

Longest reception yardage length

A.J. Brown: Over 26.5 (-139) | Under 26.5 (+102)

DeVonta Smith: Over 23.5 (-111) | Under 23.5 (-123)

Dallas Goedert: Over 18.5 (-127) | Under 17.5 (-108)

Quez Watkins: Over 9.5 (-113) | Under 9.5 (-121)

Kenneth Gainwell: Over 8.5 (-113) | Under 8.5 (-121)

Travis Kelce: Over 22.5 (-119) | Under 22.5 (-115)



Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Over 18.5 (-123) | Under 18.5 (-111)

JuJu Smith-Schuster: Over 17.5 (-121) | Under 17.5 (-113)

Kadarius Toney: Over 14.5 (-125) | Under 14.5 (-109)

Jerick McKinnon: Over 12.5 (-109) | Under 12.5 (-125)

Isiah Pacheco: Over 11.5 (-111) | Under 11.5 (-123)

Noah Gray: Over 9.5 (-119) | Under 9.5 (-115)

Made field goals

Jake Elliott: Over 1.5 (-111) | Under 1.5 (-123)

Harrison Butker: Over 1.5 (-154) | Under 1.5 (+112)

Made extra points

Jake Elliott: Over 2.5 (-119) | Under 2.5 (-115)

Harrison Butker: Over 2.5 (-131) | Under 2.5 (-104)

Kicking points

Jake Elliott: Over 6.5 (-145) | Under 6.5 (+106)

Harrison Butker: Over 7.5 (-123) | Under 7.5 (-111)

Punting props

Brett Kern touchbacks: Over 0.5 (+400) | Under 0.5 (-550)

Brett Kern longest gross punt yardage: Over 50.5 (-115) | Under 50.5 (-115)

Tommy Townsend touchbacks: Over 0.5 (+350) | Under 0.5 (-450)

Tommy Townsend longest gross punt yardage: Over 55.5 (-120) | Under 55.5 (-110)

Defensive tackles + assists

T.J. Edwards: Over 8.5 (-111) | Under 8.5 (-123)

Kyzir White: Over 6.5 (-101) | Under 6.5 (-135)

C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Over 5.5 (-133) | Under 5.5 (-103)

Marcus Epps: Over 5.5 (+116) | Under 5.5 (-160)

Darius Slay: Over 3.5 (-133) | Under 3.5 (-103)

Haason Reddick: Over 3.5 (+126) | Under 3.5 (-174)

James Bradberry: Over 3.5 (+133) | Under 3.5 (-184)



Nick Bolton: Over 10.5 (-104) | Under 10.5 (-131)



L'Jarius Sneed: Over 5.5 (-129) | Under 5.5 (-106)

Justin Reid: Over 5.5 (-121) | Under 5.5 (-113)

Juan Thornhill: Over 5.5 (+146) | Under 5.5 (-204)



Trent McDuffie: Over 4.5 (+116) | Under 4.5 (-160)



Chris Jones: Over 3.5 (+112) | Under 3.5 (-154)

Sacks

Haason Reddick: Yes -170 | No +140

Josh Sweat: Yes +120 | No -150

Brandon Graham: Yes +170 | No -210

Javon Hargrave: Yes +180 | No -220

Fletcher Cox: Yes +265 | No -285

Chris Jones: Yes -130 | No +100

Frank Clark: Yes +135 | No -165

George Karlaftis: Yes +190 | No -230

Interceptions

Darius Slay: Yes +550 | No -800

C.J. Gardner Johnson: Yes +550 | No -800

James Bradberry: Yes +600 | No -900

L'Jarius Sneed: Yes +400 | No -550

Jaylen Watson: Yes +600 | No -900



Juan Thornhill: Yes +650 | No -1000

Chiefs vs. Eagles | MVP odds

When it comes to Super Bowl MVP, you're always going to see the QBs favored, as 31 quarterbacks have won Super Bowl MVP all-time. That rate picks up if you isolate recent history, with 11 of the last Super Bowls naming a quarterback MVP. It didn't happen last year (Cooper Kupp won the award), and it's been since 2004-05 where consecutive Super Bowls haven't had a quarterback win MVP. You can find our expert pick for Super Bowl MVP at SportsLine here, along with a pair of nice longshot plays worth considering.

Favorites: Jalen Hurts +125 | Patrick Mahomes +130

Non-QB favorites: Travis Kelce +1000 | AJ Brown +1500 | Devonta Smith +2500 | Miles Sanders +2500

Mid-range options: Haason Reddick +3500 | Isiah Pacheco +5000 | Chris Jones +5000 | Dallas Goedert +6000 | Jerick McKinnon +6000 | Juju Smith-Schuster +8000 | Marquez Valdes-Scantling +8000

Longshots: Kenneth Gainwell +10000 | Darius Slay +10000 | Frank Clark +10000 | Brandon Graham +10000 | Kadarius Toney +15000 | Justin Reid +15000 | Nick Bolton +15000 | TJ Edwards +15000 | L'Jarius Sneed +15000 | Fletcher Cox +15000 | George Karlaftis +15000 | Jake Elliott +15000 | Josh Sweat +15000 | Trent McDuffie +15000

Deep longshots: Boston Scott +20000 | Bryan Cook +20000 | Carlos Dunlap +20000 | CJ Gardner-Johnson +20000 | Harrison Butker +20000 | James Bradberry +20000 | Javon Hargrave +20000 | Jaylen Watson +20000 | Joshua Williams +20000 | Juan Thornhill +20000 | Justin Watson +20000 | Khalen Saunders +20000 | Kyzir White +20000 | Marcus Epps +20000 | Mecole Hardman +20000 | Noah Gray +20000 | Quez Watkins +20000 | Skyy Moore +20000 | Willie Gay Jr. +20000 | Avonte Maddox +25000 | Blake Bell +25000 | Britain Covey +25000 | Darius Harris +25000 | Deon Bush +25000 | Derrick Nnadi +25000 | Grant Calcaterra +25000 | Ihmir Smith-Marsette +25000 | Jack Stoll +25000 | Jordan Davis +25000 | Marcus Kemp +25000 | Mike Danna +25000 | Nakobe Dean +25000 | Nazeeh Johnson +25000 | Ndamukong Suh +25000 | Reed Blankenship +25000 | Ronald Jones +25000 | Jody Fortson +30000 | Michael Burton +30000 | Zach Pascal +30000

Chiefs vs. Eagles | Touchdown prop odds

Travis Kelce is probably going to score a touchdown on Sunday. He's done so in eight of his last nine playoff games, and with the Chiefs hurting at the receiver position, Patrick Mahomes is likely going to do what he can to get the ball to his best option in the red zone. But what if he scores two or even three touchdowns, something he's done twice this season? Then we're looking at one big longshot prop coming in. We dig more into Kelce scoring three TDs in SportsLine's look at five Super Bowl longshot props worth considering here.

First TD scorer in game

First TD scorer: Jalen Hurts +600 | Miles Sanders +625 | A.J. Brown +700 | DeVonta Smith +800 | Dallas Goedert +850 | Kenneth Gainwell +1300 | Boston Scott +2300 | Quez Watkins +2300 | Travis Kelce +550 | Isiah Pacheco +575 | Jerick McKinnon +950 | Marquez Valdes-Scantling +1000 | JuJu Smith-Schuster +1000 | Kadarius Toney +1200 | Patrick Mahomes +1400 | Justin Watson +1750 | Noah Gray +1750 | Skyy Moore +2500 | Jody Fortson +2500

Jersey number of first TD scorer: Over 11.5 (+105) | Under 11.5 (-135)

Jersey number of first TD scorer odd/even: Odd -160 | Even +130

Jersey number of first TD scorer (exact): 1-5 (+400) | 6-10 (+430) | 11-14 (+400) | 15-20 (+700) | 21-30 (+475) | 31-79 (+1600) | 80-99 (+330)

First TD will be: Passing TD (-170) | Any other TD (+140)

Yardage of first TD: Over 8.5 (-115) | Under 8.5 (-115)

Anytime TD scorer

PHI players: Jalen Hurts +105 | A.J. Brown +130 | Miles Sanders +135 | DeVonta Smith +155 | Dallas Goedert +170 | Kenneth Gainwell +250 | Boston Scott +500 | Quez Watkins +525 | Zach Pascal +1000 | Jack Stoll +1200 | Grant Calcaterra +2200

KC players: Travis Kelce -114 | Isiah Pacheco +122 | JuJu Smith-Schuster +195 | Jerick McKinnon +205 | Marquez Valdes-Scantling +215 | Kadarius Toney +235 | Patrick Mahomes +320 | Noah Gray +420 | Justin Watson +460 | Skyy Moore +450 | Jody Fortson +625 | Michael Burton +2400

First-half TD scorer

PHI players: Miles Sanders +190 | Jalen Hurts +200 | A.J. Brown +250 | Dallas Goedert +300 | DeVonta Smith +360 | Kenneth Gainwell +650 | Boston Scott +700 | Eagles D/ST +1000 | Quez Watkins +1000 | Zach Pascal +1500 | Jack Stoll +1800

KC players: Travis Kelce +200 | Isiah Pacheco +240 | Jerick McKinnon +330 | Marquez Valdes-Scantling +450 | Kadarius Toney +500 | JuJu Smith-Schuster +500 | Patrick Mahomes +750 | Justin Watson +1000 | Chiefs D/ST +1000 | Skyy Moore +1200 | Noah Gray +1200

Two-plus TD scorer

PHI players: Jalen Hurts +600 | Miles Sanders +675 | A.J. Brown +675 | DeVonta Smith +850 | Dallas Goedert +1100 | Kenneth Gainwell +2000 | Boston Scott +4000 | Quez Watkins +4500 | Zach Pascal +6000

KC players: Travis Kelce +475 | Isiah Pacheco +650 | Jerick McKinnon +1400 | Marquez Valdes-Scantling +1600 | JuJu Smith-Schuster +1750 | Patrick Mahomes +2300 | Justin Watson +2800 | Noah Gray +3000 | Jody Fortson +6500

Three-plus TD scorer

PHI players: Jalen Hurts +2700 | Miles Sanders +2700 | A.J. Brown +3000 | DeVonta Smith +4000 | Dallas Goedert +5000 | Kenneth Gainwell +6000

KC players: Travis Kelce +2400 | Isiah Pacheco +2900 | Marquez Valdes-Scantling +5000 | Jerick McKinnon +6500

More player TD props

First Eagles TD scorer: Miles Sanders +300 | Jalen Hurts +350 | A.J. Brown +450 | Dallas Goedert +600 | DeVonta Smith +650 | Kenneth Gainwell +1000 | Boston Scott +1400 | Eagles D/ST +2000 | Quez Watkins +2500 | No Eagles TD +2500 | Zach Pascal +4000 | Jack Stoll +5000 | Trey Sermon +8000 | Brittan Covey +8000 | Grant Calcaterra +10000



First Chiefs TD scorer: Travis Kelce +300 | Isiah Pacheco +450 | Jerick McKinnon +500 | Marquez Valdes-Scantling +800 | Kadarius Toney +850 | JuJu Smith-Schuster +1000 | Patrick Mahomes +1200 | Chiefs D/ST +2000 | Noah Gray +2000 | Skyy Moore +2000 | Justin Watson +2200 | No Chiefs TD +2500 | Jody Fortson +3000 | Ronald Jones +4000 | Ihmir Smith-Marsette +5000 | Marcus Kemp +5000 | Blake Bell +6000 | Michael Burton +10000

Last TD scorer in first half: Miles Sanders +700 | Jalen Hurts +750 | DeVonta Smith +800 | A.J. Brown +900 | Dallas Goedert +1200 | Kenneth Gainwell +1600 | Boston Scott +2500 | Eagles D/ST +3500 | Zach Pascal +3500 | Quez Watkins +4000 | Jack Stoll +4000 | Brittan Covey +7000 | Travis Kelce +600 | Isiah Pacheco +1100 | Jerick McKinnon +1100 | Marquez Valdes-Scantling +1600 | JuJu Smith-Schuster +2000 | Mecole Hardman +2000 | Kadarius Toney +2000 | Patrick Mahomes +2500 | Skyy Moore +2500 | Justin Watson +4000 | Noah Gray +4000 | Chiefs D/ST +5000 | Michael Burton +8000 | No TD in first half +800

Last TD scorer in game: A.J. Brown +625 | Jalen Hurts +650 | DeVonta Smith +700 | Miles Sanders +750 | Dallas Goedert +850 | Kenneth Gainwell +1200 | Quez Watkins +2100 | Boston Scott +2300 | Travis Kelce +525 | Isiah Pacheco +700 | Jerick McKinnon +900 | JuJu Smith Schuster +950 | Marquez Valdes-Scantling +1100 | Patrick Mahomes +1300 | Justin Watson +1300 | Noah Gray +2200 | Jody Fortson +2700

More TD props

First team TD: Eagles -112 | Chiefs -111 | No TD +6500

Total touchdowns: Over 5.5 (-130) | Under 5.5 (+100)

Total touchdowns (exact): None +20000 | One +3000 | Two +1400 | Three +550 | Four +450 | Five +330 | Six +375 | Seven +500 | Eight +800 | Nine-plus +700

Number of plays in first TD drive: 1-2 (+900) | 3-4 (+650) | 5-6 (+400) | 7-8 (+250) | 9-10 (+375) | 11-12 (+550) | 13-15 (+800) | 16-19 (+2500) | 20-plus (+4000)

Longest touchdown drive yardage: Over 79.5 (-120) | Under 79.5 (-110)



Longest touchdown yardage: Over 40.5 (-125) | Under 40.5 (-105)

Shortest touchdown yardage: Over 1.5 (+150) | Under 1.5 (-180)

Last touchdown yardage: Over 9.5 (-110) | Under 9.5 (-120)

Yardage of all touchdowns combined: Over 87.5 (-115) | Under 87.5 (-115)

Offensive TD scored on fourth down: Yes +250 | No -320

Both teams score 1-yard TD: Yes +375 | No -500

QB with 60+ yard touchdown pass: Yes +320 | No -420

Defensive or special teams touchdown: Yes +250 | No -320



Interception returned for touchdown: Yes +600 | No -900

Kickoff or punt return touchdown: Yes +1000 | No -1800

Passing TD by non-quarterback: Yes +1200 | No -2500

Rostered offensive lineman scores a TD: Yes +2500 | No -10000

Defensive player scores offensive TD: Yes +2000 | No -7000

Chiefs vs. Eagles | Game prop odds

Tossing a coin is a 50/50 proposition all else being equal. That's why it's often the cheapest Super Bowl prop you can find, since the sportsbooks only need the smallest of edges to feel ahead of the game. But out of 56 Super Bowls one side has come in slightly more than the other, and there's another interesting trend to note involving streaks of the same results. We break all that down and also weigh in on one unlikely trend that has hit eight times in a row in SportsLine's Super Bowl coin toss prop picks and trends post.

Coin toss

Result: Heads -101 | Tails -101

Winner: Eagles -101 | Chiefs -101

Many Super Bowl bets can involve sweating for up to four hours to see whether or not it wins, whether it's playing the spread or moneyline, or backing player prop Overs that have yet to cross their line as the game is ticking down. But if you want to get results in the books early, there are plenty of other ways to get action on the big game, including first touchdown scorer, the result of the first drive or first pass attempt by each quarterback, or even whether the opening kickoff is a touchback. We share five key picks, including one longshot play at bigger than 20-1 odds, in SportsLine's early game Super Bowl prop picks here.

Early game props

Team to receive opening kickoff: Eagles -110 | Chiefs -110

Opening kickoff a touchback: Yes -155 | No +125

First play from scrimmage results in first down: Yes +300 | No -400

First pass by Jalen Hurts: Complete -210 | Incomplete +175

First pass by Patrick Mahomes: Complete -220 | Incomplete +180

First Eagles player with reception: DeVonta Smith +250 | A.J. Brown +250 | Dallas Goedert +330 | Kenneth Gainwell +700 | Quez Watkins +1000 | Miles Sanders +1500 | Jack Stoll +1800 | Zach Pascal +1800 | Boston Scott +2000 | Any other Eagles player +4000

First Chiefs player with reception: Travis Kelce +230 | Jerick McKinnon +450 | Marquez Valdes-Scantling +650 | JuJu Smith-Schuster +650 | Isiah Pacheco +700 | Kadarius Toney +1000 | Mecole Hardman +1000 | Noah Gray +1300 | Skyy Moore +1300 | Any other Chiefs player +1500

Eagles convert first third-down attempt: Yes -110 | No -120

Chiefs convert first third-down attempt: Yes +110 | No -140

Result of first drive of game: Punt -130 | Offensive TD +340 | Field goal attempt +450 | Other +700

First Eagles drive outcome: Punt -105 | Offensive TD +250 | Field goal attempt +400 | Turnover +550

First Chiefs drive outcome: Punt -118 | Offensive TD +280 | Field goal attempt +410 | Turnover +550

Score in first three minutes of game: Yes +450 | No -800

Score in first six minutes of game: Yes +115 | No -145

First score of game: Touchdown -160 | Field goal/safety +130



First scoring play: PHI TD +175 | PHI FG +380 | PHI safety +5000 | KC TD +175 | KC FG +380 | KC safety +5000



First scoring play type: PHI FG +400 | PHI rush TD +400 | PHI pass TD +500 | PHI other TD +2200 | PHI safety +5000 | KC pass TD +350 | KC FG +380 | KC rush TD +650 | KC other TD +2500 | KC safety +5000

First turnover will be: Interception -170 | Fumble +140



What happens first: Touchdown +100 | Sack -130

Late game props

Team with last possession of game: Eagles -110 | Chiefs -110



Last score of game: Touchdown -180 | Field goal/safety +150

Last scoring play type: PHI FG +400 | PHI pass TD +430 | PHI rush TD +450 | PHI other TD +2500 | PHI safety +3000 | KC pass TD +350 | KC FG +400 | KC rush TD +600 | KC other TD +2500 | KC safety +3500



Score in final 3 1/2 minutes of fourth quarter: Yes -180 | No +150

Lead change in final minute of fourth quarter: Yes +700 | No -1100

Score on final play of game: Yes +650 | No -1000

Last play of game QB rush: Yes -250 | No +200

Kicking props

Field goal attempts: Over 4.5 (+165) | Under 4.5 (-200)

Field goals made: Over 3.5 (+120) | Under 3.5 (-152)



Field goals made (exact): Zero +2000 | One +650 | Two +360 | Three +250 | Four +300 | Five +475 | Six +1200 | Seven +2800 | Eight +5000 | Nine-plus +6000



Yardage of all made field goals combined: Over 113.5 (+100) | Under 113.5 (-130)

First made FG yardage: Over 36.5 (-115) | Under 36.5 (-115)

First made FG yardage (exact): 17-22 (+850) | 23-29 (+350) | 30-36 (+375) | 37-43 (+300) | 44-49 (+375) | 50-55 (+700) | 56-61 (+2500) | 62-plus (+6000) | No FG (+2000)

Last made FG yardage: Over 37.5 (-115) | Under 37.5 (-115)



Longest made field goal yardage: Over 48.5 (+115) | Under 48.5 (-145)

Longest made field goal yardage (alternate): Over 54.5 (+400) | Under 54.5 (-550)

Longest made field goal vs. game total points: Longest FG +120 | Total points -150

Shortest made field goal yardage: Over 27.5 (-115) | Under 27.5 (-115)

Both teams make 35-yard FG: Yes +110 | No -140

First missed FG yardage: Over 46.5 (-135) | Under 46.5 (+105)

Missed extra point: Yes +300 | No -410

Total missed field goals and extra points: Over 1.5 (+230) | Under 1.5 (-280)

Missed kick hits upright: Yes +425 | No -600

Either team misses 2+ field goal attempts: Yes +500 | No -750

Scoring props

Three unanswered scores in game: Yes -190 | No +160

Four unanswered scores in game: Yes +250 | No -320

Safety: Yes +1000 | No -2000



Seconds of shortest scoring drive: Over 58.5 (+105) | Under 58.5 (-135)



Two-point conversion attempted: Yes +110 | No -140

Two-point conversion successful: Yes +240 | No -300

More TDs or FGs: Touchdowns -400 | Field goals +300

More TD passes or FGs: Touchdown passes -140 | Field goals +110

Head to head props

First to score: Eagles -115 | Chiefs -105

First to score in second quarter: Eagles -125 | Chiefs +105



Last to score in first half: Eagles -120 | Chiefs +100

Last to score in game: Eagles -115 | Chiefs -105

First team to 10 points: Eagles -115 | Chiefs -105



First team to 20 points: Eagles -120 | Chiefs +100

First 20+ yard gain from scrimmage: Eagles -115 | Chiefs -105

First to visit opposing red zone: Eagles -115 | Chiefs -115

First made field goal: Eagles -115 | Chiefs -115



First missed field goal: Eagles +100 | Chiefs -130

First turnover committed: Eagles -110 | Chiefs -120

First interception thrown: Eagles +100 | Chiefs -130

First charged timeout: Eagles +105 | Chiefs -135

First punt: Eagles +100 | Chiefs -130

First TD pass: Eagles +120 | Chiefs -150

First sack recorded: Eagles -125 | Chiefs -105

More TDs: Eagles -120 | Chiefs +100

More TDs three-way: Eagles +123 | Chiefs +150 | Tie +260

More made field goals: Eagles -110 | Chiefs -120

More time of possession: Eagles -155 | Chiefs +125



More first downs: Eagles -130 | Chiefs +100

More punts: Eagles +100 | Chiefs -130

More offensive plays: Eagles -150 | Chiefs +120

More trips to opponent's red zone: Eagles -115 | Chiefs -115

More rushing yards: Eagles -300 | Chiefs +230

More third down conversions: Eagles -140 | Chiefs +110

More net yards: Eagles -130 | Chiefs +105

Longest touchdown: Eagles -115 | Chiefs -115

Longest made field goal: Eagles +115 | Chiefs -145



Shortest made field goal: Eagles -115 | Chiefs -115

Longest play from scrimmage: Eagles -115 | Chiefs -105

Longest kickoff return: Eagles -135 | Chiefs +105



Longest punt: Eagles +160 | Chiefs -190

Longest punt return: Eagles -125 | Chiefs -105

Longest touchdown drive: Eagles -115 | Chiefs -115

Longest scoring drive: Eagles -115 | Chiefs -115

Highest scoring quarter: Eagles -130 | Chiefs +100

Lowest scoring quarter: Eagles +100 | Chiefs -130

First reception head to head: A.J. Brown -115 | DeVonta Smith -115

First reception head to head: DeVonta Smith -130 | Dallas Goedert +100

First TD head to head: Kenneth Gainwell -115 | JuJu Smith-Schuster -115

First TD head to head: Travis Kelce -130 | Jalen Hurts +100



First TD head to head: A.J. Brown -140 | DeVonta Smith +110

First TD head to head: Dallas Goedert -140 | Marquez Valdes-Scantling +110



First TD head to head: Miles Sanders -150 | Isiah Pacheco +120

First TD head to head: Travis Kelce -160 | A.J. Brown +130

First TD head to head: Kenneth Gainwell -170 | Boston Scott +140

First TD head to head: Travis Kelce -190 | Isiah Pacheco +160

First TD head to head: Miles Sanders -190 | Jerick McKinnon +160

First sack head to head: Josh Sweat -115 | Frank Clark -115

First sack head to head: Haason Reddick -140 | Chris Jones +110

First sack head to head: George Karlaftis -140 | Fletcher Cox +110



Game totals

Points: 2-14 (+7500) | 15-21 (+2800) | 22-28 (+1400) | 29-35 (+900) | 36-42 (+450) | 43-49 (+320) | 50-56 (+320) | 57-63 (+550) | 64-70 (+900) | 71-77 (+2000) | 78-84 (+2500) | 85-plus (+2200)

Offensive plays: Over 127.5 (-115) | Under 127.5 (-115)

Net yards: Over 731.5 (-115) | Under 731.5 (-115)



Rushing yards: Over 242.5 (+100) | Under 242.5 (-130)

First downs: Over 41.5 (-120) | Under 41.5 (-105)

Third-down conversions: Over 10.5 (-170) | Under 10.5 (+140)

Punts: Over 7.5 (+135) | Under 7.5 (-165)



Kickoffs: Over 10.5 (-140) | Under 10.5 (+110)

Kickoff returns: Over 3.5 (-165) | Under 3.5 (+135)

Sacks: Over 5.5 (-105) | Under 5.5 (-125)

Interceptions: Over 1.5 (+120) | Under 1.5 (-150)

Fumbles lost: Over 1.5 (+220) | Under 1.5 (-270)

Players with a pass attempt: Over 2.5 (+140) | Under 2.5 (-170)

Players with a rush attempt: Over 8.5 (-240) | Under 8.5 (+190)

Players with a reception: Over 14.5 (-115) | Under 14.5 (-115)

1,000-plus net yards combined: Yes +800 | No -1400

Result props

Double result (1H/game): PHI/PHI +160 | KC/KC +190 | KC/PHI +600 | PHI/KC +800 | Tie/PHI +2000 | Tie/KC +2300

Winning margin: PHI 1-6 (+295) | PHI 7-12 (+500) | PHI 13-18 (+750) | PHI 19-24 (+1300) | PHI 25-30 (+2500) | PHI 31+ (+3500) | KC 1-6 (+305) | KC 7-12 (+600) | KC 13-18 (+900) | KC 19-24 (+1700) | KC 25-30 (+3000) | KC 31+ (+4500)

Overtime: Yes +900 | No -1800

Will team that scores first win game: Yes -165 | No +135

Will team that scores last win game: Yes -210 | No +175

Score first plus final result: PHI and PHI win +170 | KC and KC win +210 | KC and PHI win +360 | PHI and KC win +400

Game decided by exactly 3 points: Yes +400 | No -550

Game decided by exactly 7 points: Yes +550 | No -800

Game decided by exactly 10 points: Yes +675 | No -1100

Game decided by exactly 14 points: Yes +1000 | No -2000

Comeback win from double-digit deficit: Yes +575 | No -850

Team with less net yards wins: Yes +135 | No -165

Final score a scorigami: Yes +1600 | No -6000

More game props

Game tied after 0-0: Yes -115 | No -110

Largest lead of game: Over 14.5 (+100) | Under 14.5 (-130)

QB has reception: Yes +700 | No -1200

Longest QB rush yardage: Over 15.5 (-130) | Under 15.5 (+100)

Starting QB has negative rushing yardage: Yes +600 | No -900

Lost fumble, interception and missed field goal: Yes +400 | No -550

350-yard passer on either team: Yes +325 | No -420



100-yard rusher on either team: Yes +330 | No -430

Defensive player with two-plus interceptions: Yes +700 | No -1200

Successful onside kick recovery: Yes +1500 | No -4000

Drive starts at 5-yard line or less: Yes +115 | No -145

Converted fourth down: Yes -650 | No +450

Either team uses all six timeouts in regulation: Yes +190 | No -240

Either team throws 3+ interceptions: Yes +500 | No -750



Longest FG vs. longest reception: Longest FG +100 | Longest reception -130

Chiefs vs. Eagles | Eagles prop odds

Total points: Over 25.5 (-115) | Under 25.5 (-105)

Touchdowns: Over 2.5 (-190) | Under 2.5 (+158)

Quarters won: Zero +900 | One +170 | Two +118 | Three +410 | Four +2300

Halves won: Zero +275 | One -170 | Two +340

Net yards: Over 369.5 (-115) | Under 369.5 (-115)

Rushing yards: Over 142.5 (-115) | Under 142.5 (-115)

Sacks: Over 3 (+135) | Under 3 (-165)

First downs: Over 21.5 (-115) | Under 21.5 (-115)

Third-down conversions: Over 5.5 (-120) | Under 5.5 (-110)

Eagles first score: Touchdown -190 | Field goal/safety +160

Eagles first scoring play: Field goal +170 | Rush TD +200 | Pass TD +220 | Other TD +1800 | Safety +2500

What happens first for Eagles: Punt -135 | Score +105

What happens first for Jalen Hurts: Pass TD -280 | Interception +230

Eagles rushing TD: Yes -475 | No +350

Eagles rushing TD in first half: Yes -140 | No +110

Eagles last score: Touchdown -190 | Field goal/safety +160

Eagles score in every quarter: Yes +190 | No -240

Eagles player scores 2+ TDs: Yes +160 | No -190

Eagles player scores 3+ TDs: Yes +1000 | No -2000

Eagles players with rush attempt: Over 4.5 (+200) | Under 4.5 (-250)

Eagles players with reception: Over 6.5 (+150) | Under 6.5 (-180)

Eagles player longest kick return yardage: Over 23.5 (-130) | Under 23.5 (+100)

Eagles player longest punt return yardage: Over 9.5 (+100) | Under 9.5 (-130)

Chiefs vs. Eagles | Chiefs prop odds

Total points: Over 24.5 (-110) | Under 24.5 (-110)

Touchdowns: Over 2.5 (-155) | Under 2.5 (+130)

Quarters won: Zero +700 | One +145 | Two +129 | Three +525 | Four +2800

Halves won: Zero +230 | One -170 | Two +410

Net yards: Over 362.5 (-115) | Under 362.5 (-115)

Rushing yards: Over 100.5 (+105) | Under 100.5 (-135)

Sacks: Over 2.5 (-115) | Under 2.5 (-115)

First downs: Over 20 (-145) | Under 20 (+115)

Third-down conversions: Over 5 (-130) | Under 5 (+100)

Chiefs first score: Touchdown -165 | Field goal/safety +135



Chiefs first scoring play: Pass TD +125 | Field goal +150 | Rush TD +400 | Other TD +2000 | Safety +3500

What happens first for Chiefs: Punt -140 | Score +110

What happens first for Patrick Mahomes: Pass TD -300 | Interception +240

Chiefs rushing TD: Yes -130 | No +100

Chiefs rushing TD in first half: Yes +190 | No -230

Chiefs last score: Touchdown -175 | Field goal/safety +140

Chiefs score in every quarter: Yes +220 | No -280

Chiefs player scores 2+TDs: Yes +175 | No -210

Chiefs player scores 3+ TDs: Yes +1000 | No -2000

Chiefs players with rush attempt: Over 4.5 (-250) | Under 4.5 (+200)

Chiefs players with a reception: Over 8.5 (+100) | Under 8.5 (-130)

Chiefs player longest kick return yardage: Over 22.5 (-130) | Under 22.5 (+100)

Chiefs player longest punt return yardage: Over 8.5 (+110) | Under 8.5 (-140)

Chiefs vs. Eagles | Half prop odds

First half

Spread: Eagles -0.5 (+105) | Chiefs +0.5 (-125)

Money line: Eagles -120 | Chiefs +100

Total: Over 24.5 (+100) | Under 24.5 (-120)

Three-way money line: Eagles -106 | Chiefs -105 | Tie +900

Winning margin: PHI 1-6 (+400) | PHI 7-12 (+475) | PHI 13-18 (+900) | PHI 19-24 (+2800) | PHI 25+ (+7000) | KC 1-6 (+430) | KC 7-12 (+525) | KC 13-18 (+1100) | KC 19-24 (+3500) | KC 25+ (+9000) | Tie (+1200)

Total TDs: Over 2.5 (-130) | Under 2.5 (+100)

Total TDs: Four-plus +200 | Three +230 | Two +240 | One +470 | Zero +1600

Chiefs team total: Over 11.5 (-115) | Under 11.5 (-105)

Eagles team total: Over 12.5 (-135) | Under 12.5 (+115)

Lost fumble in first half: Yes +140 | No -170

First half lead change: Yes +130 | No -160

Last score of first half: Touchdown -120 | Field goal/safety -110

Score in last two minutes of first half: Yes -300 | No +240

Last play of first half a QB rush: Yes +220 | No -270

First half/second half winner

Eagles win 1H + 2H winner: KC +270 | PHI +330 | Tie +1900

Chiefs win 1H + 2H winner: PHI +215 | KC +440 | Tie +1900

Tie 1H + 2H winner: PHI +1750 | KC +2000 | Tie +4500

Second half

Spread (including OT): Eagles -0.5 (-115) | Chiefs -0.5 (-105)

Total (including OT): Over 24.5 (-110) | Under 24.5 (-110)

Three-way money line: Eagles -117 | Chiefs +105 | Tie +900



Total TDs: Over 3 (+100) | Under 3 (-130)

Total TDs: Four-plus +170 | Three +230 | Two +255 | One +525 | Zero +1750

Fumble lost in second half or overtime: Yes +120 | No -150



Lead change in second half (no OT): Yes +150 | No -180

More half props

More points in: First half +115 | Second half and OT -145

Chiefs vs. Eagles | Quarter prop odds

First quarter

Spread: Eagles -0.5 (+135) | Chiefs +0.5 (-160)

Money line: Eagles -115 | Chiefs +105

Total: Over 9.5 (-130) | Under 9.5 (+110)

Three-way money line: Eagles +126 | Chiefs +124 | Tie +325

Eagles score a TD in first quarter: Yes +105 | No -135

Chiefs score a TD in first quarter: Yes +120 | No -150

Field goal made in first quarter: Yes -115 | No -115

Interception in first quarter: Yes +220 | No -270

Second quarter

Spread: Eagles -0.5 (+115) | Chiefs +0.5 (-135)

Money line: Eagles -120 | Chiefs +100

Total: Over 14 (-120) | Under 14 (+100)

Three-way money line: Eagles +104 | Chiefs +106 | Tie +575

Eagles score a TD in second quarter: Yes -180 | No +150

Chiefs score a TD in second quarter: Yes -150 | No +120

FG made in second quarter: Yes -280 | No +220

Third quarter

Spread: Eagles -0.5 (+125) | Chiefs +0.5 (-145)

Money line: Eagles -120 | Chiefs +100

Total: Over 10 (-105) | Under 10 (-115)

Three-way money line: Eagles +106 | Chiefs +135 | Tie +375

Eagles score a TD in third quarter: Yes -120 | No -110

Chiefs score a TD in third quarter: Yes -110 | No -120

Field goal made in third quarter: Yes -120 | No -110

Fourth quarter

Spread: Eagles -0.5 (+120) | Chiefs +0.5 (-140)

Money line: Eagles -120 | Chiefs +100

Total: Over 14 (+100) | Under 14 (-120)

Three-way money line: Eagles -106 | Chiefs +119 | Tie +550

Eagles score a TD in fourth quarter: Yes -160 | No +130

Chiefs score a TD in fourth quarter: Yes -170 | No +140

Lead change in fourth quarter (no OT): Yes +240 | No -300

Field goal made in fourth quarter: Yes -160 | No +130

More quarter odds

Highest-scoring quarter: First +700 | Second +180 | Third +500 | Fourth +200 | Tie +650

Highest-scoring quarter total: Over 20.5 (+100) | Under 20.5 (-130)

Lowest-scoring quarter total: Over 6.5 (+100) | Under 6.5 (-130)

Quarter of first TD: First -420 | Second +275 | Third +2000 | Fourth +3500 | No TD +5000

Quarter of first made FG: First -140 | Second +185 | Third +1000 | Fourth +1500 | No FG +2000

Eagles score all four quarters: Yes +170 | No -240

Chiefs score all four quarters: Yes +190 | No -230

Both teams score in all four quarters: Yes +650 | No -1000

Touchdowns in all four quarters: Yes +110 | No -140

Any scoreless quarter: Yes +350 | No -500



Chiefs vs. Eagles | Cross-sport prop odds

Super Bowl + PGA props

Head to head: First-quarter points +1 (+110) | Fourth-round birdies on 16th hole at WM Open -1 (-140)

Head to head: Miles Sanders rush yards +6.5 (-115) | Rory McIlroy fourth-round score at WM Open -6.5 (-115)

Head to head: Total punts -1 (-115) | Rory McIlroy fourth-round birdies at WM Open +1 (-115)

Head to head: Chiefs offensive plays +1.5 (+100) | Scottie Scheffler fourth-round score at WM Open -1.5 (-130)

Super Bowl + NBA props

Head to head: Dallas Goedert receiving yards -1.5 (-130) | Joel Embiid points + rebounds on 2/11 +1.5 (+100)



Head to head: Jalen Hurts rushing yards PK (-130) | LeBron James points + rebounds + assists on 2/11 PK (+100)

Head to head: Jalen Hurts passing yards -4.5 (-115) | Lakers-Warriors points on 2/11 +4.5 (-115)

Head to head: Total first downs PK (-150) | Jayson Tatum points + rebounds on 2/12 PK (+120)

Head to head: Eagles points +0.5 (-115) | Jaylen Brown points on 2/12 -0.5 (-115)

Head to head: Jalen Hurts longest completion yardage PK (-130) | Ja Morant points + assists on 2/12 PK (+100)

Head to head: Patrick Mahomes completions PK (-115) | Pascal Siakim points on 2/12 PK (-115)

Head to head: Chiefs points PK (+100) | Fred VanVleet points + assists on 2/12 PK (-130)

Super Bowl + NCAA basketball props

Head to head: Travis Kelce receptions PK (-115) | Kansas (men) made 3-point FGs on 2/11 PK (-115)

Head to head: Travis Kelce receiving yards -3.5 (-115) | Cincinnati (men) points on 2/11 +3.5 (-115)

Head to head: Eagles offensive plays -0.5 (-105) | UNLV (men) points on 2/11 +0.5 (-125)

Head to head: Isiah Pacheco rush plus receiving yards -3.5 (-115) | UMKC (men) points on 2/11 +3.5 (-115)

Head to head: A.J. Brown receiving yards -4.5 (-115) | Temple (men) points on 2/12 +4.5 (-115)

Head to head: Kenneth Gainwell longest rush -0.5 (-140) | Temple (men) made 3-point FGs on 2/12 +0.5 (+110)

Head to head: Patrick Mahomes first-half pass yards -7.5 (-130) | SMU-Wichita State (men) points on 2/12 +7.5 (+100)

Head to head: Chiefs first half-points PK (+110) | Zach Edey rebounds on 2/12 PK (-140)

Head to head: DeVonta Smith receiving yards -0.5 (-115) | LSU (women) points on 2/12 +0.5 (-115)

Head to head: Jerick McKinnon receiving yards PK (-115) | Aliyah Boston points + rebounds on 2/12 (-115)



Super Bowl + NHL props

Head to head: Eagles sacks PK (-115) | Flyers goals on 2/12 PK (-115)

Head to head: A.J. Brown longest reception +1.5 (-130) | Flyers goalie saves on 2/12 -1.5 (+100)

Head to head: Jake Elliott made FGs -0.5 (-115) | Travis Konecny points on 2/12 +0.5 (-115)

Head to head: Patrick Mahomes TD passes PK (-140) | Connor McDavid points on 2/12 PK (+110)

Head to head: Patrick Mahomes rushing attempts PK (-140) | Jack Eichel shots on goal on 2/12 PK (+110)

Head to head: JuJu Smith-Schuster receptions +0.5 (+100) | Alex Ovechkin shots on goal on 2/12 -0.5 (-130)

Head to head: Marquez Valdes-Scantling receptions PK (-130) | Kraken goals on 2/12 PK (+100)



Head to head: Patrick Mahomes first rush yardage PK (-150) | Golden Knights goals on 2/12 PK (+120)



Head to head: Distance of first made FG -0.5 (-110) | Golden Knights shots on goal on 2/12 +0.5 (-120)

Head to head: Total TDs +0.5 (-130) | Sharks-Capitals goals on 2/12 -0.5 (+100)

Super Bowl + NCAA hockey props

Head to head: Boston Scott rushing yards PK (+140) | Beanpot total goals on 2/13 PK (-170)

Super Bowl + Serie A props

Head to head: Jersey number of first TD scorer -1.5 (-105) | Serie A total goals on 2/12 +1.5 (-125)

Super Bowl + Premier League props

Head to head: Eagles TDs PK (-135) | Leeds-Man United goals on 2/12 PK (+105)

Head to head: Total interceptions PK (-135) | Erling Haaland goals on 2/12 PK (+105)

Super Bowl + LaLiga props

Head to head: Total field goals PK (-170) | Villarreal-Barcelona goals on 2/12 PK (+140)

Super Bowl + LIga MX props

Head to head: Total first-half TDs PK (-115) | Toluca-Cruz Azul goals on 2/12 PK (-115)

Super Bowl + UFC props

Head to head: Total plays with pass attempt +0.5 (+100) | Volkanov-Makhachev completed rounds on 2/11 -0.5 (-130)

Super Bowl + ATP props

Head to head: Chiefs first downs +1.5 (+120) | Dallas Open Singles Final total games on 2/12 -1.5 (-150)

Super Bowl + Daytona 500 props

Head to head: First TD yardage PK (+100) | 2023 Daytona 500 cautions PK (-130)

Entertainment props | National anthem

One fun topic of discussion around the Super Bowl is how long the national anthem performer will take to sing "The Star-Spangled Banner." We've nailed our over/under pick at SportsLine in each of the last two years, identifying why the 2022 line was set much too low and the 2021 line wasn't set high enough. Check out the SportsLine Super Bowl national anthem prop pick here.

National anthem length: Over 125 seconds (-115) | Under 125 seconds (-115)

Entertainment props | Halftime

Odds to come.