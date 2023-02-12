Two ailing quarterbacks will hope to overcome their injuries and capture the Vince Lombardi Trophy on Sunday as Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57. Philadelphia (16-3) set the franchise record with 14 victories in 2022, but endured two of its three losses without Hurts, who missed a pair of contests late in the season with a sprained shoulder. Mahomes suffered a high-ankle sprain against Jacksonville in the Divisional Round, but still led Kansas City (16-3) to victory in the AFC Championship Game versus Cincinnati ahead of Super Bowl 2023.

When is the Super Bowl? The 2023 Super Bowl start time is 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Eagles are 1.5-point favorites and the over/under for total points scored is 51 in the latest 2023 Super Bowl odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Before locking in any 2023 Super Bowl picks of your own for Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 57, make sure you check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's resident Chiefs expert, Larry Hartstein.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. He entered the 2022 NFL season 427-344 all-time on NFL side picks (plus $3,764 for $100 players), including 394-330 against the spread. Hartstein went 68-50 ATS and 8-3 on money-line plays last season for a profit of $1,552.

What's more, Hartstein also is 26-16 on his last 42 against-the-spread picks involving the Kansas City Chiefs, meaning he's uniquely qualified to make this pick. Anyone who has consistently followed him has seen massive returns.

Now, Hartstein has zeroed in on Super Bowl 57 from every angle and revealed his expert NFL picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine to see his Super Bowl 57 picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting trends for Chiefs vs. Eagles:

Chiefs vs. Eagles point spread: Eagles -1.5

Chiefs vs. Eagles over/under: 51 points

Chiefs vs. Eagles money line: Eagles -125, Chiefs +105

KC: Chiefs are 4-0 this season against NFC opponents

PHI: Eagles are 7-2 against the spread in their past nine playoff games

Chiefs vs. Eagles picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why the Eagles can cover

Jalen Hurts only 154 passing yards against the New York Giants in the Divisional Round and 121 versus San Francisco in the NFC Championship Game. However, the 24-year-old has continued to be dangerous with his legs, rushing for a touchdown in each of the two contests. Hurts, who has run for a score in seven of his last nine games, finished the regular season tied for second in the NFL with 13 TD runs.

Hurts' 15 overall rushing touchdowns in 2022 are the most by a quarterback in NFL history, breaking the previous mark set in 2011 by Cam Newton. The Eagles led the league with 32 rushing touchdowns in the regular season and have added seven in the NFL playoffs 2023, with Miles Sanders and Boston Scott joining Hurts with two apiece. Philadelphia is averaging 208 yards on the ground this postseason and gained 268 against the Giants as Kenneth Gainwell recorded 112 for the first 100-yard performance of his career. See which team to pick here.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City was well behind Philadelphia (70) for the league lead in sacks during the regular season, but its total of 55 was higher than 30 other teams. Chris Jones led the charge for the Chiefs, as he recorded 15.5 sacks to match the career-high he set in 2018. The 28-year-old defensive tackle failed to get to the quarterback in his first 13 playoff games, but registered two sacks in the team's 23-20 victory over Cincinnati in the AFC Championship Game.

Since a three-game drought from Weeks 3-5, Jones has picked up at least a half sack in 11 of his last 14 contests, including the 2023 NFL playoffs. The Chiefs are tied for second this postseason with seven sacks, one behind the Eagles. Defensive end Frank Clark is third in the NFL with 2.5 sacks after registering only five in 15 regular-season contests. See which team to pick here.

How to make Super Bowl 57 picks

Now, Hartstein has broken down Chiefs vs. Eagles in Super Bowl 57 from every angle. We can tell you that he's leaning Under the point total, but his much stronger play is on the spread. He's found a critical X-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back on Super Bowl Sunday 2023. You can find out what it is and see the rest of Hartstein's Super Bowl picks and analysis at SportsLine.

So who wins Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 57? And what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Eagles vs. Chiefs spread you should jump on Sunday, all from the expert who is 26-16 on against-the-spread picks involving the Chiefs, and find out.