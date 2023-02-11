Quarterbacks will take center stage in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday at State Farm Stadium. The Kansas City Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes, will take on the Philadelphia Eagles, led by Jalen Hurts, who have the youngest combined age from starting quarterbacks in Super Bowl history. The 2023 Super Bowl is also a battle between the first-team and second-team All-Pro quarterbacks and MVP finalists for the 2022 season. Philadelphia and Kansas City are both 16-3 and each team is seeking a second Super Bowl within the last half-decade. The 2023 Super Bowl halftime show will feature nine-time Grammy winner Rhianna.

When is the Super Bowl? The 2023 Super Bowl start time is 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Eagles are 1.5-point favorites and the over/under for total points scored is 51 in the latest 2023 Super Bowl odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Before locking in any 2023 Super Bowl picks of your own for Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 57, make sure you check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's resident Chiefs expert, Larry Hartstein.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. He entered the 2022 NFL season 427-344 all-time on NFL side picks (plus $3,764 for $100 players), including 394-330 against the spread. Hartstein went 68-50 ATS and 8-3 on money-line plays last season for a profit of $1,552.

What's more, Hartstein also is 26-16 on his last 42 against-the-spread picks involving the Kansas City Chiefs, meaning he's uniquely qualified to make this pick. Anyone who has consistently followed him has seen massive returns.

Now, Hartstein has zeroed in on Super Bowl 57 from every angle and revealed his expert NFL picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine to see his Super Bowl 57 picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting trends for Chiefs vs. Eagles:

Chiefs vs. Eagles point spread: Eagles -1.5

Chiefs vs. Eagles over/under: 51 points

Chiefs vs. Eagles money line: Eagles -125, Chiefs +105

KC: Chiefs are 4-0 this season against NFC opponents

PHI: Eagles are 7-2 against the spread in their past nine playoff games

Why the Eagles can cover

Jalen Hurts and Philadelphia's offense should be able to produce at a high level. The Eagles averaged more than 28 points per game during the regular season, ranking in the top five in total yards, first downs, rushing yards, and several additional categories. Philadelphia set a new NFL record for rushing touchdowns and became only the third team in the history of the league to eclipse 2,500 rushing yards and 4,000 passing yards in a season. The Eagles have an elite offensive line, and Kansas City is below-average in turnover creation, first down prevention, and red zone efficiency allowed.

In addition, Kansas City allowed more passing touchdowns (33) than any team in the league this season, and Philadelphia is 16-1 with Hurts under center. He ranks in the top five in passer rating, QBR, and interception avoidance and set a new league record with 15 rushing touchdowns from a quarterback. He is a dynamic two-way threat who logged 833 rushing yards, and Hurts has a pair of wide receivers in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, who each ranked in the top 10 in receiving yards. See which team to pick here.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City is renowned for offensive explosiveness, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the most dynamic passer in the NFL. The Chiefs also have the league's best weapon at tight end in Travis Kelce, and lead the NFL in points per game, scoring percentage, total yards, points per possession, and yards per drive. In addition to explosiveness, Kansas City is highly efficient, leading the NFL in EPA per play (+0.16) and yards per play (6.4) when including the postseason. No team has more first downs (408) than Kansas City this season, and the Chiefs are No. 1 in net yards per pass attempt (7.5).

Part of Kansas City's effectiveness in moving the chains stems from the No. 2 mark in the league in third down efficiency (48.7%) and fourth down efficiency (75%), and the Chiefs turn 69.4% of red zone trips into touchdowns, the second-best mark in the NFL. Kansas City was in the top eight in rushing touchdowns (18) and yards per carry (4.7) in the regular season. See which team to pick here.

