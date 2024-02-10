The San Francisco 49ers will aim for their record-tying sixth Super Bowl win when they take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58. Sunday's game on CBS and Paramount+ will see the Niners attempting to match the six titles that the Patriots and Steelers have. Meanwhile, the 2024 Super Bowl will see Kansas City trying for its fourth Super Bowl ring, a threshold that just six other franchises have reached. You can stream the game on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is 6:30 p.m. ET. San Francisco is a 2-point favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Chiefs odds from the SportsLine Consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 47.5. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan, which you can now try free for the first week.

How to watch 49ers vs. Chiefs

Chiefs vs. 49ers date: Sunday, Feb. 11

Chiefs vs. 49ers time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Chiefs vs. 49ers TV channel: CBS

Super Bowl 58 picks for 49ers vs. Chiefs

Before tuning into Sunday's Chiefs vs. 49ers game, you need to see what SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein has to say, considering his mastery of picks involving Kansas City. A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed working for Pro Football Focus. He tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, going 53-34-3 ATS. Those selections form the basis of his weekly SportsLine NFL best bets, which are 195-147-2 over his last 344 picks (+1877).

Most importantly, Hartstein has a read on the pulse of the Chiefs. He is 32-21 (+855) on his last 53 against the spread picks in games involving Kansas City. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

For 49ers vs. Chiefs, Hartstein is backing Kansas City to cover the spread. Recent Super Bowl history overwhelmingly favors the Chiefs, who finished the regular season 11-6, compared to the 49ers' 12-5. That's because the team that enters the Super Bowl with the better record is just 1-15 against the spread since 2003. The underdog is also 15-7 ATS over the last 22 Super Bowls.

Additionally, Hartstein has noticed that these teams' defenses have diverged since the regular season ended. Kansas City allowed 17.3 points in the regular season, while San Francisco was right behind it at 17.5. However, in the postseason, the Chiefs have gotten better and given up just 13.7 points per game, while the Niners have gotten worse by allowing 26.

The last time Brock Purdy faced a top-three scoring defense, like what Kansas City has, he had four interceptions and no touchdowns versus Baltimore. Given all of the factors in favor of Kansas City, from the spread history to the defenses going in opposite directions, Hartstein is comfortably behind the Chiefs. You can stream the game here.

