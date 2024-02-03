The Kansas City Chiefs will try to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles when they face the NFC champion San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday, Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. In last season's Super Bowl, the Chiefs knocked off the Eagles, 38-35. Kansas City is trying to become the first franchise to win back-to-back Super Bowls since the 2003-2004 Patriots. The feat has been accomplished eight times before. Meanwhile, the 49ers are trying to win their sixth Super Bowl title in franchise history and first since the 1994 season.



The Super Bowl start time is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. San Francisco is a 2-point favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Chiefs odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.5. Before you make any Chiefs vs. 49ers picks or Super Bowl predictions of your own, you need to see what proven NFL expert Jason La Canfora has to say, considering he's entering the 2024 Super Bowl on a red-hot streak.

An NFL insider, La Canfora has covered the league for more than two decades for CBS Sports, The Washington Post and the NFL Network, among other outlets, and this season he became a regular contributor to SportsLine. He enters Super Bowl LVIII on a red-hot roll. La Canfora is 52-27 (+2202) on his last 79 NFL picks.

Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Chiefs vs. 49ers:

49ers vs. Chiefs spread: San Francisco -2

49ers vs. Chiefs over/under: 47.5 points

49ers vs. Chiefs money line: San Francisco -128, Kansas City +109

SF: RB Christian McCaffrey led the league in rushing (1,459 yards)

KC: Chiefs ranked second in total defense (289.8 yards per game)

Why the 49ers can cover

Brock Purdy has played like one of the best quarterbacks in the league this season. The 262nd and final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, Purdy set the league record for passing yards per attempt this season (9.6). His 4,280 passing yards this year ranked fifth in the NFL and are the most in a season in 49ers history.

In addition, San Francisco has been lights-out in the second halves in the postseason. In the victories over the Packers and Lions, the 49ers have outscored their opponents by a combined 44-22. (By comparison they have been outscored in the first halves 30-14.) They also have won the second-half turnover battle 3-0. See which team to back here.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City has one of the best tight ends in league history in Travis Kelce. The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Kelce holds the NFL record for most receptions (156) in league playoff history. He also ranks second in playoff receiving yards (1,810) and receiving touchdowns (19), behind only Hall of Fame receiver Jerry Rice.



In addition, Kansas City faces a San Francisco defense that has been gashed by the run in the postseason. The 49ers are allowing 159.0 rushing yards per game in the playoffs. That's the most by a team entering the Super Bowl since the 1966 Packers and bodes well for Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco, who has rushed for 254 yards and three touchdowns in three games this postseason. See which team to pick here.

