The champion of the NFL season will be crowned on Sunday, February 11 when the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs collide in Super Bowl 58 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The 49ers are looking to join the Patriots and Steelers for the most Super Bowl titles by a franchise with six. San Francisco (14-5) reached Super Bowl 2024 with a come-from-behind, 34-31 win over the Lions in the NFC Championship Game. The Chiefs are attempting to win the Super Bowl in back-to-back seasons and for the third time in five years. Kansas City (14-6) advanced to the Super Bowl with a 17-10 victory over the AFC's top seed, Baltimore.



The Super Bowl start time is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. San Francisco is a 2-point favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Chiefs odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.5. Before you make any Chiefs vs. 49ers picks or Super Bowl predictions of your own, you need to see what proven NFL expert Jason La Canfora has to say, considering he's entering the 2024 Super Bowl on a red-hot streak.

An NFL insider, La Canfora has covered the league for more than two decades for CBS Sports, The Washington Post and the NFL Network, among other outlets, and this season he became a regular contributor to SportsLine. He enters Super Bowl LVIII on a red-hot roll. La Canfora is 52-27 (+2202) on his last 79 NFL picks.

49ers vs. Chiefs spread: San Francisco -2

49ers vs. Chiefs over/under: 47.5 points

49ers vs. Chiefs money line: San Francisco -116, Kansas City -104

SF: RB Christian McCaffrey led the league in rushing (1,459 yards)

KC: Chiefs ranked second in total defense (289.8 yards per game)

Why the 49ers can cover

San Francisco has arguably the best running back in the league in Christian McCaffrey. The rushing and pass-catching threat led the league in rushing (1,459 yards) during the regular season. He also added 564 yards and seven touchdowns catching the ball out of the backfield. His 2,023 yards from scrimmage during the season also led the NFL.

In addition, the 49ers will face a Kansas City defense that will be missing one of its key contributors. Charles Omenihu, who formerly played for San Francisco, tore an ACL during the AFC Championship Game and will not play in the Super Bowl. Omenihu's absence is significant as he ranked third on the team in sacks (a career-high seven) and had a strip-sack of Baltimore's Lamar Jackson in the AFC Championship Game.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has excelled in this situation before. The 28-year-old Mahomes already has led Kansas City to two Super Bowl titles, earning Super Bowl MVP honors both times. He can become just the third player to win three Super Bowl MVP awards, joining Tom Brady (five) and Joe Montana (three).

In addition, the Chiefs have one of the best defenses in the league. During the regular season, Kansas City gave up just 289.8 yards per game, which ranked second in the NFL, behind only the Browns (270.2). In the playoffs, the Chiefs have allowed 41 total points to the Dolphins, Bills and Ravens - three of the top six scoring offenses in the regular season.

