Both running backs will try to play big roles in the 2024 Super Bowl, and they are among the players who could help Super Bowl props bettors cash in. 49ers vs. Chiefs on Sunday pits league MVP finalist Christian McCaffrey of the 49ers against Kansas City's hard-charging Isiah Pacheco. In Super Bowl 58, both will likely be tasked with running and catching passes. The Super Bowl 58 props list the over/under for McCaffrey's rushing yards at 90.5 and receiving yards at 34.5. Pacheco's rushing total is 65.5, and his over/under for receiving yards is 17.5 in the latest Super Bowl player props.

Chiefs vs. 49ers in Super Bowl 58 is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on CBS and Paramount+. Super Bowl Sunday offers hundreds of NFL props, and bettors can find value on NFL player props if they take time to analyze the matchups. Before you lock in any Super Bowl 58 prop picks on sites like PrizePicks, you need to check out the top NFL picks and predictions from SportsLine NFL props expert Alex Selesnick.

Selesnick (aka PropStarz) specializes in NFL, MLB and NBA prop betting, where he implements a combination of research, statistical analysis and mathematical modeling.

The expert has been crushing his picks in all sports and is on a 70-51 streak on his NFL props picks for SportsLine, bringing a profit of $764 for $100 bettors. Selesnick also went 174-152 on MLB prop plays for SportsLine this season and is 522-425 on NBA props over the past two seasons.

Now, after combing through the hundreds of available 2024 Super Bowl prop bets, PropStarz has found the value picks he loves. He's only sharing them at SportsLine.

Top 2024 Super Bowl prop picks

One play PropStarz is all over for his Super Bowl 58 props is 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy to go under 261.5 passing/rushing yards. PropStarz expects the 49ers to stick with the run game behind Christian McCaffrey. The Chiefs get a lot of pressure, so PropStarz says the Niners will "limit Purdy's drop-backs, and as a result he'll stay under this total."

The Chiefs were fourth against the pass, allowing 176.5 passing yards per game in the regular season, but 18th against the run (113). McCaffrey led the league with 1,459 rushing yards, so he should see a lot of work. In addition, "Purdy has not looked like the MVP candidate we saw for the majority of the regular season," PropStarz says. He is averaging 260 passing yards in two playoff games, against inferior defenses. Kansas City hasn't allowed more than 259 all year. You can see all of PropStarz's Super Bowl 58 prop bets at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 Super Bowl prop bets and predictions

PropStarz has locked in his confident NFL prop picks for Super Bowl 58. They include a wide receiver he is fading, as the expert expects the star to have a rough night and fall short of his receiving total. You can only see these NFL prop picks over at SportsLine.

What are the best Super Bowl 2024 prop bets you can make on Super Bowl Sunday, and which receiver do you need to fade? Visit SportsLine now to see the best Super Bowl 58 prop bets, all from the expert on a 70-51 run on NFL prop plays, and find out.