The 2024 Super Bowl features a pair of elite tight ends, and Kansas City's Travis Kelce and George Kittle of San Francisco could be top targets for anyone betting NFL props for 49ers vs. Chiefs. Kelce has 1,246 yards in 20 games and averages 71.2 per contest in his career. Kittle has 1,128 yards in 19 games and his career average is 64 yards. In the Super Bowl 58 props odds, Kelce has the highest over/under for receiving yards at 70.5 yards, while Kittle's total is 47.5. Kelce also has the highest total receptions (7.5) in the 2023 Super Bowl, with Kittle's over/under at 4.5. Both are listed at 20.5 yards for their longest pass reception in the Chiefs vs. 49ers prop bets.

Chiefs vs. 49ers in Super Bowl 58 is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on CBS and Paramount+. Super Bowl Sunday offers hundreds of NFL props, and bettors can find value on NFL player props if they take time to analyze the matchups. Before you lock in any Super Bowl 58 prop picks on sites like PrizePicks, you need to check out the top NFL picks and predictions from SportsLine NFL props expert Alex Selesnick.

Selesnick (aka PropStarz) specializes in NFL, MLB and NBA prop betting, where he implements a combination of research, statistical analysis and mathematical modeling.

The expert has been crushing his picks in all sports and is on a 70-51 streak on his NFL props picks for SportsLine, bringing a profit of $764 for $100 bettors. Selesnick also went 174-152 on MLB prop plays for SportsLine this season and is 522-425 on NBA props over the past two seasons.

Top 2024 Super Bowl prop picks

One play PropStarz is all over for his Super Bowl 58 props is 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy to go under 261.5 passing/rushing yards. The expert says you can fade the MVP finalist on passing yards alone, but he likes the extra yards this play provides. Purdy hasn't been strong in the postseason, even if he came through in the clutch against the Packers and Lions. He is averaging 260 passing yards in the 2024 NFL playoffs and now faces a tougher pass defense.

The Chiefs are allowing fewer than 210 passing yards per game in the 2024 NFL playoffs and have six sacks and two interceptions in three games. They had the second-most sacks in the league with 57 during the regular season, so Purdy will face pressure. PropStarz told SportsLine, "The Chiefs are far more vulnerable on the ground," and expects the 49ers to stick with the run unless they fall behind. Running back Christian McCaffrey is also an MVP finalist and has 188 rushing yards in two playoff games after piling up 2,023 total yards in the regular season. You can see all of PropStarz's Super Bowl 58 prop bets at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 Super Bowl prop bets and predictions

