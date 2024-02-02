There's no such thing as a lock when it comes to NFL player props, but Christian McCaffrey hitting on a Super Bowl anytime touchdown bet may be close. McCaffrey not only led the NFL with 21 touchdowns during the regular season, but he also leads the 2024 NFL playoffs with four scores, despite the 49ers not playing in the Wild Card Round. Additionally, McCaffrey has scored in all six of his career playoff games, finding the endzone a total of eight times.



While Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle would all be intriguing for NFL touchdown props, their combined TD total in the regular season doesn't top how many times McCaffrey has scored this season. Before making anytime NFL touchdown prop bets for Chiefs vs. 49ers, you need to see the 2024 Super Bowl prop predictions from SportsLine expert Griffin Carroll.

When betting touchdown parlays in the NFL, it can be best to wager at a lower unit size and consider betting all parlay legs straight as well. The TD market is both electrifying and frustrating, but few things are as satisfying as seeing your player hit pay-dirt, making it one of Carroll's favorite weekly traditions.

Carroll dives into the touchdown market, along with other plus-money NFL props, on a weekly basis, targeting volume players and the most vulnerable defenses in the league. He tends to focus on total touchdowns allowed to each position, defenses allowing the most explosive plays and every player's usage stats from snaps to red zone work to find his favorite bets of the weekend. The approach has paid out in a big way before in the parlay market with a nearly 400-1 hit earlier this season.

In Week 14, Carroll won a three-leg touchdown parlay as D.J. Moore, Deebo Samuel and Alvin Kamara all scored to hit a 9-1 NFL TD parlay.

Top anytime touchdown scorer prop picks for Super Bowl 58

After analyzing the 2024 Super Bowl touchdown odds, Carroll is backing Travis Kelce to score at +105 odds. After totaling just three touchdowns over a span of 14 games, Kelce's since found the endzone three times over the last two games alone. He's someone who takes his game to another level on the biggest stage of the postseason, and that's evident in his career body of work. Kelce has a staggering 19 touchdowns over his last 18 playoff games, including hitting pay dirt versus the 49ers in Super Bowl 54.

Additionally, San Francisco has had trouble defending tight ends this postseason as Green Bay's Tucker Kraft scored in the Divisional Round after having just two TDs all regular season. San Fran was then victimized again in the NFC Title Game by Detroit's Sam LaPorta, which has Gibbs bullish in Kelce finding the endzone in Super Bowl 58.



"Sam LaPorta feasted over the middle last week for Detroit, hauling in nine catches for 97 yards," Carroll told SportsLine, "and you can bet that Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City will look to exploit that in a similar fashion with their best pass-catcher." See more NFL TD props here.

How to make Super Bowl anytime TD scorer prop picks

