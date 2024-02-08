Patrick Mahomes will play in his fourth Super Bowl when the Kansas City Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on CBS and Paramount+. Mahomes has five passing touchdowns in his previous three Super Bowls, but he rushed for a touchdown in Kansas City's 31-20 victory over the 49ers in the 2019 Super Bowl. Is there any value in including the elite passer in your 2024 Super Bowl TD bets? 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy had two rushing touchdowns this season, but hasn't scored since Oct. 1. That doesn't come as a huge surprise since 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey rushed for 14 scores this year, repeatedly coming through for NFL anytime TD bets.

Jalen Hurts rushed for three touchdowns in last year's Super Bowl, but neither Mahomes nor Purdy has the rushing power of Hurts. These quarterbacks are longshots to come through for Super Bowl touchdown picks, but who are some safer options to consider when making Super Bowl 58 TD picks? Before making anytime NFL touchdown prop bets for Chiefs vs. 49ers, you need to see the 2024 Super Bowl prop predictions from SportsLine expert Griffin Carroll.

When betting touchdown parlays in the NFL, it can be best to wager at a lower unit size and consider betting all parlay legs straight as well. The TD market is both electrifying and frustrating, but few things are as satisfying as seeing your player hit pay-dirt, making it one of Carroll's favorite weekly traditions.

Carroll dives into the touchdown market, along with other plus-money NFL props, on a weekly basis, targeting volume players and the most vulnerable defenses in the league. He tends to focus on total touchdowns allowed to each position, defenses allowing the most explosive plays and every player's usage stats from snaps to red zone work to find his favorite bets of the weekend. The approach has paid out in a big way before in the parlay market with a nearly 400-1 hit earlier this season.

In Week 14, Carroll won a three-leg touchdown parlay as D.J. Moore, Deebo Samuel and Alvin Kamara all scored to hit a 9-1 NFL TD parlay.

For Super Bowl 58 prop predictions, Carroll has evaluated the anytime touchdown scorer odds and locked in his NFL TD prop picks. You can only see Carroll's 2024 Super Bowl prop predictions here.

Top anytime touchdown scorer prop picks for Super Bowl 58

After analyzing the 2024 Super Bowl touchdown odds, Carroll is backing Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce to score at +105 odds. The future Hall of Fame tight end has scored in two of four career games against the 49ers, including finding the end zone in the 2019 Super Bowl victory over San Francisco. He has at least one touchdown in two of three postseason games this season and has scored at least once in 11 of his last 13 postseason games.

You could say the 49ers will be scheming throughout these two weeks on stopping Kelce, but that's what every team in the NFL has done on a weekly basis for years and few have found ways to disturb the Patrick Mahomes to Kelce connection. Kelce has double-digit targets in two of three postseason games this year and in his fewest targeted game, he scored two touchdowns against the Bills. With the emergence of Rashee Rice at wide receiver, the 49ers can't sell out on solely stopping Kelce because then Mahomes will find others for huge plays. Carroll expects Kelce to find himself in positive matchups again against the 49ers, resulting in a touchdown in Super Bowl 58. See more NFL TD props here.

How to make Super Bowl anytime TD scorer prop picks

In addition, Carroll has two other anytime touchdown scorers for 49ers vs. Chiefs, and combining these NFL prop bets into a parlay would result in a payout of almost 12-1. Additionally, he has a first touchdown scorer at over 20-1 odds. You need to see Carroll's analysis before making Super Bowl player props for anytime touchdown scorers.

Which NFL prop bets should you target for the 2024 Super Bowl, and which first touchdown scorer is a must-bet? Visit SportsLine now to see the top anytime TD scorer props, all from the SportsLine expert who returned nearly 400-1 in an NFL prop parlay earlier this season.