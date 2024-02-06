San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey racked up 21 touchdowns during the regular season and has added four more in a pair of playoff games. McCaffrey finished with 90 rushing yards and two scores against Detroit in the NFC Championship Game and will be among the most popular Super Bowl anytime touchdown scorer bets for 49ers vs. Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 11. However, betting on McCaffrey comes at a hefty price since he is -220 to score a touchdown in the latest 2024 Super Bowl odds. Should you lay that number when you place your Super Bowl TD bets?

Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco is -140 to score a touchdown, while every other player on the NFL odds board is available at plus-money. Running backs are generally the most likely to score touchdowns, but which other players should you target with your Super Bowl anytime TD bets? Before making anytime NFL touchdown prop bets for Chiefs vs. 49ers, you need to see the 2024 Super Bowl prop predictions from SportsLine expert Griffin Carroll.

When betting touchdown parlays in the NFL, it can be best to wager at a lower unit size and consider betting all parlay legs straight as well. The TD market is both electrifying and frustrating, but few things are as satisfying as seeing your player hit pay-dirt, making it one of Carroll's favorite weekly traditions.

Carroll dives into the touchdown market, along with other plus-money NFL props, on a weekly basis, targeting volume players and the most vulnerable defenses in the league. He tends to focus on total touchdowns allowed to each position, defenses allowing the most explosive plays and every player's usage stats from snaps to red zone work to find his favorite bets of the weekend. The approach has paid out in a big way before in the parlay market with a nearly 400-1 hit earlier this season.

In Week 14, Carroll won a three-leg touchdown parlay as D.J. Moore, Deebo Samuel and Alvin Kamara all scored to hit a 9-1 NFL TD parlay.

Top anytime touchdown scorer prop picks for Super Bowl 58

After analyzing the 2024 Super Bowl touchdown odds, Carroll is backing Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce to score at +105 odds. Kelce went through a rare dry spell without scoring during the regular season, failing to find the end zone in the final six games of the campaign. He has looked like his usual self during the playoffs though, scoring twice against the Bills in the Divisional Round and once against the Ravens in the AFC Championship.

Kelce has racked up 18 total touchdowns in his last 16 playoff games, going just three outings without scoring. He had one of his touchdowns in the 2020 Super Bowl against the 49ers, and he added another one in last year's Super Bowl against the Eagles. Carroll is expecting another Super Bowl score from Kelce on Sunday night, pouncing on the favorable odds. See more NFL TD props here.

