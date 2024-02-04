Making 2024 Super Bowl touchdown bets will be popular for many in 49ers vs. Chiefs, but doing so would be a disservice if you don't do research beforehand. Players like Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel will be highly sought-after, especially among Niners fans for NFL TD bets, but you should be aware of how stingy Kansas City has been versus receivers. Only one team allowed fewer touchdowns to receivers than the Chiefs in the regular season, as Kansas City's elite defense ranked in the top five in passing yards allowed, passing TDs allowed and sacks.

While that doesn't mean you should bypass Samuel or Aiyuk with NFL anytime TD picks, it may make you look at those players' touchdown prop odds in a different light. There are also other players who could be undervalued in the NFL TD props market, and those are the ones you should pursue.

When betting touchdown parlays in the NFL, it can be best to wager at a lower unit size and consider betting all parlay legs straight as well. The TD market is both electrifying and frustrating, but few things are as satisfying as seeing your player hit pay-dirt, making it one of Carroll's favorite weekly traditions.

Carroll dives into the touchdown market, along with other plus-money NFL props, on a weekly basis, targeting volume players and the most vulnerable defenses in the league. He tends to focus on total touchdowns allowed to each position, defenses allowing the most explosive plays and every player's usage stats from snaps to red zone work to find his favorite bets of the weekend. The approach has paid out in a big way before in the parlay market with a nearly 400-1 hit earlier this season.

In Week 14, Carroll won a three-leg touchdown parlay as D.J. Moore, Deebo Samuel and Alvin Kamara all scored to hit a 9-1 NFL TD parlay.

Top anytime touchdown scorer prop picks for Super Bowl 58

After analyzing the 2024 Super Bowl touchdown odds, Carroll is backing Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce to score at +105 odds. With the Niners having the No. 3 run defense that saw just three teams allow fewer rushing TDs in the regular season, attacking San Fran through the air is the easier path for success. Eight of the last 12 touchdowns the 49ers have allowed have come via the pass, while three of Kansas City's last five offensive touchdowns have come via Kelce.

Starting with Super Bowl 54 versus the 49ers, Kelce has played in 13 postseason games. He's scored in 11 of those with a total of 14 touchdowns over that stretch. You can throw Kelce's somewhat underwhelming regular season out the window as he's a proven commodity on this stage, and his track record makes him one to get behind in an NFL anytime TD parlay.

"Kelce has typically stepped up in the Super Bowl," Carroll told SportsLine. "He's scored a touchdown in two of his three appearances, including the first against San Francisco, and in the one game in which he didn't find the end zone, he finished with 133 yards." See more NFL TD props here.

In addition, Carroll has two other anytime touchdown scorers for 49ers vs. Chiefs, and combining these NFL prop bets into a parlay would result in a payout of almost 12-1. Additionally, he has a first touchdown scorer at over 20-1 odds.

