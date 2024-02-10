The Kansas City Chiefs are the reigning world champions and will try to defend their title at Super Bowl 58 against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and the 49ers are 2-point favorites with the over/under at 47.5 in the latest 2024 Super Bowl odds. There are hundreds of Super Bowl bets you can make, with some experts predicting a total handle for the Big Game of as high as $1.3 billion.

Super Bowl touchdown props are becoming more and more popular with well over half the country enjoying some form of legalized sports betting and Super Bowl anytime TD bets will be among the most popular betting markets. Christian McCaffrey scored a touchdown in 17 of his 19 games this season and the 49ers running back is priced at -220 (bet $220 to win $100) in the latest 2024 Super Bowl anytime touchdown scorer odds. He's the +270 favorite to be the first touchdown scorer. Before making anytime NFL touchdown prop bets for Chiefs vs. 49ers, you need to see the 2024 Super Bowl prop predictions from SportsLine expert Griffin Carroll.

When betting touchdown parlays in the NFL, it can be best to wager at a lower unit size and consider betting all parlay legs straight as well. The TD market is both electrifying and frustrating, but few things are as satisfying as seeing your player hit pay-dirt, making it one of Carroll's favorite weekly traditions.

Carroll dives into the touchdown market, along with other plus-money NFL props, on a weekly basis, targeting volume players and the most vulnerable defenses in the league. He tends to focus on total touchdowns allowed to each position, defenses allowing the most explosive plays and every player's usage stats from snaps to red zone work to find his favorite bets of the weekend. The approach has paid out in a big way before in the parlay market with a nearly 400-1 hit earlier this season.

In Week 14, Carroll won a three-leg touchdown parlay as D.J. Moore, Deebo Samuel and Alvin Kamara all scored to hit a 9-1 NFL TD parlay.

For Super Bowl 58 prop predictions, Carroll has evaluated the anytime touchdown scorer odds and locked in his NFL TD prop picks. You can only see Carroll's 2024 Super Bowl prop predictions here.

Top anytime touchdown scorer prop picks for Super Bowl 58

After analyzing the 2024 Super Bowl touchdown odds, Carroll is backing Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce to score at +105 odds. Kelce's five regular-season touchdowns were his fewest since 2019 but he's found his rhythm during the 2024 NFL Playoffs. He's caught 16 passes for 191 yards and three touchdowns in Kansas City's last two playoff games and he's historically been a touchdown machine in the postseason.

Kelce has scored in 13 of his last 16 playoff appearances and he's been a touchdown scorer in two of his three Super Bowls with the Chiefs. The 49ers just allowed Lions tight end Sam LaPorta to catch nine passes for 97 yards in the 2024 NFC Championship Game and you can expect a heavy dose of Kelce on Super Bowl Sunday. See more NFL TD props here.

