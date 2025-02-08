FanDuel Sportsbook is offering a special $5 million touchdown jackpot promotion for Super Bowl 59 on Sunday between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. You first claim the offer on FanDuel and then are issued one Touchdown Sweepstakes Token that can be applied to one anytime touchdown wager for Chiefs vs. Eagles. The promotion will then award $2.5 million in bonus bets, split among all qualifying participants, to bettors who have applied their token on the first touchdown scorer in the 2025 Super Bowl. FanDuel Sportsbook will also give away $2.5 million in bonus bets if your player scores the last touchdown.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The Chiefs are 1.5-point favorites in the latest 2025 Super Bowl odds, down a half-point from the opening line, and the over-under is 48.5, down one from the opener. Eagles running back Saquon Barkley is the betting favorite for anytime touchdown scorer (-185 at FanDuel), first touchdown scorer (+420), and last touchdown scorer (+490). He's +260 to score twice, down from a high of +290. Before you make a 2025 Super Bowl $5 Million Touchdown Jackpot prediction on FanDuel, be sure to check out the FanDuel $5 Million Touchdown Jackpot picks from NFL expert R.J. White.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and has gone 643-543-34 on his ATS picks from 2017-23, which returned more than $4,600 to $100 players. He also went 101-84-4 (+1366) on all NFL spread picks last season and is on a 30-17 roll (+1148) on his NFL prop picks this season. Anyone who has followed him could be way up. He already nailed Ladd McConkey as the longest TD scorer on Jan. 11 during the wild-card round and Saquon Barkley during both the Divisional Round and conference championship round.

Now, White has revealed his FanDuel $5 Million Touchdown Jackpot betting strategy for Super Bowl 59.

Top FanDuel $5 Million Touchdown Jackpot picks for Super Bowl 59

One part of White's FanDuel Touchdown Jackpot strategy that we can reveal: He is staying away from Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (-185 anytime TD) and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (+125). Barkley is coming off a three-touchdown effort against the Commanders and scored twice in the divisional round against the Rams. However, you'll be laying a lot of juice with Barkley on your qualifying anytime touchdown scorer wager. Even if he does score first or last, he's likely to be one of the most popular picks.

That means that you'd split the bonus with plenty of others in addition to seeing a reduced return on your initial wager. Similar logic applies with Kelce, who is +125 in the 2025 Super Bowl anytime touchdown scorer odds despite only scoring three times during the regular season, the fewest of any year in his career in which he played more than one game. Instead, White advises identifying a better value to maximize your potential return and ranks his top five options for Super Bowl 2025. You can see who White's picks are here.

How to make FanDuel $5 Million Touchdown Jackpot picks

FanDuel $5 Million Touchdown Jackpot terms and conditions

Use your Touchdown Sweepstakes Token on a Super Bowl LIX Touchdown scorer & enter to win a share of $5,000,000 in Bonus Bet prizes!

How it Works:

Click "Log-In" to Log in to your FanDuel Sportsbook Account to participate in this promotion. After logging in, click "Claim Now" on the home page to claim your Touchdown Sweepstakes Token After clicking "Claim Now" on the Promotion, you will be awarded One (1) Touchdown Sweepstakes Token. Your Touchdown Sweepstakes Token may be used on a Pre-Live, Straight, "Anytime Touchdown Scorer" wager for Super Bowl LIX taking place on February 9th, 2025. Please note - a wager placed using a Touchdown Sweepstakes Token will not qualify for any other promotion, and will ONLY qualify for the "Super Touchdown Jackpot" promotion. There is a minimum wager of of Nine Cents ($0.09) associated with this offer. If the player you used your Touchdown Sweepstakes Token on scores the First Touchdown of the game, you will share $2,500,000 in Bonus Bets with other promotion participants who used their Touchdown Sweepstakes Token on that player. For example, if you use your Touchdown Sweepstakes Token on Saquon Barkley, you will receive an equal share of $2,500,000 in Bonus Bets with all other promotion participants who used their Touchdown Sweepstakes Token on Saquon Barkley, if Saquon Barkley scores the First Touchdown of Super Bowl LIX. If Ten Thousand participants use their token on Saquon Barkley, each participant will receive Two Hundred and Fifty Dollars ($250) in Bonus Bets ($2,500,000 / 10,000 = $250 per person). If the player you used your Touchdown Sweepstakes Token on scores the Last Touchdown of the game, you will receive an equal share of $2,500,000 in Bonus Bets with other promotion participants who used their Touchdown Sweepstakes Token on that player. If the player you used your Touchdown Sweepstakes Token on scores the First Touchdown of the game AND the Last Touchdown of the game, you will receive an equal share of $5,000,000 in Bonus Bets with other promotion participants who used their Touchdown Sweepstakes Token on that player. If the first or last touchdown of the game is a Punt Return or a Kickoff Return, the individual player who scores the touchdown will count as the first or last touchdown scorer, and all promo participants who used their Touchdown Sweepstakes Token on that player will receive Bonus Bets. If there is NO TOUCHDOWN scored in the game, all promo participants will receive an equal share of the full $5,000,000 in Bonus Bets. If a player not listed as an "Anytime Touchdown Scorer" option scores the first touchdown, the player who scores the SECOND touchdown will be deemed the winner and all promo participants who used their Token on that player will receive an equal share of $2,500,000 in Bonus Bets. If a player not listed as an "Anytime Touchdown Scorer" option scores the last touchdown, the player who scores the SECOND-TO-LAST touchdown will be deemed the winner and all promo participants who used their Token on that player will receive an equal share of $2,500,000 in Bonus Bets. If a player returns a punt or a kickoff for the first or last touchdown, all promo participants who used their token on that player will receive the Bonus Bets. Bonus will be credited within 72 hours of bet settlement. Bonus will be issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expires 21 days after receipt. Touchdown Sweepstakes Token expires at 6:30 PM ET on Sunday, February 9th, 2025.

Ineligible Bets:

Bets placed using bonus funds, site credit, or bonus bets

Odds Boosts

Cashed out bets

Parlays or Same Game Parlays

First Touchdown Scorer, Last Touchdown Scorer, Over/Under Touchdown Props, Player to Score X+ Touchdowns, etc

TERMS & CONDITIONS



· VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW.



· EXCEPT AS PROVIDED IN SECTION 12, ALL DISPUTES WILL BE RESOLVED SOLELY BY BINDING ARBITRATION AND PARTICIPANTS WAIVE THE ABILITY TO BRING CLAIMS IN A CLASS ACTION FORMAT.



1. Description of Promotion



Welcome to the $5M Touchdown Jackpot promotion (the "Promotion"), where participants who place a pre-live, straight, "Anytime Touchdown Scorer" wager of Nine Cents ($0.09) or more, on Super Bowl LIX using a touchdown sweepstakes token ("Touchdown Sweepstakes Token") will receive bonus bets available for use only on the FanDuel Sportsbook ("Sportsbook Bonus Bet"), if their selected player scores the first touchdown OR the last touchdown of the Eligible Game (as defined below).



The Promotion is sponsored by Betfair Interactive US, LLC ("BIU"), located at 6701 Center Drive West, Suite 1000, Los Angeles, CA 90045 and FanDuel LLC located at #53 Edificio El Caribe. Calle Palmeras, San Juan, PR 00901 (collectively with BIU, "FanDuel" or the "Sponsor"). The terms "you" or "your" mean the person who participates in this Promotion. Participation in this Promotion is expressly conditioned upon acceptance of and compliance with all of these Promotion "Terms and Conditions." Promotion participants may be required to sign paperwork issued by the Sponsor.



2. Promotion Period



The Promotion will begin at 8:00 AM Eastern Time ("ET") on February 3, 2025, and end at 6:30 PM ET on February 9, 2025 (the "Promotion Period").



3. Eligibility



The Promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C. & Puerto Rico) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the Promotion Period. If your Social Security number is associated with another FanDuel Account in Sponsor's database, you may only earn one (1) Promotion Bonus with respect to all such FanDuel Accounts participating in this Promotion. Employees, officers and directors of Sponsor, its parent companies, and each of their respective affiliates, subsidiaries, cable/satellite affiliates, advertising and promotion agencies, offer item providers, retailers, distributors (collectively, the "Promotion Entities"), and each of such employees', officers' and directors' immediate family members and/or those living in the same household (whether legally related or not) of each are not eligible to participate in the Promotion or receive a Promotion Bonus. For purposes of this Promotion, "immediate family members" are defined as spouse, partner, parents, legal guardians, in-laws, grandparents, siblings, children and grandchildren and "those living in the same household" shall mean people who share the same residence at least three (3) months a year, whether legally related or not. Individuals who have entered any self-limited or government agency self-exclusion program or have been otherwise excluded from casinos by a government agency, Sponsor or one of its affiliates or gaming license partners and persons on a Disassociated Patrons, Self-Limit, Involuntary Exclusion, Voluntary Exclusion or Self Exclusion List in jurisdictions which Sponsor or its affiliates or gaming license partners operate are not eligible to participate in the Promotion or receive a Promotion Bonus.



4. Action Required



During the Promotion Period, log into your FanDuel Account on the FanDuel Sportsbook and opt-in to the Promotion to redeem your Touchdown Sweepstakes Token (the "Promotion Requirements").



5. Claiming Promotion Offer



Upon satisfying the Promotion Requirements, you will receive one (1) Touchdown Sweepstakes Token. Your Touchdown Sweepstakes Token may only be used to place a pre-live, straight, "Anytime Touchdown Scorer" wager of Nine Cents ($0.09) or more on Super Bowl LIX, taking place on February 9, 2025 (an "Eligible Wager"). ONLY pre-live, straight wagers of Nine Cents ($0.09) or more will be eligible...same game parlay wagers are ineligible. Your Touchdown Sweepstakes Token may only be used once and will not be credited to your FanDuel Account if your wager is deemed void. If your player scores the first touchdown of the Eligible Game, all promotion participants who used the Touchdown Sweepstakes Token to place an "Anytime Touchdown Scorer" wager on the Eligible Game on that player will receive an equal share of Two Million, Five Hundred Thousand Dollars ($2,500,000) in Sportsbook Bonus Bets. If your player scores the last touchdown of the Eligible Game, all promotion participants who used the Touchdown Sweepstakes Token to place an "Anytime Touchdown Scorer" wager on the Eligible Game on that player will receive an equal share of Two Million, Five Hundred Thousand Dollars ($2,500,000) in Sportsbook Bonus Bets (collectively the Five Million Dollars in Sportsbook Bonus Bets referred to as the "Promotion Bonus"). If your player scores the first touchdown of the game AND the last touchdown of the Eligible Game, all promotion participants who used the Touchdown Sweepstakes Token to place an "Anytime Touchdown Scorer" wager on the Eligible Game on that player will receive an equal share of the full Five Million Dollars ($5,000,000) in Sportsbook Bonus Bets. For example, if One Thousand (1,000) promotion participants use their Touchdown Sweepstakes Token to place an "Anytime Touchdown Scorer" wager on A.J Brown for the Eligible Game, and A.J Brown scores the first touchdown of Super Bowl LIX, each of those One Thousand (1,000) promotion participants will receive Two Thousand, Five Hundred Dollars ($2,500) in Sportsbook Bonus Bets ($2,500,000 / 1,000 = $2,500). Please note - for passing touchdowns, the player who scores the touchdown will be deemed the "Anytime Touchdown Scorer" winner, not the player who passes the ball. If no Touchdown is scored during the Eligible Game, all qualifying promotion participants will receive an equal share of the full Five Million Dollars ($5,000,000) in Sportsbook Bonus Bets. If a player not listed as an "Anytime Touchdown Scorer" option scores the first touchdown of the game, customers who used their Touchdown Sweepstakes Token on the player who scores the second touchdown of the game will split the Two Million, Five Hundred Thousand Dollars ($2,500,000) in Sportsbook Bonus Bets. If a player not listed as an "Anytime Touchdown Scorer" option scores the last touchdown of the game, customers who used their Touchdown Sweepstakes Token on the player who scores the second-to-last touchdown of the game will split the Two Million, Five Hundred Thousand Dollars ($2,500,000) in Sportsbook Bonus Bets. If the first or last touchdown of the game is scored on a Punt Return or a Kickoff Return, the player who scores the touchdown will count as the "First" or "Last" touchdown scorer, and promo participants who used their token on that player will win the share of Sportsbook Bonus Bets.



If applicable, the Promotion Bonus will be credited to your FanDuel Account within seventy-two (72) hours of the completion of the Promotion Period. Sportsbook Bonus Bets may be used to wager on any market in the FanDuel Sportsbook. If a wager placed using a Sportsbook Bonus Bet wins, you will receive as withdrawable cash the winnings portion of such wager and will not receive the stake portion from such wager. Sportsbook Bonus Bets may be used to wager on any market available on the FanDuel Sportsbook except for Round Robin wagers.



Sportsbook Bonus Bets can be found in the betslip window of your FanDuel Account. Promotion Bonus recipients will be solely responsible for all federal, state, and local taxes, and for any other fees or costs associated with the Promotion Bonus received, regardless of whether the Promotion Bonus, in whole or in part, is used. The Promotion Bonus value may be reported for tax purposes as required by law.







6. Registration Procedures



To qualify for the Promotion, eligible individuals must have registered for a FanDuel Account and verified your identity in order to play in the FanDuel Sportsbook app. Creating a FanDuel Account at fanduel.com or sportsbook.fanduel.com is free. By submitting your information and creating a FanDuel Account, however, participants will be required to agree to the FanDuel Terms of Use (fanduel.com/terms) and consent to the FanDuel Privacy Policy (fanduel.com/fanduel-sportsbook-privacy-policy). If you do not agree to FanDuel's Terms of Use and consent to FanDuel's Privacy Policy, you cannot create a FanDuel Account or participate in this Promotion.



7. Limitations on Participation



In addition to the Eligibility Requirements in Section 3, FanDuel reserves the right to refuse or otherwise restrict your eligibility to participate in any Promotion for any reason, in its sole discretion, including based on your wagering patterns or wagering history or if you fail to take advantage of any promotion in good faith. This Promotion is void where prohibited by law. Limit of one (1) Touchdown Sweepstakes Token and one (1) Promotion Bonus per person.



8. Wagering Requirements/Exclusions



See Section 4. Any wager placed prior to opting-in to the Promotion, without having applied the Touchdown Sweepstakes Token or after the expiration of the Promotion Period will not be deemed an Eligible Wager. Wagers placed on anything other than the Eligible Game will not be deemed an Eligible Wager. Wagers that are settled using the "Cash Out" feature will not be deemed an Eligible Wager. Separately, wagers placed using site credits, bonus bets, profit boost tokens, or any bonus received from a separate Sponsor promotion, including without limitation the "$1,000 No-Sweat Bet" promotion, will not be deemed an Eligible Wager. Wagers placed to satisfy the Eligible Wager will not satisfy any wager or other promotion requirements for a separate Sponsor promotion.



9. Order of Funds Used for Wagering



Touchdown Sweepstakes Token and Sportsbook Bonus Bets must be manually selected in the betslip window of your FanDuel Account in order to be used before deposited funds when wagering.



10. Eligible Games



Your Touchdown Sweepstakes Token may only be used on Super Bowl LIX, taking place on February 9, 2025 (the "Eligible Game").



11. Restrictions on Withdrawal



The Promotion Bonus is not transferable and cannot be substituted except in the Sponsor's sole discretion. The Promotion Bonus is non-withdrawable, but any winnings therefrom are immediately withdrawable. Any unused portion of the Promotion Bonus will be automatically withdrawn from your FanDuel Account twenty-one (21) days after being credited to your FanDuel Account. Deposited funds that have not been played may be refunded at any time.



12. Complaints & Cancellation



Should you wish to cancel your participation in this Promotion at any time, please contact customer support at support.fanduel.com/s. Upon cancellation, you may withdraw any funds you have deposited into your account without restriction. However, any Promotion Bonus amount in your account may not be withdrawn. For customers located in New York, complaints may be filed with the New York State Gaming Commission. For customers located in Tennessee, complaints may be filed directly with the Tennessee Sports Wagering Council.



13. Gambling Problem



Arizona Customers: Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342.



Colorado Customers: Gambling Problem? Call or TEXT 1-800-GAMBLER.



Connecticut Customers: If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call (888) 789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat.



D.C., Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Vermont, Virginia, and Wyoming Customers: Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.



Indiana Customers: Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT.



Iowa Customers: Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-BETSOFF.



Kansas Customers: Gambling Problem? Getting help is your best bet. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit ksgamblinghelp.com.



Louisiana Customers: If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-877-770-7867.



Maryland Customers: Please play responsibly. For help, visit mdgamblinghelp.org or call 1-800-GAMBLER.



Massachusetts Customers: Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMa.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support. Play it smart from the start! GameSenseMA.com or call 1-800-GAM-1234.



New York Customers: For help with a gambling problem, call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369).



North Carolina Customers: Gambling Problem? Call 877-718-5543 or visit morethanagame.nc.gov.



Puerto Rico Customers: If playing causes you financial, family and occupational problems, call the ASSMCA PAS line at 1-800-981-0023 / Si jugar le causa problemas económicos, familiares y ocupacionales, llame a la línea PAS de ASSMCA 1-800-981-0023.



Tennessee Customers: Gambling Problem? Call TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789.



West Virginia Customers: Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.1800gambler.net.



14. Additional Terms



Administration: Sponsor expressly reserves the right to amend, suspend or terminate this Promotion at any time without prior notice or consent. Administration of this Promotion is at the sole discretion of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to restrict at any time any person from participating in this Promotion for any reason. In the event Sponsor is prevented from continuing with the Promotion by any event beyond its control, including, but not limited to, fire, flood, epidemic, earthquake, explosion, labor dispute or strike, act of God or public enemy, communications or equipment failure, utility or service interruptions, riot or civil disturbance, terrorist threat or activity, war (declared or undeclared), interference with the Promotion by any party, or any federal, state or local government law, order, or regulation, order of any court or jurisdiction, or other cause not reasonably within Sponsor's control (each, a "Force Majeure" event or occurrence), Sponsor shall have the right to modify, suspend or terminate the Promotion. Sponsor additionally reserves the right, in its sole and absolute discretion: (i) to modify, suspend or terminate the Promotion should a Force Majeure event or occurrence corrupt or interfere with the administration, integrity, operation, security or proper play of the Promotion; or (ii) to disqualify any participant found to be, or suspected of: (a) tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Promotion; (b) acting in violation of these Terms and Conditions; or (c) acting in an unsportsmanlike manner.



Any questions relating to eligibility, these Terms and Conditions or any other questions concerning this Promotion will be resolved at the sole discretion of Sponsor and its decisions will be final and binding with respect thereto. No groups, clubs, corporations, companies, partnerships or organizations may reproduce or distribute any portion of these Terms and Conditions to their members.



Release and Waiver of Liability: By participating in this Promotion, individuals agree to release, defend, indemnify and hold harmless the Promotion Entities and each of their directors, officers, employees, representatives and agents (collectively, the "Released Parties") from and against any and all liability claims, actions, costs (including attorneys' fees) of any kind whatsoever (however named or described) for injuries, death, damages or losses in connection with: (i) your participation in the Promotion; (ii) the receipt, use or misuse of any Promotion Bonus, or while preparing for, participating in, and/or traveling to any Promotion-related activity, including those damages caused by Sponsor's own negligence; (iii) compliance with any terms of service, code of conduct or similar terms and conditions; (iv) the Released Parties' actual or alleged violation of rights of publicity or privacy, claims of defamation or portrayal in a false light or claims of infringement of intellectual property or other rights; and (v) any typographical, human or other error in the printing, offering, selection, operation or announcement of any Promotion activity or Promotion Bonus. Sponsor expressly disclaims any responsibility or liability for injury or loss to any person or property relating to the delivery and/or subsequent use or misuse of any Promotion Bonus.



Publicity: Subject to applicable law, recipients irrevocably grant the Promotion Entities and each of their licensees, and its and their successors, assigns and sub-licensees the right and permission to use their name, voice, likeness and/or biographical material for advertising, promotional and/or publicity purposes in connection with the Promotion, in all forms of media and by any and all means and media (now and hereafter known), and on and in connection with related products, services, advertising and promotional materials (now known or hereafter developed), worldwide, in perpetuity, without any obligation, notice or consideration, except for providing the Promotion Bonuses to recipients. By participating in the Promotion, recipients agree to refrain from any behavior or communication that would harm the image or reputation of the Promotion Entities or the FanDuel user community.



No Third-Party Sponsor: This Promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or in association with any person or other entity, including any third party, other than FanDuel.



Governing Law: All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Terms and Conditions or the rights and obligations of recipients and Sponsor in connection with the Promotion will be governed by and construed in accordance with the internal laws of the State of New York, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules or provisions that would cause the application of any other laws.



Dispute Resolution: You agree that any claim or dispute that has arisen or may arise relating in any way to or arising out of the Promotion or these Terms and Conditions will be resolved in accordance with the dispute resolution provisions set forth in the "Binding arbitration and class action waiver" Section of the FanDuel Terms of Use (fanduel.com/terms). This Section of the FanDuel Terms of Use requires you to resolve disputes by binding arbitration and you agree to waive the ability to bring claims in a class action format.



LIMITATION OF LIABILITY: BY PARTICIPATING IN THIS PROMOTION, INDIVIDUALS AGREE THAT TO THE EXTENT PERMITTED BY APPLICABLE LAW: (I) ANY AND ALL DISPUTES, CLAIMS AND CAUSES OF ACTION ARISING OUT OF OR CONNECTED WITH THE PROMOTION OR ANY PROMOTION BONUS REDEEMED WILL BE RESOLVED INDIVIDUALLY, WITHOUT RESORT TO ANY FORM OF CLASS ACTION; (II) ANY AND ALL CLAIMS, JUDGMENTS AND AWARDS WILL BE LIMITED TO ACTUAL THIRD-PARTY, OUT-OF-POCKET COSTS INCURRED (IF ANY) NOT TO EXCEED TEN DOLLARS ($10), BUT IN NO EVENT WILL ATTORNEYS' FEES BE AWARDED OR RECOVERABLE; (III) UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES WILL ANY PARTICIPANT BE PERMITTED TO OBTAIN ANY AWARD FOR, AND PARTICIPANT HEREBY KNOWINGLY AND EXPRESSLY WAIVES ALL RIGHTS TO SEEK, PUNITIVE, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL OR SPECIAL DAMAGES, LOST PROFITS AND/OR ANY OTHER DAMAGES, OTHER THAN ACTUAL OUT OF POCKET EXPENSES NOT TO EXCEED TEN DOLLARS ($10), AND/OR ANY RIGHTS TO HAVE DAMAGES MULTIPLIED OR OTHERWISE INCREASED; AND (IV) PARTICIPANT'S REMEDIES ARE LIMITED TO A CLAIM FOR MONEY DAMAGES (IF ANY) AND PARTICIPANT IRREVOCABLY WAIVES ANY RIGHT TO SEEK INJUNCTIVE OR EQUITABLE RELIEF. SOME JURISDICTIONS DO NOT ALLOW THE LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSION OF LIABILITY, SO THE ABOVE MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU.



Miscellaneous: No waiver of any of the provisions of these Terms and Conditions shall be deemed or shall constitute a waiver of any other provisions hereof, nor shall waiver constitute a continuing waiver unless otherwise expressly provided. If any provision of these Terms and Conditions is found to be invalid or unenforceable by a court of competent jurisdiction, such provision shall be severed from the remainder of these Terms and Conditions, which will otherwise remain in full force and effect. Participants agree to waive any rights to claim ambiguity of these Terms and Conditions. Headings are solely for convenience of reference and will not be deemed to affect in any manner the meaning or intent of the documents or any provision hereof. In the event there is a discrepancy or inconsistency between disclosures or other statements contained in any Promotion-related materials, privacy policy or terms of use on any website, social media platform or application and/or the terms and conditions of these Terms and Conditions, these Terms and Conditions shall prevail, govern and control and the discrepancy will be resolved in Sponsor's sole and absolute discretion.



Entry Information and Promotion Communications: As a condition of participating in this Promotion, each participant gives consent for Sponsor to obtain and deliver their name, address and other information to third parties for the purpose of administering this Promotion and to comply with applicable laws, regulations and rules. Any information participant provides to Sponsor may be used to communicate with participant in relation to this Promotion. By participating in the Promotion, recipient consents to all of the terms and conditions of FanDuel's Privacy Policy, which is available at fanduel.com/privacy.



CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE SPONSOR'S WEBSITES OR APPS OR TO UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS PROMOTION OR ANY PROMOTION OFFERED BY SPONSOR IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS. SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH INDIVIDUAL TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.