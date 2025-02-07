The Chiefs and Eagles will meet in the Super Bowl for the second time in the last three years when they go head-to-head in Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans on Sunday. The last time these two teams met in The Big Game, many clamored for Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts to win Super Bowl MVP despite the Chiefs winning the game, 38-35. Hurts completed 27 of 38 passes for 304 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 70 yards and three more scores. Can anyone making Super Bowl prop bets expect another dominant all-around performance from the Eagles' quarterback? The over/under for Hurts passing yards in the Eagles vs. Chiefs player props is 211.5 (-110/-110), while his rushing yards over/under is 36.5 (-110/-110).

Chiefs vs. Eagles in Super Bowl 59 is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The Chiefs are favored by 1.5 points, while the over-under is 48.5. Super Bowl Sunday 2025 offers numerous NFL props, and bettors can find value on NFL player props if they take time to analyze the Chiefs vs. Eagles matchups. Before you lock in any Super Bowl 59 prop picks, you need to check out the top NFL picks and predictions from SportsLine NFL props expert Alex Selesnick.

Selesnick (aka PropStarz) specializes in NFL, MLB and NBA prop betting, where he implements a combination of research, statistical analysis and mathematical modeling for sportsbooks.

PropStarz has been crushing his picks in all sports and entered the 2024 NFL season on a 461-350 streak, returning 62.6 units for sports betting. The expert went 207-142 on MLB prop plays for SportsLine this season and was 338-246 on NBA props last season.

Now, after combing through the hundreds of available 2025 Super Bowl prop bets, PropStarz has found the value picks he loves. He's only sharing them at SportsLine.

Top 2025 Super Bowl prop picks

One play PropStarz is all over for his Super Bowl 59 props is Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce to go Over 60.5 receiving yards (-110 at FanDuel). Whenever Kelce retires, he'll go out as arguably the greatest tight end of all time and despite his elite statistics during the regular season throughout his career, he's consistently performed even better in the playoffs. The future Hall of Fame tight end averaged more receiving yards in the postseason than during the regular season in each of the prior four years and he's on pace to make that five years at the end of this postseason. Kelce had a season-high 117 receiving yards against the Texans in the Divisional Round of the playoffs and is averaging 68 yards per game this postseason.

Kelce has recorded more than 60 yards in 14 of 15 postseason games since 2020. Although the Eagles allowed the second-fewest passing yards per game (184.9) in the NFL this season, PropStarz noted the Eagles have been susceptible to opposing tight ends at times this year. Commanders tight end Zach Ertz had 104 yards in the NFC Championship Game against Philadelphia.

"The Eagles sport an elite pass defense, however, Kelce is basically matchup proof and if the Eagles defense is vulnerable in one area, it is covering the middle of the field and their linebackers can be exploited in coverage," PropStarz told SportsLine. You can see all of PropStarz's Super Bowl 59 prop bets at SportsLine.

How to make 2025 Super Bowl prop bets and predictions

PropStarz has locked in his most confident NFL prop picks for Super Bowl 59. They include fading a wide receiver due to a painful matchup. You can only see these NFL prop picks over at SportsLine.

What are the best Super Bowl 2025 prop bets you can make on Super Bowl Sunday, and which receiver do you need to fade? Visit SportsLine now to see the best Super Bowl 59 prop bets, all from the NFL props expert who entered the season on a 461-350 run, and find out.