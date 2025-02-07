In addition to being one of the top tight ends in NFL history, Travis Kelce is dating arguably the most famous person on the planet. That only stands to amplify interest in Super Bowl 59 on Sunday when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans. As one of the biggest stars of Super Bowl 2025, Travis Kelce props would already be among the most heavily exposed at online sportsbooks, but Swifties will ratchet up the popularity. The latest 2025 Super Bowl props offer odds on how many yards (over-under 60.5) and receptions (over-under 6.5) Kelce will have, but you can also bet on whether he'll propose to Swift after the game.

The latest 2025 Super Bowl odds list Kansas City as a 1.5-point favorite, down a half-point from the opener, while the over/under is 48.5. How can you tie Travis Kelce props into your Super Bowl parlay picks or build winning NFL DFS lineups on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings? See the latest odds, picks, props, and more here.

With hundreds of options to utilize in 2025 Super Bowl parlays, SportsLine's advanced NFL model has done the hard work for you, simulating this matchup 10,000 times and finding the best picks for Eagles vs. Chiefs parlays and doling out Travis Kelce picks, while SportsLine's experts have also revealed some of their favorite Super Bowl entertainment props.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and betting apps could have seen strong returns at their best sports betting apps.

Now, the model has revealed its 5 best Travis Kelce props for Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles that you can see below

The top 5 Travis Kelce prop picks for Super Bowl 59 parlays

Here are the best values SportsLine's AI PickBot, model and experts found when looking for Travis Kelce prop picks that can be included in parlays.

Take Under 6.5 Travis Kelce receptions (-168)

The AI PickBot predicts that Kelce finishes with 5.1 receptions on average

Take Under 60.5 Travis Kelce receiving yards (-110)

The AI PickBot predicts that Kelce finishes with 49.5 receiving yards on average

Take Travis Kelce anytime touchdown scorer (+140)

SportsLine NFL expert Jeff Hochman (12-5 last 17 NFL player props) is predicting that Kelce will score a touchdown

Take Travis Kelce over 19.5 yards for longest reception (-110)

SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White (30-17 last 47 NFL player props) is predicting Kelce's longest reception will go 20 yards or more

Take No (+105) on any player to finish with 100 or more receiving yards

The SportsLine model predicts that no player finishes with more than 68 receiving yards

