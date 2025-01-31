The Kansas City Chiefs will try to win their third consecutive title when they face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59 on Sunday, February 9. Kansas City is appearing in its fifth Super Bowl in six years, while Philadelphia will compete in its second in three seasons. The Eagles (14-3), who lost Super Bowl LVII, 38-35, to Kansas City, are eyeing their second Super Bowl title, and first since 2017. The Chiefs (15-2), who beat San Francisco in overtime in last year's Super Bowl, are eyeing their fifth Lombardi Trophy at the 2025 Super Bowl. The Eagles designated defensive end Brandon Graham (triceps) to return from IR on Thursday.

The Super Bowl 2025 kickoff from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Chiefs odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 49.5. The Chiefs are -128 money-line favorites (risk $127 to win $100), while the Eagles are +108 underdogs (risk $100 to win $108). Before making any Chiefs vs. Eagles picks or Super Bowl bets, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine expert Matt Severance.

Severance is a well-connected writer and high-volume handicapper who has worked in the industry since 2005. In addition, he is on an impressive 37-12 roll on his last 49 money-line picks in NFL games (+1938). Anyone who has followed him on sportsbooks and betting apps could be way up.

Now, Severance has locked in on Chiefs vs. Eagles and just revealed his coveted NFL picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Eagles vs. Chiefs:

Eagles vs. Chiefs spread: Kansas City -1.5

Eagles vs. Chiefs over/under: 49.5 points

Eagles vs. Chiefs money line: Kansas City -128, Philadelphia +108

KC: Under is 6-4 in the Chiefs' last 10 games

PHI: Over is 5-5 in the Eagles' last 10 games

Eagles vs. Chiefs picks: See picks at SportsLine

Eagles vs. Chiefs streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Chiefs can cover

Veteran quarterback Patrick Mahomes finished the regular season by completing 67.5% of his passes, throwing for 3,928 yards and 26 touchdowns with 11 interceptions and a 93.5 rating. He has been just as dominant in the 2025 NFL playoffs, completing 34 of 51 passes (66.7%) for 422 yards and two touchdowns with zero picks and a 105.2 rating. In the AFC Championship Game win over the Buffalo Bills, he completed 18 of 26 passes for 245 yards and one touchdown. He also carried 11 times for 43 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Veteran running back Kareem Hunt powers the Kansas City ground attack. In 13 regular-season games, he carried 200 times for 728 yards (3.6 average) and seven touchdowns. In two postseason appearances, he has 25 carries for 108 yards (4.3 average) and two touchdowns. He had two 100-plus-yard rushing games this season, including a 27-carry, 106-yard and one-touchdown performance in a 30-24 overtime win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 4. Including the postseason, he has also caught 25 passes for 184 yards (7.4 average). See who to back at SportsLine.

Why the Eagles can cover

Veteran running back Saquon Barkley has dominated the opposition in his first year in Philadelphia. In three postseason games, he has carried 66 times for 442 yards (6.7 average) and five touchdowns. In 16 regular-season games, he carried 345 times for 2,005 yards (5.8 average) and 13 touchdowns. Including the 2025 NFL playoffs, he also has 40 receptions for 313 yards (7.8 average) and two touchdowns.

Veteran wide receiver A.J. Brown is a weapon in the passing game. In 13 regular season games, he led Philadelphia with 67 receptions for 1,079 yards (16.1 average) and seven touchdowns, including 17 explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 67. He had 353 yards after the catch with 51 first-down conversions. This postseason, he has nine receptions for 120 yards (13.3 average) and one touchdown. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Chiefs vs. Eagles picks

Severance has analyzed Eagles vs. Chiefs from every possible angle. He's leaning over the point total and has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. Find out what it is, and which team to back, at SportsLine.

So who wins Chiefs vs. Eagles in the 2025 Super Bowl, and what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Chiefs vs. Eagles spread to back, all from the expert who is 37-12 on NFL money-line picks, and find out.