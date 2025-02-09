The 2025 Super Bowl on Sunday in New Orleans will mark the culmination of a memorable NFL season. The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch of "The Big Game" from two seasons ago. However, the spectacle extends well beyond football, with casual fans tuning in just as much for the Super Bowl commercials and Super Bowl halftime show as they are for the game itself. Super Bowl betting will also extend well beyond Chiefs vs. Eagles, with online sportsbooks offering numerous Super Bowl novelty props in addition to allowing to you bet the spread, money line and over/under.

The Chiefs are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Super Bowl odds, but did you know that you can also bet on how many diss tracks Super Bowl halftime performer Kendrick Lamar will sing about Drake? The latest Super Bowl props from FanDuel price one or more at -2200 (bet $2,200 to win $100), two or more at -400 and three or more at +210. What are the best 2025 Super Bowl props to jump on for the halftime show, the National Anthem, coin toss and more? Before betting any NFL props for Super Bowl 59, you need to see the best 2025 Super Bowl prop picks from SportsLine's R.J. White.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and has gone 643-543-34 on his ATS picks from 2017-23, which returned more than $4,600 to $100 players. He also went 101-84-4 (+1366) on all NFL spread picks last season and is on a 29-15 roll (+1323) on his NFL picks this season.

White also has also had past success betting Super Bowl entertainment props, particularly the National Anthem. Last year, White said to play Over 89.5 seconds for anthem singer, Reba McEntire, and it landed at 94 seconds. He's nailed the National Anthem prop in four straight Super Bowls.

After digging into the hundreds of props offered for Super Bowl LIX, White has identified a handful of epic NFL props worth backing. That includes his attempt to nail the length of the "Star-Spangled Banner" for a fifth consecutive season and a must-see play on Kendrick Lamar's potential set list for the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

2025 Super Bowl coin toss props

A coin toss may start every NFL game, but none of them garner the same kind of attention the Super Bowl coin toss does. This is because viewers can be part of the action and place a prop bet without having extensive knowledge about either team that is competing or football in general. Don't be fooled, however, because wagering on the Super Bowl coin toss isn't an exact science.

While the Super Bowl coin toss should technically yield a 50-50 result, the opening coin toss has actually landed on tails in six of the last 10 Super Bowls, including in 2023 when the Chiefs knocked off the Eagles. However, the coin has landed on heads in three of the past four editions of the Super Bowl. Bettors can also wager on which team will win the opening coin toss. On FanDuel, the Eagles and Chiefs both have -104 odds (risk $104 to win $100).

Kendrick Lamar halftime show props for Super Bowl 59

There is no shortage of props available for the Super Bowl 59 halftime show, which is headlined by rapper Kendrick Lamar. The Los Angeles native spent all summer in the headlines for his feud with Drake, and the overwhelming consensus is that the former Pulitzer Prize recipient was the big winner. Both sides released multiple tracks attacking each other, but Lamar scored a definitive blow with "Not Like Us," which won five Grammy's last weekend and has been streamed more than a billion times.

At an Amazon concert on Juneteenth streamed by millions globally, Lamar sang "Not Like Us" a staggering five times to close the show. The latest Super Bowl halftime show props include odds on how many times Kung Fu Kenny will sing the hit of the summer. Once is the odds-on favorite at -650 with the Super Bowl LIX halftime show expected to have a more mainstream feel, but if you are expecting Lamar to send another message to Drake you can get +3500 odds on him singing the song three or more times.

Jon Batiste National Anthem props for Super Bowl LIX

Grammy-winning recording artist Jon Batiste played a rendition of the national anthem at the 2017 NBA All-Star Game that went just under two minutes. However, the Super Bowl is a much larger platform and Batiste is an artist prone to dazzling displays of whimsy. Since that performance at the NBA All-Star Game in New Orleans almost eight years ago, he's added seven Grammy's, a Golden Globe and an Oscar for his work and has bought himself a lot more leeway to put his mark on the "Star-Spangled Banner."

If he performs with an instrument could be another important factor, as he's an incredibly accomplished pianist and keyboardist while also playing melodica, saxophone, drums and guitar. He was on a piano in 2017 and that could be an indicator of a more straightforward attempt, but he might leave room for a lengthy solo if he's on any of the other instruments that he specializes on or if he's playing with a backing musician.

Taylor Swift and other Super Bowl 2025 prop markets

Taylor Swift is expected to be at the Superdome rooting on beau Travis Kelce. Last year, there were Super Bowl prop odds of +920 on Kelce proposing to Swift after the game. With another year of being a couple under their belts, those odds have moved to +750, per the latest 2025 Taylor Swift Super Bowl props. The star tight end not proposing to Swift is still the heavy favorite, with "No" having odds of -1500.

Outside of Swift, the Gatorade color that the winning coach gets doused in will also be followed. Purple is the betting frontrunner at +210, as the Chiefs showered Andy Reid in that Gatorade color the past two seasons. Yellow and green, for the Eagles, is +300, while red and pink, for Kansas City, is +350. The biggest longshot for this NFL prop is there being no Gatorade dump, which has happened just once over the last 11 years, at +2500.

How to make Super Bowl LIX prop bets for Sunday, Feb. 9

White has examined a number of entertainment-related Super Bowl 59 props and released his top six bets. He's done a deep dive on Jon Batiste's history of performing the National Anthem to make his over/under pick and also has plays for Kendrick Lamar's 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show and what color Gatorade will be dumped on the winning coach.

So how long will Jon Batiste's version of the national anthem be? And what other epic Super Bowl 59 props are must-bets during Chiefs vs. Eagles?