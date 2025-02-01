Eagles vs. Chiefs is just one part of Super Bowl 59 since what occurs pre-game, at halftime, and post-game may be just as relevant to many NFL bettors. There are pregame Super Bowl props related to the length of the National Anthem, performed by Jon Batiste this year, to the coin toss result. The Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl Halftime show has Super Bowl halftime show props involving which songs he'll perform and who will join the rapper on stage. Lastly, once the game ends, the Gatorade color dumped on the winning head coach is always one of the popular Super Bowl prop bets, as is who the MVP will thank first in his acceptance speech.

As the designated visitors, the Chiefs will call the coin toss, and they've won the flip of the coin in their last three Super Bowl appearances, even though they didn't call it in each game. Heads has prevailed in three of the last four editions of the Big Game. What are the best 2025 Super Bowl props to jump on for the halftime show, the National Anthem, coin toss and more? Before betting any NFL props for Super Bowl 59, you need to see the best 2025 Super Bowl prop picks from SportsLine's R.J. White.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and has gone 643-543-34 on his ATS picks from 2017-23, which returned more than $4,600 to $100 players. He also went 101-84-4 (+1366) on all NFL spread picks last season and is on a 29-15 roll (+1323) on his NFL picks this season. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

White also has also had past success betting Super Bowl entertainment props, particularly the National Anthem. Last year, White said to play Over 89.5 seconds for anthem singer, Reba McEntire, and it landed at 94 seconds. He's now nailed the National Anthem prop in four straight Super Bowls.

After digging into the hundreds of props offered for Super Bowl LIX, White has identified a handful of epic NFL props worth backing. That includes his attempt to nail the length of the "Star-Spangled Banner" for a fifth consecutive season and a must-see play on Kendrick Lamar's potential set list for the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show. You can only see his Super Bowl prop picks here.

2025 Super Bowl coin toss props

A coin toss may start every NFL game, but no flip of a coin grabs the attention of bettors quite like the Super Bowl coin toss. It's annually one of the most popular Super Bowl props, even though, in theory, it is a 50-50 proposition, with +100 odds for both Heads and Tails. However, these aren't the typical quarters found in a piggy bank, as they are commemorative coins that may not be perfectly weighted on both the Heads and Tails sides.

Even with that, history of the Super Bowl coin toss is close to even, as Heads hit last year and has now hit 28 times in Super Bowl history, compared to 30 times for Tails. Speaking of history, only twice over the last decade has the team that won the coin toss gone on to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. However, Chiefs fans would be happy to know that both of those outliers came in the last two years, in which Kansas City repeated as Super Bowl champion. See White's Super Bowl coin toss prop play here since he's banking on a recent coin toss trend.

Kendrick Lamar halftime show props for Super Bowl 59

The 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show has more NFL props available than the coin toss, National Anthem and Gatorade color dumped on the winning coach combined. One could wager on rapper Kendrick Lamar's first song, to his last song, to celebrities that could join him on stage to his number of total songs performed. Even Lamar's wardrobe for the performance has prop odds available, with Lamar wearing a hoodie (-128) for his first song a slight favorite over him not wearing one (-102).

With his latest album released less than three months ago, singles from it are garnering lots of attention to either kick off his set or end it. Meanwhile, the over/under for his total number of songs is 10.5, and that over was hit the last time Lamar took the stage for a Super Bowl Halftime Show three years ago. However, he was part of an ensemble that included Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and others. With a stage, almost, of his own, as SZA has been announced as a special guest, Lamar may look to show off much of his discography with well over 10.5 tracks and display why he's an 18-time Grammy winner. Eminem to appear during the Super Bowl halftime show is +750. Click here to see White's detailed breakdown of Kendrick Lamar's halftime show picks at Super Bowl LIX.

Jon Batiste National Anthem props for Super Bowl LIX

New Orleans singer, songwriter and instrumentalist, Jon Batiste, will perform the Star-Spangled Banner, and the length of the anthem has an over/under of 120.5 seconds. Last year, country singer, Reba McIntyre, breezed through the song in just 94 seconds, which was the quickest since Billy Joel's 90-second rendition in 2007. McIntyre's short anthem was a bit of a departure from recent anthem durations as eight of the last 12 have been over 2 minutes (120 seconds).

One has to keep in mind that Batiste is more than just a singer, and that he could incorporate instrumental elements into his performance, either via himself or with others. That would likely extend the length of the song but maybe not to the extent that Alicia Keys did at Super Bowl XLVII in 2013. That was the last time New Orleans hosted the game, and Keys belted out the longest National Anthem in Super Bowl history at 2 minutes and 36 seconds. Check out White's surprising pick for the length of Jon Batiste's national anthem here, all from the expert who has nailed this prop four straight years.

Taylor Swift and other Super Bowl 2025 prop markets

Taylor Swift is expected to be at the Superdome rooting on beau Travis Kelce. Last year, there were Super Bowl prop odds of +920 on Kelce proposing to Swift after the game. With another year of being a couple under their belts, those odds have moved to +750, per the latest 2025 Taylor Swift Super Bowl props. The star tight end not proposing to Swift is still the heavy favorite, with "No" having odds of -1500.

Outside of Swift, the Gatorade color that the winning coach gets doused in will also be followed. Purple is the betting frontrunner at +210, as the Chiefs showered Andy Reid in that Gatorade color the past two seasons. Yellow and green, for the Eagles, is +300, while red and pink, for Kansas City, is +350. The biggest longshot for this NFL prop is there being no Gatorade dump, which has happened just once over the last 11 years, at +2500. Check out some of the 2025 Super Bowl props available and let White help guide you with his NFL picks here.

How to make Super Bowl LIX prop bets for Sunday, Feb. 9

White has examined a number of entertainment-related Super Bowl 59 props and released his top six bets. He's done a deep dive on Jon Batiste's history of performing the National Anthem to make his over/under pick and also has plays for Kendrick Lamar's 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show. You can see what they are at SportsLine.

So how long will Jon Batiste's version of the national anthem be? And what other epic Super Bowl 59 props are must-bets during Chiefs vs. Eagles? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Super Bowl LIX prop bets to cash in big, all from the expert who is on a 29-15 roll with NFL picks this season and has nailed four straight National Anthem props, and find out.