Super Bowl 2025 will be played at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, with the Kansas City Chiefs representing the AFC and Philadelphia Eagles represent the NFC. Super Bowl 59 is a rematch of "The Big Game" from two seasons ago, when the Chiefs scored a 38-35 victory. They followed that up with another Lombardi Trophy last season and Kansas City head coach Andy Reid was doused in purple Gatorade after both of those victories. The latest Super Bowl 59 odds list the Chiefs as 1.5-point favorites, so it makes sense that purple is also the +210 favorite to be poured on the winning coach in the latest Super Bowl odds. However, Kansas City also went with orange (+440) at Super Bowl 54, while Philadelphia went with yellow (+220 for yellow/green/lime) at Super Bowl 52.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and has gone 643-543-34 on his ATS picks from 2017-23, which returned more than $4,600 to $100 players. He also went 101-84-4 (+1366) on all NFL spread picks last season and is on a 29-15 roll (+1323) on his NFL picks this season. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

White also has also had past success betting Super Bowl entertainment props, particularly the National Anthem. Last year, White said to play Over 89.5 seconds for anthem singer, Reba McEntire, and it landed at 94 seconds. He's now nailed the National Anthem prop in four straight Super Bowls.

After digging into the hundreds of props offered for Super Bowl LIX, White has identified a handful of epic NFL props worth backing. That includes his attempt to nail the length of the "Star-Spangled Banner" for a fifth consecutive season and a must-see play on Kendrick Lamar's potential set list for the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

2025 Super Bowl coin toss props

A coin toss may start every NFL game, but none of them garner the same kind of attention the Super Bowl coin toss does. This is because viewers can be part of the action and place a prop bet without having extensive knowledge about either team that is competing or football in general. Don't be fooled, however, because wagering on the Super Bowl coin toss isn't an exact science.

While the Super Bowl coin toss should technically yield a 50-50 result, the opening coin toss has actually landed on tails in six of the last 10 Super Bowls, including in 2023 when the Chiefs knocked off the Eagles. However, the coin has landed on heads in three of the past four editions of the Super Bowl. Bettors can also wager on which team will win the opening coin toss. On FanDuel, the Eagles and Chiefs both have -104 odds (risk $104 to win $100).

Kendrick Lamar halftime show props for Super Bowl 59

Kendrick Lamar is one of the top rappers of all time, winning 17 Grammy awards during his decorated career. He is taking center stage on Sunday night after previously performing alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Mary J. Blige during Super Bowl LVI. Lamar only performed four songs during that halftime show, but his over/under for total songs played during the Super Bowl 59 halftime show is 10.5.

His biggest track is "Humble," the +160 favorite to be his first song played during the halftime show. "Not Like Us" was one of the most popular songs of 2024, and it is +380 to be the first song for the Chiefs vs. Eagles halftime show. Bettors can also wager on celebrity guest appearances like Baby Keem (+110), Lil Wayne (+164), Future (+184) and Metro Boomin (+184).

Jon Batiste National Anthem props for Super Bowl LIX

Grammy-winning recording artist Jon Batiste played a rendition of the national anthem at the 2017 NBA All-Star Game that went just under two minutes. However, the Super Bowl is a much larger platform and Batiste is an artist prone to dazzling displays of whimsy. Since that performance at the NBA All-Star Game in New Orleans almost eight years ago, he's added seven Grammy's, a Golden Globe and an Oscar for his work and has bought himself a lot more leeway to put his mark on the "Star-Spangled Banner."

If he performs with an instrument could be another important factor, as he's an incredibly accomplished pianist and keyboardist while also playing melodica, saxophone, drums and guitar. He was on a piano in 2017 and that could be an indicator of a more straightforward attempt, but he might leave room for a lengthy solo if he's on any of the other instruments that he specializes on or if he's playing with a backing musician.

Taylor Swift and other Super Bowl 2025 prop markets

Taylor Swift is expected to be at the Superdome rooting on beau Travis Kelce. Last year, there were Super Bowl prop odds of +920 on Kelce proposing to Swift after the game. With another year of being a couple under their belts, those odds have moved to +750, per the latest 2025 Taylor Swift Super Bowl props. The star tight end not proposing to Swift is still the heavy favorite, with "No" having odds of -1500.

Outside of Swift, the Gatorade color that the winning coach gets doused in will also be followed. Purple is the betting frontrunner at +210, as the Chiefs showered Andy Reid in that Gatorade color the past two seasons. Yellow and green, for the Eagles, is +300, while red and pink, for Kansas City, is +350. The biggest longshot for this NFL prop is there being no Gatorade dump, which has happened just once over the last 11 years, at +2500.

How to make Super Bowl LIX prop bets for Sunday, Feb. 9

White has examined a number of entertainment-related Super Bowl 59 props and released his top six bets. He's done a deep dive on Jon Batiste's history of performing the National Anthem to make his over/under pick and also has plays for Kendrick Lamar's 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show and what color Gatorade will be dumped on the winning coach.

So how long will Jon Batiste's version of the national anthem be? And what other epic Super Bowl 59 props are must-bets during Chiefs vs. Eagles?