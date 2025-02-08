The Super Bowl is the greatest spectacle in sports, but the action on the field is just part of the excitement. That's especially true at the 2025 Super Bowl, which will pit the Philadelphia Eagles against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Taylor Swift is expected to be in attendance to watch boyfriend Travis Kelce play in his fourth Super Bowl, and some sportsbooks will offer Super Bowl 59 props surrounding how often she shows up on screen. Other Super Bowl 59 entertainment props will center on Jon Batiste's rendition of the National Anthem, Kendrick Lamar's halftime show, and other non-game occurrences such as the Super Bowl coin toss, Gatorade shower for the winning coach and more as the Super Bowl prop bet menu continues to expand each year. What are the best 2025 Super Bowl props to jump on for the halftime show, the National Anthem, coin toss and more? Before betting any NFL props for Super Bowl 59, you need to see the best 2025 Super Bowl prop picks from SportsLine's R.J. White.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and has gone 643-543-34 on his ATS picks from 2017-23, which returned more than $4,600 to $100 players. He also went 101-84-4 (+1366) on all NFL spread picks last season and is on a 29-15 roll (+1323) on his NFL picks this season. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

White also has also had past success betting Super Bowl entertainment props, particularly the National Anthem. Last year, White said to play Over 89.5 seconds for anthem singer, Reba McEntire, and it landed at 94 seconds. He's now nailed the National Anthem prop in four straight Super Bowls.

After digging into the hundreds of props offered for Super Bowl LIX, a handful of epic NFL props are worth backing. That includes attempting to predict the length of the "Star-Spangled Banner" for a fifth consecutive season and plays on Kendrick Lamar's potential set list for the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

2025 Super Bowl coin toss props

A coin toss may start every NFL game, but none of them garner the same kind of attention the Super Bowl coin toss does. This is because viewers can be part of the action and place a prop bet without having extensive knowledge about either team that is competing or football in general. Don't be fooled, however, because wagering on the Super Bowl coin toss isn't an exact science.

While the Super Bowl coin toss should technically yield a 50-50 result, the opening coin toss has actually landed on tails in six of the last 10 Super Bowls, including in 2023 when the Chiefs knocked off the Eagles. However, the coin has landed on heads in three of the past four editions of the Super Bowl. Bettors can also wager on which team will win the opening coin toss. On FanDuel, the Eagles and Chiefs both have -104 odds (risk $104 to win $100). See White's Super Bowl coin toss prop play here since he's banking on a recent coin toss trend.

Kendrick Lamar halftime show props for Super Bowl 59

There is no shortage of props available for the Super Bowl 59 halftime show, which is headlined by rapper Kendrick Lamar. The 37-year-old is already one of the most decorated hip-hop artists of all-time and the 2018 Pulitzer Prize winner is now a 17-time Grammy winner after adding five more awards this past Sunday on CBS. The California native previously appeared at Super Bowl LVI alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Mary J. Blige.



At that Super Bowl halftime show, Lamar performed four songs, including two of his originals ("M.A.A.D. City" from his second studio album and "Alright" from his third). Now his Drake diss track "Not Like Us" is the +550 favorite to be the last song performed during the Super Bowl LIX halftime show after it cleaned up at the Grammy's on Sunday. The over/under for total number of songs performed is 10.5 and Lamar's cousin Baby Keem is a +110 favorite to make a guest appearance during the Kendrick Lamar halftime show. Click here to see White's detailed breakdown of Kendrick Lamar's halftime show picks at Super Bowl LIX.

Jon Batiste National Anthem props for Super Bowl LIX

Five-time Grammy winner, and New Orleans native, Jon Batiste will perform the Star-Spangled Banner, with a number of National Anthem props available for his rendition. The over/under is 120.5 seconds, and the last three times the Super Bowl anthem had an O/U of at least two minutes, the Under hit every time. Batiste previously sang the anthem at the 2017 NBA All-Star Game, also in New Orleans, and it came in just under two minutes.

That performance came with Batiste on the piano, and that is another Super Bowl prop available for Sunday. "Yes" has prop odds of -400 that Batiste will be on the keys, with "No" at +290. The anthem ends with "The home of the brave", and one could make predictions on how long Batiste's note for "brave" will last. The over/under is 3.5 seconds, and it has even odds of -113 for both sides. Thus, doing a fair share of research on Batiste, and his past performances, could result in a lucrative payout with Super Bowl National Anthem props. Check out White's surprising pick for the length of Jon Batiste's national anthem here, all from the expert who has nailed this prop four straight years.

Taylor Swift and other Super Bowl 2025 prop markets

Taylor Swift is expected to be at the Superdome rooting on beau Travis Kelce. Last year, there were Super Bowl prop odds of +920 on Kelce proposing to Swift after the game. With another year of being a couple under their belts, those odds have moved to +750, per the latest 2025 Taylor Swift Super Bowl props. The star tight end not proposing to Swift is still the heavy favorite, with "No" having odds of -1500.

Outside of Swift, the Gatorade color that the winning coach gets doused in will also be followed. Purple is the betting frontrunner at +210, as the Chiefs showered Andy Reid in that Gatorade color the past two seasons. Yellow and green, for the Eagles, is +300, while red and pink, for Kansas City, is +350. The biggest longshot for this NFL prop is there being no Gatorade dump, which has happened just once over the last 11 years, at +2500. Check out some of the 2025 Super Bowl props available and let White help guide you with his NFL picks here.

