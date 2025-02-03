While NFL prop bets have gained popularity in recent years, nothing tops the number of Super Bowl props available at sportsbooks. The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2025 Super Bowl, but bettors will be paying attention to what happens before, during and after the game. For instance, there are Super Bowl 59 props related to the coin toss, National Anthem, halftime show and color of Gatorade dumped on the winning head coach. Kansas City has won the coin toss in its last three Super Bowl appearances and will get to call this year's as the visitors.

There might not be any value wagering on the coin toss, but other Super Bowl entertainment props could be exploitable. Bettors can use historical data to find edges for props like the length of the Jon Batiste National Anthem or the total number of songs played at halftime by Kendrick Lamar.

After digging into the hundreds of props offered for Super Bowl LIX, a handful of epic NFL props are worth examining, including the length of the "Star-Spangled Banner" and Kendrick Lamar's potential set list for the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

2025 Super Bowl coin toss props

Don't be surprised to see a friend, family member or whomever you're watching the game with have a notable reaction once the Super Bowl coin toss happens, as millions of dollars will be wagered on its result. It's the ultimate 50/50 proposition, and Super Bowl history has it pretty close to being evenly split amongst the two sides. Through the first 58 games, Tails has come up 30 times (52%), with Heads at 28 times (48%). In terms of recent history, Heads has prevailed in three of the last four Super Bowls, but the one outlier was two years ago, which just happened to be the first Chiefs vs. Eagles meeting in The Big Game.

There are even Super Bowl odds for both Heads and Tails, via most sportsbooks, and you can bet on not just which side of the coin comes up but also which team wins the coin toss. Additionally, there are Coin Toss Specials via some books which include the toss result and the outcome of the game in an NFL parlay. For example at +240 NFL props odds is Heads coming up and the Chiefs winning the game. Meanwhile, at +290, you could wager on Tails coming up and the Eagles winning Super Bowl LIX.

Kendrick Lamar halftime show props for Super Bowl 59

There is no shortage of props available for the Super Bowl 59 halftime show, which is headlined by rapper Kendrick Lamar. Over the past five years, the number of halftime show songs has ranged from nine (2021) to 15 (2020), with last year's show featuring 10. Lamar's song total is set at 10.5, with the Under juiced to -122.

SZA has already been confirmed as a special guest for the halftime show, but bettors can wager on other celebrity guest appearances like Baby Keem (+110), Lil Wayne (+164), Future (+184), Metro Boomin (+184) and Jay Rock (+205), among others. Perhaps the most popular halftime show wager will be the first song played, with the top candidates being Humble (+160), Not Like Us (+380) and King Kunta (+430). Lamar is one of the most popular artists in the world, so his halftime show props will generate plenty of interest from fans and bettors alike.

Jon Batiste National Anthem props for Super Bowl LIX

New Orleans singer, songwriter and instrumentalist, Jon Batiste, will perform the Star-Spangled Banner, and the length of the anthem has an over/under of 120.5 seconds. Last year, country singer, Reba McIntyre, breezed through the song in just 94 seconds, which was the quickest since Billy Joel's 90-second rendition in 2007. McIntyre's short anthem was a bit of a departure from recent anthem durations as eight of the last 12 have been over 2 minutes (120 seconds).

One has to keep in mind that Batiste is more than just a singer, and that he could incorporate instrumental elements into his performance, either via himself or with others. That would likely extend the length of the song but maybe not to the extent that Alicia Keys did at Super Bowl XLVII in 2013. That was the last time New Orleans hosted the game, and Keys belted out the longest National Anthem in Super Bowl history at 2 minutes and 36 seconds.

Taylor Swift and other Super Bowl 2025 prop markets

Taylor Swift is expected to be at the Superdome rooting on beau Travis Kelce. Last year, there were Super Bowl prop odds of +920 on Kelce proposing to Swift after the game. With another year of being a couple under their belts, those odds have moved to +750, per the latest 2025 Taylor Swift Super Bowl props. The star tight end not proposing to Swift is still the heavy favorite, with "No" having odds of -1500.

Outside of Swift, the Gatorade color that the winning coach gets doused in will also be followed. Purple is the betting frontrunner at +210, as the Chiefs showered Andy Reid in that Gatorade color the past two seasons. Yellow and green, for the Eagles, is +300, while red and pink, for Kansas City, is +350. The biggest longshot for this NFL prop is there being no Gatorade dump, which has happened just once over the last 11 years, at +2500. Check out some of the 2025 Super Bowl props available and let White help guide you with his NFL picks here.

