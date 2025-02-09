Two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning added yet another title to his resume prior to Super Bowl LIX, beating his brother Peyton to win FanDuel's Kick of Destiny. While it was Lawrence Tynes who kicked the New York Giants into both of Manning's Super Bowl triumphs, Eli was able to show with his leg that the Kick of Destiny was, indeed, his destiny.

The Kick of Destiny began with misses by both Manning brothers, as Peyton shanked his first attempt while Eli's came up short of the crossbar. After the kick was moved from 25 to 20 yards, Peyton ended up banging his second attempt off the post, leaving it up to Eli to see who would prevail.

Eli would end up hitting the ball high and down the middle, winning the Kick of Destiny and getting another one in over Peyton in their sibling rivalry.

The Kick of Destiny continues Eli Manning's winning ways on Super Bowl Sunday, as he was the MVP of both Super Bowls XLII and XLVI for his heroics against the New England Patriots -- namely in Super Bowl XLII, where his instrumental role in The Helmet Catch and the game-winning touchdown to Plaxico Burress led to the Giants prevailing against the undefeated New England Patriots in one of the biggest upsets in NFL history.

The Kick of Destiny also helps take the sting out of Manning's weekend, as Eli was snubbed for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.