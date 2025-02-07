We're here. After 544 regular season games and 12 playoff games, the 2024 NFL season will conclude with Sunday's Super Bowl showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

This is a rematch from the 2023 Super Bowl, a game that came down to the wire before the Chiefs pulled out a 38-35 win. In defeat, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts became the first quarterback in the Super Bowl to run for three touchdowns. Hurts is the first quarterback since Jim Kelly (in 1991) to make it back to the big game after losing his first Super Bowl.

Hurts has more help this time around in running back Saquon Barkley, who is 30 yards away from breaking Terrell Davis' single season rushing record. Barkley will be facing a tough task, however, as the Chiefs have gone 18 games without allowing a 100-yard rusher.

Kansas City's defense is complemented by an offense that features three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, who comes into the Super Bowl with a gaudy postseason record of 17-3. Mahomes and Co. are one win away from becoming the first team to win three straight Super Bowls, a feat that would catapult them near the top of the list of the NFL's all-time great dynasties.

Here's how you can follow the action in real time, along with our prediction for Sunday's game.

Where to watch Chiefs vs. Eagles

Date: Sunday, Feb. 9 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, Feb. 9 | 6:30 p.m. ET Location: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, Louisiana)

Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, Louisiana) TV: Fox | Live stream: fubo (try for free)

Fox | fubo (try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Chiefs -1, OU 48.5 (via BetMGM)

While this game is very evenly-matched, the Eagles have one clear advantage in Barkley, who has run for over 100 yards in five consecutive games. If Barkley reaches 100 yards again, it's hard to fathom the Eagles losing to the Chiefs, despite Mahomes' brilliance.

In last year's Super Bowl, 49ers Christian McCaffrey amassed 160 total yards, but he averaged just 3.6 yards-per-carry. It's safe to say that the Chiefs would be content with Barkley having a similar game. Rest assured that the Chiefs' defensive focus will be on containing Barkley and forcing Hurts to beat them with his arm. I expect Hurts to make more than enough plays, especially with his knee being in better shape than it's been in recent weeks. I also expect Barkley to continue his assault on opposing defenses.

Score: Eagles 27, Chiefs 24