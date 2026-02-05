The Super Bowl is one of the most exciting annual sports days on the calendar, and millions of Americans watch football for the touchdowns. With online sports betting becoming legalized in more states, anytime touchdown scorer bets have become among the most popular bets you can make on any NFL Sunday, especially for Super Bowl Sunday. The 2026 Super Bowl features the Seattle Seahawks against the New England Patriots from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET, and Seattle and New England both had top-10 scoring offenses, which could lead to plenty of potential winning Super Bowl 60 anytime touchdown scorer bets. The over/under for total points scored in Seahawks vs. Patriots is 45.5.

The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Super Bowl 60 10,000 times, and found multiple players with value to cash 2026 Super Bowl anytime TD scorer bets. One of the model's top picks is Seahawks star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who has scored a touchdown in each of Seattle's first two playoff games.

The model projects that to continue, locking in Smith-Njigba as one of its best bets for Super Bowl 2026 anytime touchdown scorer picks. The model is also backing a pair of Patriots, projecting value in both New England running back Rhamondre Stevenson and wide receiver Kayshon Boutte to score in Super Bowl 60. Targeting anytime touchdown bets is one way to approach Super Bowl betting at online sports betting sites. With NFL props available for almost every player in Super Bowl 60 at DraftKings, the SportsLine Projection Model can help you find value to add to your 2026 Super Bowl picks.

Super Bowl 60 anytime touchdown picks:

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks (-110)

Rhamondre Stevenson, Patriots (+160)

Kayshon Boutte, Patriots (+295)

The third-year receiver is staking his claim as the best wideout in the NFL. He led the league with 1,793 receiving yards this season, while finishing fourth in receptions (119) and tied for sixth with 10 touchdowns. Smith-Njigba was nearly unstoppable against the Rams last week, posting 10 receptions for 153 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets. He's scored in both playoff games, as, despite teams knowing he's going to be the focal point of the offense, Seattle still finds ways to scheme him open while other teams can't stop him, even with multiple defenders. The model projects the 23-year-old to score in 65% of simulations, compared to his implied probability of 52.4%.

Rhamondre Stevenson, Patriots (+160)

The 27-year-old running back appeared to be being pushed out of the top spot in the backfield toward the end of the regular season, with rookie TreVeyon Henderson playing more snaps as the season progressed, but New England has made it clear which back it trusts more for the postseason run. Stevenson outsnapped Henderson 60-4 last week, with the veteran playing 94% of snaps against the Broncos. Stevenson has played at least 62% of snaps in all three playoff games, with Henderson's snaps never totaling more than 41%. Stevenson had at least one rushing touchdown in each of New England's final three regular-season games, and the model projects him to score in 53% of simulations, compared to his implied odds of 38.5%.

Kayshon Boutte, Patriots (+295)

Boutte leads the Patriots with 147 receiving yards this postseason, and he's one of four New England pass catchers with a touchdown during the playoffs (no Patriot has more than one). He is second behind Stefon Diggs in receptions (eight) and targets (15), yet he's only third among Patriots pass catchers in anytime touchdown odds and eighth for all players at DraftKings. During the regular season, he was second on the Patriots in touchdown receptions (six), which doubled his touchdown total over the first two years of his career. The model projects him to score in 31% of simulations, which shows strong value for a player priced at nearly 3-1 odds.

