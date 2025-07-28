Training Camp is rolling for all 32 teams around the NFL, and the countdown to the 2025 NFL regular season is officially underway. The latest Super Bowl 60 odds suggest that this year's postseason will have a very similar look to that of 2024. Only four teams -- the Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills, and Kansas City Chiefs -- have Super Bowl odds shorter than 10-1 at DraftKings Sportsbook, where you can get $150 in bonus bets with a $5 wager. Notable longshot Super Bowl contenders and sleepers include the Dallas Cowboys (+4700), Pittsburgh Steelers (+4700), and Denver Broncos (+2900).

SportsLine expert handicapper Jimmie Kaylor has broken down the latest betting trends and NFL futures odds and locked in his top picks to win Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara next February. Before locking in any Super Bowl 60 futures bets on the best betting apps, you'll want to see what Kaylor has to say.

Kaylor posted a 55-34-4 record on NFL point spread and over/under picks during the 2024 season, profiting 15.78 units ($1,578 for a $100 bettor).

Baltimore Ravens (+700 at BetMGM)

Detroit Lions (+1000 at FanDuel)

Pittsburgh Steelers (+4500 at FanDuel)

The Ravens' championship window with their current core group of players is starting to close, but this is still a team that has all of the makings of a potential Super Bowl winner. Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry remain dominant forces, and the Baltimore defense improved this offseason with the additions of Jaire Alexander and Malaki Starks. John Harbaugh already has a Super Bowl win as a head coach, and this is the year I expect the Ravens to get over the hump in the AFC. I don't see this number getting any higher, so I wanted to jump on it early.

The Lions have been one of the top teams in the NFL for the last two seasons, but they haven't been able to get over the hump in the NFC playoffs. Detroit bolstered its roster on the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball this offseason, and Defensive Player of the Year candidate Aidan Hutchinson will be back at full strength. The Lions are a complete team, and barring injury, I expect them to be listed among the top Super Bowl LX contenders all season.

The Steelers were one of the most aggressive teams in the NFL this offseason, and on paper, they appear to be set up nicely for a potential title run this fall. Defensively, Pittsburgh once again should be among the best in the NFL, and the additions of Jonnu Smith and DK Metcalf adds explosiveness to the team's offensive attack. Of course, Pittsburgh's Super Bowl hopes fall squarely on the shoulders of quarterback Aaron Rodgers. If the 41-year-old QB is anywhere near the player he was at the tail end of his time with the Green Bay Packers, the Steelers will be among the top teams in the AFC.

2026 Super Bowl odds (via FanDuel)

(odds subject to change)

Baltimore Ravens +650

Buffalo Bills +700

Philadelphia Eagles +750

Kansas City Chiefs +800

Detroit Lions +1000

Los Angeles Rams +1800

Washington Commanders +1900

San Francisco 49ers +2000

Minnesota Vikings +2200

Green Bay Packers +2200

Cincinnati Bengals +2300

Los Angeles Chargers +2600

Houston Texans +2600

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +2800

Denver Broncos +2900

Arizona Cardinals +4200

Chicago Bears +4400

Dallas Cowboys +4700

Pittsburgh Steelers +4700

Seattle Seahawks +5500

Atlanta Falcons +6500

Jacksonville Jaguars +7500

New England Patriots +8000

Indianapolis Colts +8500

Miami Dolphins +9000

Carolina Panthers +10000

Las Vegas Raiders +12000

Tennessee Titans +16000

New York Giants +24000

Cleveland Browns +27000

New York Jets +28000

New Orleans Saints +40000