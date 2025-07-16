NFL training camps open later this month, which means the countdown to the 2025 NFL regular season is officially on. The defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys in one of the league's most bitter rivalries in the annual NFL Kickoff Game. DraftKings Sportsbook list the Eagles, Buffalo Bills, and Baltimore Ravens as +650 (risk $100 to win $650) co-favorites in the latest Super Bowl 60 odds. Other top Super Bowl contenders include the Kansas City Chiefs (+800), Detroit Lions (+1000), and Washington Commanders (+1800). The Cowboys are listed as a +5000 longshot.

SportsLine expert handicapper Jimmie Kaylor has broken down the latest betting trends and NFL futures odds and locked in his top picks to win Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara next February. Before locking in any Super Bowl 60 futures bets, you'll want to see what Kaylor has to say. New users can even take advantage of the DraftKings promo code offering $150 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 wager.

Kaylor posted a 55-34-4 record on NFL point spread and over/under picks during the 2024 season, profiting 15.78 units ($1,578 for a $100 bettor).

Here are Kaylor's top three Super Bowl 60 futures bets (placed July 10, 2025 - odds subject to change)

Baltimore Ravens (+700 at BetMGM)

Detroit Lions (+1000 at FanDuel)

Pittsburgh Steelers (+4500 at FanDuel)

The Ravens were among the top Super Bowl contenders in the league for the entire 2024 season, before ultimately losing to the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round of the AFC Playoffs. Two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson has yet to play in a Super Bowl, and a world championship is about the only thing missing from his impressive career resume. Baltimore had a productive offseason, continuing to build around Jackson, while also bolstering its already strong defense with the additions of cornerback Jaire Alexander and safety Malaki Starks to its secondary. I don't expect this number to get much higher than 7-1, so I wanted to jump on it early. New users can use a BetMGM promo code to get even more value.

The Lions have been one of the top teams in the NFL for the last two seasons, but they haven't been able to get over the hump in the NFC playoffs. Detroit bolstered its roster on the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball this offseason, and Defensive Player of the Year candidate Aidan Hutchinson will be back at full strength. The Lions are a complete team, and barring injury, I expect them to be listed among the top Super Bowl LX contenders all season. Use a FanDuel promo code to get more bang for your buck if you are backing the Lions to win Super Bowl LX.

The Steelers were one of the most aggressive teams in the NFL this offseason, and on paper, they appear to be set up nicely for a potential title run this fall. Defensively, Pittsburgh once again should be among the best in the NFL, and the additions of Jonnu Smith and DK Metcalf adds explosiveness to the team's offensive attack. Of course, Pittsburgh's Super Bowl hopes fall squarely on the shoulders of quarterback Aaron Rodgers. If the 41-year-old QB is anywhere near the player he was at the tail end of his time with the Green Bay Packers, the Steelers will be among the top teams in the AFC.

