The NFC's top-seeded Seattle Seahawks battle the AFC's second-seeded New England Patriots in the 2026 Super Bowl matchup on Sunday, Feb. 8. Seattle is making its fourth Super Bowl appearance and first since 2014, when they dropped a 28-24 decision to the Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX. New England, meanwhile, is making its 12th Super Bowl appearance, and first since 2018, when it defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII. Both teams finished the regular season at 14-3, with Seattle winning the NFC West and New England the AFC East.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Seattle leads the all-time series 11-9, including wins in each of the last three meetings. The Seahawks are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Seahawks vs. Patriots odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.5. Seattle's at -231 on the money line, with New England listed at +191. Before making any Seahawks vs. Patriots picks, make sure to check out the 2026 Super Bowl LX predictions from SportsLine NFL expert Bruce Marshall.

For years Vegas-based Bruce Marshall was synonymous with The Gold Sheet, the famed sports betting newsletter. With a background in play-by-play work and sports information while in college, Bruce joined TGS in 1981 when hired by the legendary Mort Olshan and served as executive editor for many years. Marshall now supplies his unique and colorful brand of football and basketball analysis to SportsLine members. Marshall has crushed his NFL picks, going 59-38-2 (+1689) in his last 99 NFL against the spread picks.

Now, Marshall has set his sights on Seahawks vs. Patriots and just locked in his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Patriots vs. Seahawks:

Seahawks vs. Patriots spread Seattle -4.5 (-115) at DraftKings Sportsbook Seahawks vs. Patriots over/under 45.5 points Seahawks vs. Patriots money line Seattle -231, New England +191 Seahawks vs. Patriots picks See picks at SportsLine Seahawks vs. Patriots streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Seahawks can cover

Seattle enters Super Bowl LX on a roll, having won nine games in a row. The Seahawks have relied on their defense to shut down their opponents, giving up a league-low 17.2 points per game in 2025-26. Seattle has allowed 16 or fewer points in nine games this season. They were sixth in total yards allowed at 285.6 yards per game, including 91.9 yards rushing, third-best in the league and tops in the NFC.

The Under has hit in two of Seattle's past four games, and are 7-3 against the spread over the past 10 games. The Seahawks are also 4-1-1 over the past six meetings with the Patriots. Over the last five games against a team with a winning record and a top-third defense, Seattle quarterback Sam Darnold has averaged 286.4 passing yards per game, and has thrown two or more touchdowns in nine games on the year, including postseason. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Patriots can cover

New England has been red hot as well, winning six consecutive games. Since starting the season 1-2, the Patriots have rattled off 16 wins in 17 games, including the playoffs. Just like Seattle, New England has used its defense to take over games. The Patriots have the eighth-best defense in the NFL and sixth-best in the AFC, allowing 295.2 yards per game. They have allowed the fourth-fewest points at 18.8 points per game, and 8.7 points in three postseason games.

Offensively, New England is third-best in the league and tops in the AFC, averaging 379.4 total yards per game. The Patriots finished the regular-season with the second-highest output with 28.8 points per game, trailing just the Rams at 30.5. New England is 7-3 against the spread in its last 10 games, while the Over is 6-4 during that stretch. Quarterback Drake Maye was a big reason for the offense's success, throwing for 4,426 yards and 31 touchdowns with just eight interceptions. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Seahawks vs. Patriots picks

Marshall has analyzed Seahawks vs. Patriots from every possible angle. He's leaning Under on the point total and has also discovered an X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and which side to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Patriots vs. Seahawks, and what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Seahawks vs. Patriots spread you need to jump on, all from the expert that is 59-38-2 on his last 99 NFL picks, and find out.