Super Bowl 60 is in the books, and the Seahawks are NFL champions. Mike Macdonald did an incredible job transforming the defense in his first year into a championship-caliber unit that then took the next step in 2025, while the addition of Klint Kubiak at offensive coordinator and good health on that side of the ball in particular raised the ceiling to "best team in football." Seattle has earned the chance to celebrate before turning its attention to a potential repeat. We're beating them to the punch and breaking down everything you need to know about next year's title odds right away.

This is our initial look at the consensus Super Bowl 61 odds from DraftKings and ranking all 32 teams in terms of best betting value. Last year is a great example of what we mean by value, as the Patriots were as high as +12500 following Super Bowl 59, and we put them in the top half of our rankings at that price, believing that Mike Vrabel plus Drake Maye plus a ton of cap space at least gave them a shot. The Seahawks, who were available as high as +6500, checked in at 10th, as I wrote, "This is probably as high as I can get away with" ranking a team with a coach I loved, thinking that Geno Smith might be the only thing holding them back.

Also featured in our top 15 were the Broncos at 14th (+3700 in consensus odds) and Rams at seventh (+2700), so we thought all four of this year's semifinalists had at least solid value coming out of last year's championship game. On the other hand, the Lions (+950) and Commanders (+1825) didn't crack our top 10 as both teams seemed overpriced in the market, though we should've been more aggressive in those calls by putting them further down the rankings. That's a lesson for this year's rankings.

Who gets the top spot for Super Bowl 61 betting value? Let's start at the bottom and work our way up, with odds listed via DraftKings.

Super Bowl 61 betting value rankings

32. New York Jets (+20000)

This big of a longshot in theory shouldn't be last in betting value rankings, but there are two teams with longer odds than the Jets, who looked completely overmatched in most games this year. They lost their last five games by 23+ points, and when you look at the roster, they need almost everything in order to be competitive. I'd probably need at least 1,000-1 to even think about backing this team to win a Super Bowl next year.

31. Pittsburgh Steelers (+6000)

Mike Tomlin did such a great job maximizing the level of talent he had in Pittsburgh for his entire tenure, posting 19 straight seasons of .500 play or better and getting to 10 wins in each of his last three seasons with a QB room consisting first of Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph and Mitchell Trubisky in 2023, then Russell Wilson and Justin Fields in 2024, then a 42-year-old Aaron Rodgers in 2025. Mike McCarthy won a Super Bowl with Green Bay 16 years ago, but I can't see him being an upgrade.

30. New Orleans Saints (+10000)

There seems to be a little bit of optimism with the Saints moving forward after Tyler Shough was not awful down the stretch, and during their four-game win streak near the end of the season the Saints looked like they might be the best team in the division. But this is still a bottom-tier roster in cap purgatory and Shough is going to need to take a massive leap to get this team in the playoff mix, and all pre-draft reports were that he seemed to be a pretty low-ceiling prospect anyway. Let's check in with this team in 2027.

29. Miami Dolphins (+25000)

The Dolphins are a franchise in limbo with a new head coach and presumably a change coming at the quarterback position, but they have pieces to build around on defense and a solid run game to lean on. I don't think they have much of a shot, but I'd put them a lot closer to the Saints than these odds suggest.

28. Cleveland Browns (+15000)

The Browns have a lot of talent on defense, and if they can get any contribution at all from the offense you can squint and make a Texans-type case for them being live to make the playoffs. However, the loss of Jim Schwartz threatens to lower the ceiling on that side of the ball, and I can't see how the offense is competitive enough to make a run if the defense isn't elite.

27. Cincinnati Bengals (+2500)

With the rest of the division clearing out its coaching staffs, it feels like there's an opportunity for the Bengals to go out and establish themselves as the class of the AFC North this season. The problem is the defense, which could be losing Trey Hendrickson this offseason and still is counting on Al Golden to do enough to take some of the pressure off the team's offensive stars. This feels like a similar roster to the Cowboys, just with worse odds.

26. Buffalo Bills (+1100)

I talked in the intro about being more aggressive with some of the teams higher up on the odds board, and it starts here with the Bills. This looks like a team heading in the wrong direction after the decision to fire Sean McDermott and promote Joe Brady, and while they'll always have a chance with Josh Allen at quarterback, a defensive realignment and a need to add a lot of talent on that side of the ball puts even more on his shoulders. The Bills are the third favorite in odds, and that seems way off to me.

25. Baltimore Ravens (+1300)

Like the Bills, the Ravens still have an elite quarterback in place, and I think they're much better off on the defensive side of the ball so I have them slotted higher in these rankings. However, I'm just going to fade first-year head coaches in general, and here it's asking a lot for a guy replacing a franchise legend in the top seat to take the next step with the roster while adjusting to the demands of head coaching for the first time.

24. New England Patriots (+1300)

The Patriots were legitimately elite down the stretch no matter the schedule they played before, but I'm baking in a bit of a Super Bowl hangover to not put them any higher, especially when Seattle exposed major issues with the offensive line and had me questioning whether the Patriots coaching staff as currently constructed has what it takes to win a championship. I'd take the next eight teams on the odds board at their prices before I'd consider the Patriots, so I have to have them pretty low.

23. Dallas Cowboys (+3500)

An abysmal defense kept the Cowboys from being competitive in 2025, and I'm not sure how that gets fixed in one offseason, particularly with so much of the cap being tied to the team's offensive stars. I had the Cowboys last in my rankings last year and thought Brian Schottenheimer did a solid job with what he had to work with, but these odds are already in the range of best-case scenario for this team.

22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+4000)

The Bucs' window feels like it closed with their inability to make the playoffs in another bad year for the NFC South. Baker Mayfield at his best and healthiest gives them a chance at success, but are they so far ahead of the rest of the division that the gap between them and other NFC South teams makes sense? I can't see it, which is what puts them this far down the board.

21. Arizona Cardinals (+25000)

Here's another team dealing with a first-time head coach, but there's more to like about this roster with Trey McBride, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson on offense, and a young but talented secondary to build around. They play in a monstrous division, so I get putting them among the longshots, and they'll have to try and win with a first-year head coach. But I certainly give them a better shot with this core of talent than the oddsmakers that are putting them dead last.

20. Las Vegas Raiders (+18000)

I had the Raiders near the bottom of my list, and I just kept moving them up and up as I picked holes in other teams. That's because they have a potential franchise QB on the way in Fernando Mendoza, and while they have to deal with the first-time head coach transition, Klint Kubiak at least turned the Seahawks offense with Sam Darnold into an elite unit. With Mendoza, Ashton Jeanty and Brock Bowers, there is potential for this offense to be good quickly, so much so that I'd take the Raiders over some other longshots.

19. San Francisco 49ers (+1700)

This feels low for a perennial contender, but the 49ers have a lot working against them, from an inability to stay healthy to a potential downgrade at defensive coordinator to a tougher schedule than last year when they were +2000 in our early Super Bowl odds article to playing in a division with the two best teams in football in 2025 and maybe 2026. That last point alone should put the odds for the 49ers higher.

18. Tennessee Titans (+10000)

The Titans have been quietly accumulating solid pieces on both sides of the ball the last few years, but it hasn't mattered too much with the coaching staff unable to maximize it. Robert Saleh has done a good job of getting the most out of his defense in tough circumstances, such as the 49ers this year and in 2023 with the Jets when he lost Aaron Rodgers on the first drive of the season and still squeezed out seven wins. Cam Ward gives the offense potential, and if Saleh can do his magic with the defense, look out.

17. Chicago Bears (+2500)

I want to love the Bears after their surprise run to the No. 2 seed this year, but they had to pull out a lot of close games with improbable wins that felt like they could've been 6-11 just as easy as 11-6. Year 2 of Ben Johnson's offense should give Caleb Williams an opportunity to grow, and if we can see more consistency on the defensive side of the ball, then this team has a solid shot at returning to the playoffs. But these odds seem to take that happening for granted, and I'd exercise caution.

16. Los Angeles Chargers (+1500)

There's so much upside with a team led by Jim Harbaugh and Justin Herbert, but it seems to me like that's all baked into this number already. Keeping their tackles healthy and not missing a beat after losing their defensive coordinator would put the Chargers around a +1500 team for me in a tough division, and we can't just assume things are going to go well enough to put them among the best teams in the league. Drop them to +2000 and I'll start thinking about making a play.

15. Detroit Lions (+1400)

The Lions feel like a team derailed by injuries, but there were questions to answer about the defense and especially the interior of the offensive line coming into last season, so Detroit's struggles weren't necessarily out of the blue. That said, they still finished fourth in scoring despite losing Ben Johnson and secured a winning record in a division where no one had less than nine wins. The Lions probably belong in this +1400 range right now, but a lot is going to come down to how their offseason goes.

14. Carolina Panthers (+10000)

This team made the playoffs in 2025, and yet the Panthers are being given the same odds as the Titans and Saints? Bryce Young probably doesn't have Super Bowl winning upside, but it's a solid roster around him with No. 1 target Tetairoa McMillan and a strong rushing attack, plus the defense has improved massively over the last few years. I expected the Panthers to be in the +8000 range, so this feels like we're getting at least some value on an improbable longshot.

13. Houston Texans (+2000)

The Texans unquestionably have one of the best defenses in the league, and if they can ever get their offense sorted out they're going to be everyone's sleeper to win the Super Bowl. C.J. Stroud is going to have to be much better in high-pressure situations for that to happen, and I don't see why we should expect them to have a better shot than the division rival that actually won the division.

12. Minnesota Vikings (+6000)

I wanted to put the Vikings in my top five, as it really feels like they're a quarterback away from being a major contender, which could give them Seahawks potential if everything comes together. I just don't know where that quarterback is coming from, especially with how bad Minnesota's cap situation is heading into the offseason. If it's J.J. McCarthy under center again, I'd probably put Minnesota in the 17-20 range.

11. New York Giants (+7000)

Is there Mike Vrabel potential for John Harbaugh in his first year coaching the Giants? He has a talented young quarterback in place, though one who didn't rate as highly as Drake Maye coming out of college, and there is some talent on defense to work with as well. A healthy Malik Nabers gives the passing game a high-ceiling No. 1 option. There's enough here that it makes sense the Giants' Super Bowl odds are shorter than you might expect, but I'd put them even shorter as a potential playoff sleeper.

10. Washington Commanders (+6000)

I have to have the Commanders in my top 10 at these odds considering how well they performed in Jayden Daniels' rookie season. There's a lot of work to do on the rest of the roster, and if they take positive steps during the offseason, buzz is going to build and these odds could drop quickly. Let's see what shape the defense is in by the time we get to August, but I feel like Commanders to make the playoffs is going to be a nice value play.

9. Green Bay Packers (+1400)

The Packers went all-in before the season by landing Micah Parsons in a trade, but it never all came together and championship predictions throughout the year ended up being projection more than reality. Does the defense perform better with Jonathan Gannon at coordinator? Do Parsons and Tucker Kraft come back healthy from season-ending injuries looking like elite difference-makers at their positions? Answering those questions and retaining key free agents are crucial.

8. Philadelphia Eagles (+1300)

The Eagles defense was the star of the show in 2025, and Vic Fangio's return gives Philadelphia a good shot at making another deep playoff run after getting upset in the wild-card round this past season. The key will be new OC Sean Mannion doing a better job than Kevin Patullo, and the early vibes aren't great with longtime OL coach Jeff Stoutland stepping away. That said, the talent is certainly there to make +1300 look like good value by the time we get into the thick of the season.

7. Atlanta Falcons (+8000)

The Falcons likely upgraded at coach with the move to two-time Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski, who goes from a roster bereft of offensive talent to coaching Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts. The Falcons' offense could be a top-10 unit next year if Stefanski can maximize quarterback play, and we'll see if the young talent on defense can take the next step to making this a playoff team in Stefanski's first year, though felony charges against James Pearce could lower the unit's potential.

6. Indianapolis Colts (+6000)

Shane Steichen won at least eight games for the third straight season, but he went about it a much different way in 2025, putting together possibly the best team in the league in the first half of the season before a Daniel Jones Achilles injury closed the book on the season. That's an injury that's tough for quarterbacks to return to form in the following season, but even so I think this team is a smart investment at such longshot odds.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars (+2200)

The Jaguars hit a home run with their coaching hires last offseason, and I thought there was a real chance they'd make it to the Super Bowl prior to losing a coin flip game against the Bills. We still need to see more consistency from Trevor Lawrence and the defense could certainly use an injection of talent, but this team is set up to be dangerous with a great passing attack to build around.

4. Denver Broncos (+1800)

The Broncos still aren't getting much respect after winning the No. 1 overall seed, coming in third in odds in their own division. There's no reason to think their success this season isn't repeatable, even if their division rivals enjoy better health and luck this year. Bo Nix should have a relatively normal offseason after his ankle injury in the divisional round, and the Broncos look to be among the more complete teams in the league.

3. Seattle Seahawks (+950)

Now we get into the the top three teams to consider backing, starting with the best team in football in 2025. Why not put them higher? We've seen what it looks like for Sam Darnold when he doesn't have a top-tier offensive coordinator calling the shots, and I think the loss of Klint Kubiak puts enough up in the air that I'd rather bet their biggest rival if I'm choosing between the two at the same odds. I still can't believe how good the offense was with one legit receiving weapon all year.

2. Kansas City Chiefs (+1500)

I wanted to put the Chiefs behind the Broncos considering the odds for each team, but then I thought about what the second half of 2026 and then the playoffs are going to look like with a potentially healthy Patrick Mahomes. We haven't had the chance to bet the Chiefs at a number like this since Mahomes showed what he could do in his first year as starter, and I love getting them at longer odds than Bills and Ravens teams breaking in new head coaches. I'd bet this down to the Bills' +1100 number.

1. Los Angeles Rams (+950)

With Matthew Stafford confirmed returning and Chris Shula back for another year as defensive coordinator, the Rams get the edge for me over the Seahawks as the team to beat heading into the offseason. Every matchup between the two teams was razor thin this year, putting the Rams close to taking home the Lombardi Trophy in 2025. This might be Stafford's final chance to bag that second title to fortify his Hall of Fame resume, and I trust this offense as much as any in football. My personal odds board would probably have the Rams around +600, the Seahawks at +650 and the Chiefs at +1000, so I think it's worth backing any of those three teams with Super Bowl 61 just 370 days away.