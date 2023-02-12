In just hours, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will battle on the biggest stage in sports: Super Bowl LVII. This Sunday will end up being the best day in the lives of the men that end up victorious, but there are a couple of players who already feel like they won the Super Bowl, because on Sunday, they became fathers to new children.

Per NFL Media, Chiefs offensive guard Nick Allegretti's wife, Christina, delivered twin girls at 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning in Chicago. Allegretti and his parents FaceTimed in for the event. The 26-year-old was a seventh-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2019, and he has played in all 19 games this season.

Just hours after Allegretti became a father to twins, his teammate, Chiefs wideout Mecole Hardman, broke some news himself:

Apparently, Hardman's girlfriend's water broke Sunday morning. The wideout will not be playing in Super Bowl LVII due to an injured pelvis, but maybe that was somewhat of a blessing in disguise.

So, it appears we have two Super Bowl babies. Could we get a third? Potentially. Eagles center Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie, is about 38 weeks pregnant, and she's bringing her OB-GYN to the Super Bowl.

"Kylie's bringing her O.B. because she's going to be 38 weeks pregnant at the game," Kelce said on his podcast, via CBS News. "That could be a super Kelce bowl. If she has a baby in the stadium, it's officially scripted."

If baby Kelce is born during the game, the father said he doesn't want to know about it.

"If it happens during the Super Bowl, I'd like to think my wife would not tell me," Kelce said, via The Philadelphia Inquirer. "Find a way to hold off the actual delivery until after the game. She'll have her O.B. with her. Her parents are coming along on the trip. She won't be on her own. But I think it happens during the game … just don't even put that in my head, please."