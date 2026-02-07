Patriots vs. Seahawks in Super Bowl 60 is set for Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET from Levi's Stadium. The Big Game has Super Bowl props on nearly anything you can think of, whether it's player props or team totals on the field or entertainment props off it. Many sports bettors will utilize the 2026 Super Bowl props to build a Super Bowl parlay for Patriots vs. Seahawks, two teams few would have expected to see in Super Bowl 2026 entering this season.

The Seahawks are 4.5-point favorites in the latest 2026 Super Bowl odds, with an over/under of 45.5 points. The SportsLine Projection Model has made its best bets on the side and total, but it has also picked out its top Super Bowl 60 player props, including Maye Under 223.5 passing yards, TreVeyon Henderson Over 18.5 rushing yards and Rashid Shaheed Over 21.5 receiving yards. First team to score, anytime touchdown scorers, and Super Bowl MVP are among the other popular Patriots vs. Seahawks prop bets on the board. Walker is priced at -195 (risk $195 to win $100) to score a touchdown and +350 to score the first touchdown. See the latest Super Bowl odds, picks, props, and more here before locking in any picks.

With hundreds of options to utilize in 2026 Super Bowl parlays, SportsLine's advanced NFL model has done the hard work for you, simulating this matchup 10,000 times and finding the best picks for Seahawks vs. Patriots parlays.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2026 Super Bowl on a 53-37 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has revealed its 10 best parlay picks for New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks that you can see below.

The top 10 Patriots vs. Seahawks Super Bowl 60 parlay picks

Here are the best values SportsLine's model found when looking for Super Bowl 60 picks that can be included in parlays.

Take Seahawks -4.5 (-115)

The Seahawks cover in 50% of simulations

Take Under 45.5 points (-110)

The Under hits in 59% of simulations

Take Drake Maye Under 223.5 passing yards (-112)

Maye throws for 205 yards in the simulations

Take TreVeyon Henderson Over 18.5 rushing yards (-112)

Henderson has 27 rushing yards in the simulations

Take Drake Maye Under 35.5 rushing yards (-115)

Maye has 31 rushing yards in the simulations

Take Kenneth Walker III Over 70.5 rushing yards (-114)

Walker has 87 rushing yards in the simulations

Take Jaxon Smith-Njigba Over 7.5 receptions (+114)

Smith-Njigba has 7.2 receptions in the simulations

Take Rashid Shaheed Over 21.5 receiving yards (-113)

Shaheed has 32 receiving yards in the simulations

Take Rhamondre Stevenson as an Anytime TD scorer (+140)

Stevenson scores in 53% of simulations

Take Jaxon Smith-Njigba as an Anytime TD scorer (-110)

Smith-Njigba scores in 65% of simulations

