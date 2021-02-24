The state of Tennessee has had legal sports betting available for only about four months, and it didn't take long for regulators and law enforcement to launch what appears to be a serious investigation into illegal wagering. According to TN Bets, the Tennessee Education Lottery said this month that two of the state's four regulated online sportsbooks saw illegal wagering on Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs, which led to approximately 74 sports wagering accounts being permanently closed.

The Tennessee Education Lottery said that there were "significant anomalies" with two of the four sportsbooks, and "several" open Super Bowl bets were voided. According to ESPN's David Purdum, the alleged illegal bets on Super Bowl LV came from "a group of individual accounts" and "another group of multiple accounts being used by one (individual)."

The lottery reportedly said that it declined operator requests for special prop bets such as the color of liquid poured on the victorious head coach and others, but didn't provide any information on what kind of bets or deposits were suspicious. No specifics were given concerning the alleged violations as the investigation is ongoing.

According to TN Bets, the four online sportsbooks handled a combined $15.5 million on the Super Bowl and paid out $12.6 million in winning bets. Through Jan. 31, the four books handled a whopping $523 million in wagers.