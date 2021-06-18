It's good business to be the Super Bowl champs. As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gear up for a title defense in 2021, they'll be doing so in front of a full house as the team announced on Thursday that Raymond James Stadium will be at full capacity seating for the upcoming season. There seems to be quite the demand to get into the building to see Tom Brady and company as well as the Bucs note that all eight regular-season home games and their two preseason contests are completely sold out.

It is believed to be the first time in franchise history that every ticket has been pre-sold over a month prior to training camp, according to the Tampa Bay Times. This is also the first time since the club won Super Bowl XXXVII after the 2002 season where they needed to create a waiting list for fans wanting to buy season passes in future years.

"This is a momentous achievement for the organization and our fans," said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. "We have worked closely with the Tampa Sports Authority to welcome back the best fans in the NFL, and we are excited to play in a completely full Raymond James Stadium this upcoming season. To have the entire season sold out before we even reach training camp is a testament to our passionate and loyal fan base."

Due to the pandemic, Raymond James Stadium had limited capacity throughout the 2020 regular season. During Super Bowl LV, 24,835 fans were in attendance -- the most for a Bucs game at their home stadium throughout the year. Now, a full 65,890 fans will be packed in the stadium on a weekly basis this fall, creating quite the advantage for the defending champs.

Of course, a lot of this has to do with the presence of Tom Brady, who Bucs fans largely were unable to go and see live during his first season with the club. Given his draw along with the team set to be back in title contention once again, it's no wonder there's an increased buzz and ticket demand. Tampa Bay's Week 4 road matchup is also shattering the ticket market as that is primed to be Brady's first trip back up to New England to face his former Patriots team at Gillette Stadium. That contest has ticket prices soaring on the secondary market.

Not only are fans eager to get into the building to watch the Bucs, but the NFL schedule-makers have also acknowledged that the entire football landscape wants to see them in action as they were given five primetime games for the 2021 campaign.