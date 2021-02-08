The Super Bowl brings us some of the best football of the year, but many people watch for the iconic commercials. While it's some of the best football you'll see, the game also features some of the best commercials you'll see all year, so let's do a roundup of some of the most memorable ones.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced off in a historic Super Bowl, but the Bucs came out on top, winning 31-9.

It was quarterback Tom Brady's tenth Super Bowl appearance and seventh win -- which is more than any other NFL franchise has -- and he was named MVP of the game for the fifth time in his career, all NFL records.

This year's Super Bowl was unique, as the coronavirus pandemic caused the NFL to rework many elements of the game, from limited capacity, to a different kind of halftime show and a change in media availability.

One thing remains the same through this very different year, the creative Super Bowl commercials.

Here are some of the best from the night:

Juju Smith-Schuster made his way to the Super Bowl, though it was just in a commercial and not with the Steelers.

I'm sure this is exactly how Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton first got together.

This Toyota commercial is the most inspiring of the night and tells the story of a gold medal Paralympian.

It's the summer Super Bowl of George! (Also, nice touch calling back to George Costanza's answering machine and the theme from 'The Greatest American Hero')

Tracy Morgan is "pretty sure" in this one and it comes at a cost for this family.

This commercial might win the award for most celebrity cameos.

This commercial had everything. A pair of Super Bowl winning quarterbacks who've both been NFL MVP's, Paul Rudd and Drake from State Farm.

We almost had a "State Farm" Super Bowl, if only the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers beat the Bucs in the NFC Championship.

Post Malone too his place alongside the Bud Light Legends, including 'Real Men of Genius' singer and the Bud Bowl.

Actor Dan Levy offers M&M's to actual M&M's for this ad.

DoorDash even delivers to Sesame Street.

Brady and Rob Gronkowski teamed up ahead of yet another Super Bowl run.

Doritos always has a Super Bowl spot and this year was no different.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher collaborated with Shaggy for a commercial around his old song "It Wasn't Me."

We have another throwback reference with a Wayne's World commercial for Uber Eats.