Super Bowl: Danny Amendola explains why he has a framed Eagles jersey in his house

Before Danny Amendola became the latest target of Tom Brady's greatness, he was just another cog in the Patriots' Perpetual Lombardi Machine. This is Amendola's fifth season in New England, where he arrived after spending the first four years of his career with the Rams.

But before that, Amendola's professional career was a day-to-day affair; undrafted out of Texas Tech in 2008, he drew comparisons to alumnus Wes Welker, who was also undrafted. Amendola originally signed with the Cowboys after the '08 draft but was cut in the preseason. Five months later, he was added to the Eagles' practice squad where he remained for nine months. The Rams eventually signed him off Philly's practice squad in Sept. 2009 and eight years later, he's about to play for his third Super Bowl ring.

But #neverforget, as the hashtag meme goes, which explains why Amendola has a framed Eagles jersey in his house. Of course, it's not just any Eagles jersey.

"A friend of mine actually found my original practice jersey I had in Philly," Amendola told ESPN.com's Mike Reiss this week. "I only had one, they put your name on the back and everything, and I guess they were selling it for some reason. He bought it, sent it to me framed and said, 'Hang this on your wall so you'll never forget the day they cut you.' I have it hanging. I'll never forget that. I learned a lot there, but at the end of the day ..."

But Amendola isn't bitter. In fact, he's appreciative of his time in Philly, and an opportunity to learn from veterans like Jason Avant, DeSean Jackson and Jeremy Maclin. It also allowed him to impress some of the coaches too.

"Philly was a great opportunity because I met Pat Shurmur. I was very grateful for that," Amendola said. "Unfortunately I wish I had more football memories there. I didn't play in any regular-season games, which sucks because I wanted to play. "But I was thankful for the opportunity because I met some great people and for me, it was really beneficial because I got to relate a second offense I learned in the NFL to the first one, and I could kind of understand how the plays are called, my specific job on each play, my role. It was a learning experience for me. It was like grad school."

Amendola has faced the Eagles twice since leaving Philly. Once with the Rams during the 2011 season when he caught five passes for 45 yards, and again in 2015, with the Patriots, where he had seven catches for 62 yards and a touchdown. Oh, and both times, Amendola was on the losing side.