Attending a Super Bowl is on a lot of bucket lists. It's the only American professional major sport that's determined in one game and is at a neutral location, which makes it a unique experience for fans.

The Super Bowl is a week-long event, with parties, celebrity appearances and countless NFL themed things to do and see.

Every year the Super Bowl becomes a star-studded event, with some of the most famous actors, singers and athletes in the crowd.

Last year, all eyes were on Taylor Swift, who was cheering on her fiancé, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. I doubt she will be at Super Bowl LX on Sunday to watch the Patriots take on the Seahawks, but regardless there will certainly be no shortage of famous faces.

There are some celebrities who won't just be attending because it's a fun outing and a social event, while others will be on the edge of their seat because their team is on the field.

Here are some famous Patriots fans who we might see cheering on Drake Maye, Mike Vrabel and Co. on Feb. 8.

Famous Patriots fans

Jon Bon Jovi: The singer is a longtime Patriots fan, often seen at games in the same box as owner Robert Kraft. His song "This Is Our House" is a staple at Gillette Stadium The Patriots chose him to introduce the team at Super Bowl LX.

Cardi B: The rapper isn't a lifelong fan, but she sure has adapted to the Patriot way quickly. Her boyfriend and the father of one of her children is Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs, so she has a clear rooting interest. She is constantly on social media cheering for the team and showing her Patriots pride, so I have no doubt that she will be in attendance.

Ben Affleck: The King of Dunkin embodies Boston and that includes his sports fandom. He is often attending games and expressing his love for the team.

Matt Damon: Another Boston icon is Matt Damon, who is best friends with Affleck. The two argue over who is the bigger fan and are two celebrities I wouldn't be surprised to see on Sunday.

Mark Wahlberg: The actor has been to past Patriots Super Bowls, but got heat during Super Bowl LI when he left while the Patriots were down 28-3 against the Falcons. He missed the comeback and likely learned his lesson. Never leave a Super Bowl early.

Aly Raisman: The Olympian is a Massachusetts native. She is a loyal Patriots fan and was even honored at a game. She credits Tom Brady for being one reason she made a return to the Olympics in 2016, as an inspiration showing her she wasn't too old to compete.

John Krazinski: The Office star is another proud supporter of New England sports.

Mindy Kaling: Another Office star who loves the Patriots is Mindy Kaling. She frequently talks about growing up in New England.

Tom Brady: One might think he would be rooting for his former teammate, Vrabel, and his former team, but the Raiders part-owner said he has "no dog in the fight." So we won't officially include him in this list.

Here are some more famous Pats fans:

Singer Steven Tyler

Singer Sir Elton John

Comedian Conan O'Brien

Actor Chris Evans

Actress Elizabeth Banks

Comedian Bill Burr

Television host Maria Menounos

Famous Seahawks fans

Chris Pratt: The actor is a lifelong Seahawks fan and is often spotted showing his Seattle pride. The Washington native was chosen to introduce the team for Super Bowl LX.

Will Ferrell: The comedian has attended games and is friends with former Seahawks coach Pete Carroll. He even once crashed a team meeting on zoom, pretending to be their new tight end.

Rainn Wilson: Unlike some of his Office costars mentioned above, Wilson is a 'Hawks fan. He's visited training camp and even tried a few drills himself, like attempting a field goal.

Bill Nye: This "science guy" began his career in Seattle, pitching the show "Bill Nye the Science Guy" to a Seattle public broadcasting station. He now lives lives near Seattle and has served as the team's 12 Flag Raiser.

Dave Matthews: The singer is another celebrity who has raised the team's 12th Man Flag. He also raised the flag at the top of the Space Needle before Super Bowl XLIX against the Patriots.

Macklemore: The rapper and Seattle native performed at the NFC Championship and Super Bowl after party during the team's championship run during the 2013 season.

Richard Sherman: The Seahawks legend became a meme for his reaction when the Patriots defeated the Seahawks in 2015. I expect him to be rooting for his old team to get revenge this weekend.

Here are some other famous Seahawks fans: