SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The Super Bowl isn't just about football, it's also about food and I found that out first-hand on Wednesday during a trip to Levi's Stadium where the culinary team at Levy Restaurants unveiled all the food that will be served on Super Bowl Sunday.

When you spend thousands of dollars on a Super Bowl ticket, there's definitely an expectation that you'll be able to buy something better than a burger at the game and that will certainly be the case this week when Patriots and Seahawks fans arrive at Super Bowl LX.

For this year's big game, Levy Restaurants was in charge of creating a menu that would give fans a true taste of the Bay Area and all I have to say is, mission accomplished. As someone who once lived in San Francisco for four years, I've tasted almost everything the city has to offer and all of that will be available at the game.

When you're playing a Super Bowl just 1.5 miles away from the San Francisco Bay, you have to have seafood and this game will have plenty of that. For one, fans will be able to buy OYSTERS at the game. There will be shuckers set up throughout the stadium with Hog Island Oysters that are straight from Tomales Bay in Marin County.

There will be oyster plates set up throughout the stadium. CBS Sports/Tyler Sullivan

Of course, not everyone likes oysters and if you're not an oyster person, don't worry. There are plenty of other seafood options like the Dungeness crab potatchos. With the the stadium located so close to a major body of water, the plan is for the crab to be caught just two days before the game.

What's the difference between potatchos and nachos? Glad you asked. Instead of using tortilla chips, the Dungeness crab potatchos will use Kennebec potato chips and those will be covered in Petaluma white cheddar fondue sauce, sea salt and chives.

If you're not a potatcho person, don't worry, there will also be some regular nachos: The Silicon Valley Grande Nachos.

Everyone loves nachos. John Breech/CBS Sports

These tasty nachos feature pork chorizo, beef brisket, queso bravo and guacamole.

OK, let's leave Silicon Valley and head to another part of the Bay.

Chinatown is a popular spot in San Francisco and the culinary team at Levi's Stadium did their best to honor the tastes from that part of town with multiple dishes. Not only will there be Dim Sum on the menu, but there will also be a Chinatown Dawg, which will feature a Char-grilled footlong all-beef hot dog topped with Chinese hot mustard, char siu pork, sriracha, and shredded yellow daikon.

One of the most famous side dishes in San Francisco is the city's garlic fries, and yes, those will also be available at the big game. If you need to pair your fries with something you could go with the NorCal Steakhouse Burger, which is an American wagyu patty, seared and topped with Applewood smoked bacon, bone marrow aioli, Point Reyes Toma and spicy house brined pickles on a locally-made brioche bun.

From left to right: The Chinatown Dawg, the NorCal Steak burger and the garlic fries. Yum. CBS Sports/John Breech

Alright, now let's get to the main event, which is actually a double main event.

The Super Bowl will be serving something called the The LX Hammer Burger, which is the largest burger I have ever seen in my life. When I say this thing is bigger than my head, I'm not exaggerating. And also, I have a big head. Here's what this monster burger looks like (And if you scroll through on Instagram here, you can check out 10 other food items):

This might be the biggest burger ever served at a Super Bowl. John Breech/CBS Sports

I posted this burger on Instagram and I'm guessing that won't be the last time it's posted on Instagram because anyone who buys one on Sunday will probably be sharing their experience with it on social media. The burger weighs more than a small baby. If you can finish this burger on your own, you should win tickets to next year's Super Bowl.

The other main event is the Chef-carved Sonoma Mountain Beef-Chetta. This will only be available to a very small portion of the stadium, but if you can get your hands on it, it features local grass-fed organic beef from Marin County that's sliced and served with confit garlic. It's also covered in a cabernet demi-glace and horseradish crème with pull-part rolls.

Only people in the owner's club will have access to this piece of meat. John Breech/CBS Sports

Of course, after you eat, you'll need something to wash down your food and definitely won't be an issue at Levi's Stadium. Here's a quick look at several of the alcoholic options that will be featured along with the description of the drink from Levy Restaurants:

Karl the Fog misty spritz: A spritzy tribute to the Bay's famous fog. Tanqueray Gin mixed with elderflower liqueur, club soda and fresh lemon juice.

A spritzy tribute to the Bay's famous fog. Tanqueray Gin mixed with elderflower liqueur, club soda and fresh lemon juice. Chinatown's fortune cookie martini: Smirnoff vanilla vodka, amaretto, Bailey's Irish Cream and cold brew, shaken and topped with a custom chocolate-dipped fortune cookie from Golden Gate Fortune Cookie Factory.

Smirnoff vanilla vodka, amaretto, Bailey's Irish Cream and cold brew, shaken and topped with a custom chocolate-dipped fortune cookie from Golden Gate Fortune Cookie Factory. Halftime show Margarita: Don Julio Reposado with chili watermelon margarita mix and a Tajin rim.

Don Julio Reposado with chili watermelon margarita mix and a Tajin rim. Kickoff tequila sunrise: Astral Blanco mixed with fresh orange juice and cherry juice, garnished with orange and maraschino cherry. Available in the East Field Club, Bud Light Club and 400 East Club.

Astral Blanco mixed with fresh orange juice and cherry juice, garnished with orange and maraschino cherry. Available in the East Field Club, Bud Light Club and 400 East Club. Pier 39 paloma: Casamigos Reposado shaken with fresh lime juice, agave syrup and ruby red grapefruit juice. Available at Tequileria Bars and bars near Gates A and C.

Casamigos Reposado shaken with fresh lime juice, agave syrup and ruby red grapefruit juice. Available at Tequileria Bars and bars near Gates A and C. Golden Gate mule: Crown Royal Whiskey, ginger beer and lime juice mixed with passion fruit liqueur.

I did take a video of each drink, but I did not get to sample them, which was probably for the best.

If Sam Darnold throws an interception, Seahawks fans can drown their sorrows in one of these tasty drinks. If he throws two, they can have two drinks. If he throws three, then I'd suggest just buying one of each.

There will also be an alcoholic milkshake available and I did get taste that and I will be making these at home on a regular basis from now on.

Meet the Fog City frozen Irish coffee. John Breech/CBS Sports

And of course, let's not forget about dessert.

There will be a San Francisco sticky bun for sale.

This might be the most delicious sticky bun ever made.

It doesn't "look" like anything special, but my goodness, it might be the tastiest thing I've ever put in my mouth.

The man in charge of the culinary team at Levi's Stadium is Lou Bastian, who serves as the senior vice president of culinary at Levy. This is the fourth time Bastian has been in charge of the food for a Super Bowl, so he's pretty experienced at this point and that shows.

The food at the Super Bowl isn't cheap, but nothing is at the big game, so anyone who will be at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, be sure to bring some extra money so you can sample all the tasty food that's being offered.

If you need me, I'll be making a fortune cookie martini in my hotel room.