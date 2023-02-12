There is very little known about what Rihanna's Super Bowl LVII halftime show will include, but the singer just gave us a hint on what the performance will look like. Performers often bring out special guests for the halftime show, and while no announcement has been made, that does not mean there won't be a surprise.

CBS' Nate Burleson asked Rihanna about the halftime show, and knowing she would not give too much away he asked if there were generally any surprises in store.

She said, smiling, "I'm thinking about bringing someone, I'm not sure. We'll see."

Rihanna added that if she gave too much information on the upcoming show then "it wouldn't be a surprise," so she is keeping her cards close to her chest.

One guest that could make an appearance is Jay-Z. The rapper founded Roc Nation, who collaborates with the NFL for the halftime show and also is credited with being a major player in discovering Rihanna. The two artists also have music together, so if there is a special guest, Jay-Z is a safe bet for who it could be.

The singer mentioned earlier this week that her set will be 13 minutes and she has already gone through 39 versions of the performance. Fans have been taking guesses on what songs she will play and which song she will open with.

Burleson also asked the question on every Rihanna's fan mind: Is she putting out any new music soon? Once again, she did not give too much away, saying, "I want to just put music out and have fun with it, but if it has to be an album, that might take some time."