Super Bowl halftime show: Here's who should join Justin Timberlake on stage

We don't know a ton about what Justin Timberlake has planned for the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday. We do know he'll have about 13 minutes of stage time and he promises not to "accidentally" expose any breasts this time around.

The headliners for each Super Bowl halftime show often elect to share their stage with other artists in order to ramp up the excitement and put on a unique show, and a surprise *NSYNC show would definitely be a welcome shot of nostalgia for plenty of people. The scarcity of details has led to quite a bit of speculation already, and plenty of people are wondering if a possible *NSYNC reunion could be on the horizon.

However, Timberlake's former *NSYNC bandmate Joey Fatone shot down those rumors when approached by TMZ this weekend, saying there's no reunion coming.

"I'm here right now," Fatone told TMZ Sports outside of a restaurant in California. "If I was doing something, I'd be at rehearsals right now. There's your proof."

Timberlake hasn't announced any special guests for his halftime show just yet, but there are possibilities. USATSI

Fatone was rather frank is his insistence that *NSYNC wasn't going to hit the stage, though it's worth noting that the last time the group reunited, at the MTV VMAs in 2013, the bandmates denied involvement prior to the show. Could Fatone just be trying to throw us all off the scent once again?

It's certainly possible, but if an *NSYNC reunion is actually off the table, then it's time to start considering other options. There's no guarantee that Timberlake is going to share the spotlight with anyone but, if he does, we've got some ideas who it might be.

Jay-Z

Jay-Z reportedly turned down the Super Bowl LII halftime show before it was offered to Timberlake, but maybe he's more willing to make an appearance in a guest role alongside his friend. Timberlake and the rapper have a great relationship, as the two have collaborated together on several tracks in the past. They also co-headlined the "Legends of the Summer" tour together back in 2013.

However, all of that may not matter if Jay-Z, who has been a vocal supporter of Colin Kaepernick over the past few years, decides he doesn't want to align himself with the NFL. Then again, maybe he'll be willing to show up if he feels he can use the opportunity to send a message.

Pharrell Williams

Pharrell has a longstanding relationship with Timberlake and has done production work for him, including on "Man of the Woods," which is set to release two days before the Super Bowl. But Pharrell also brings a stage presence and has achieved success as both a rapper and a singer, so he's more than just a guy who'll just stand behind a computer and wave his arms.

Plus, he'd probably wear a funny hat that Twitter can make fun of, and why would we root against that?

Andy Samberg

If Timberlake's halftime show is going to include private parts, they may as well be in a box.

Britney Spears

If we can't have the nostalgia that comes with an *NSYNC reunion, a Justin and Britney reunion is probably the second-best option. The Mickey Mouse Club alums came together to form one of the biggest heartthrob celebrity couples of the 1990s and early 2000s, and they even hit the Super Bowl stage together in 2001. The world would lose its mind if it happened again, especially if they brought back those glorious all-denim matching outfits.

Oh, memories Getty Images

It's pretty safe to assume you shouldn't hold your breath for this one, though. Britney is currently in the middle of a Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood and she's scheduled to perform on the night of the Super Bowl.

Chris Stapleton

Timberlake has enlisted the services of Stapleton, who is currently one of country music's biggest stars, for his new album. The two are featured on a song set to release this week, so it's possible that Stapleton heads to Minnesota to perform it with Timberlake on the world's biggest stage.

Timbaland

Timbaland has produced a good number of hits from Timberlake's catalogue and, much like Pharrell, he also brings a stage presence and can contribute on the mic himself. It would actually be somewhat of a surprise if Timbaland wasn't involved in the show.

Jimmy Fallon

Fallon hosts a late night show on NBC. This year's Super Bowl is on NBC. Fallon and Timberlake are longtime friends.

It was inevitable that they were going to link up, and Timberlake is already booked to appear on Fallon's live postgame show as both a guest and musical performer. With that in mind, it's probably overkill to have Fallon also involved in the halftime show, but overkill and Fallon have been a happy couple for a while now.

A Michael Jackson hologram

Watching Timberlake and MJ perform "Love Never Felt So Good" together on stage would be something of a "Black Mirror" nightmare, but it would also generate an insane amount of buzz and be a wild spectacle to behold. (We would also accept a hologram of Prince in his hometown of Minneapolis.)

Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars has established himself as one of the best entertainers and live performers in the world currently, which is why he's landed spots on two of the last four Super Bowl halftime shows. It seems unlikely that they'd go back to him once again (especially considering it would mean Timberlake is giving up the honor of being the only artist to perform at the Super Bowl three times) but would anyone really be opposed to a new NFL tradition of Bruno performing every other year? If so, I don't want to know them.

Danny DeVito

It's already been teased that Danny DeVito will star in a Super Bowl commercial this year, but there's reason to get him involved in the halftime show as well. DeVito's character played a troll in the stage production of "The Nightman Cometh" on "It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia." Justin Timberlake starred in "Trolls" the movie. With the Eagles in the Super Bowl, it's the perfect opportunity for DeVito to get in character as Frank Reynolds and invade the stage in a troll costume as J.T. performs "Can't Stop The Feeling."

Janet Jackson

Double or nothing, you cowards.