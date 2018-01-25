Super Bowl: LeGarrette Blount is 'straight enemies' with his former Pats teammates

Last year, LeGarrette Blount was one of the most impactful players on the New England Patriots. He was the team's No. 1 running back, carrying the ball 299 times for 1,181 yards and an NFL-high 18 touchdowns. During the team's run to a Super Bowl victory, he ran an additional 35 times for 109 yards and a score.

By the time the offseason rolled around, though, Blount was no longer in the team's plans. The Patriots moved on and signed Mike Gillislee and Rex Burkhead, who formed a four-man backfield with holdovers Dion Lewis and James White.

Blount landed in Philadelphia on a one-year deal, and he has again played a sizable role for one of the NFL's best teams. He carried 173 times for 766 yards and two scores during the regular season, and 15 times for 40 yards and two scores during Philly's run to the Super Bowl.

Next Sunday, he'll have to play against his former teammates. How's he going to approach those guys that he just won with a year ago?

"Straight enemies," Blount said Thursday, per NJ.com. "Ain't no friends. Ain't no friends. Ain't no homies. None of that. We know ... We know what we're going to do. They know what they're going to do. We both have the same goal in mind. There aren't any hard feelings, it just is what it is."

Blount tried to make explicitly clear that he does not care about or for the Patriots now that he's with Philly. "I play for the Eagles now," he said. "I don't play for the Patriots, anymore. I don't watch the Patriots. I don't care about the Patriots. I just focus on what we need to do put us in the best position to win this game. I had a great time there last year, but, last year is last year."

That's not exactly traditional "bulletin board material," but the Patriots are not above using literally any perceived slight as motivation for a game. We'll see if they have anything to say about Blount's comments over the course of the next week and a half or so.