Super Bowl LI opponents make a deal as Patriots send S Jordan Richards to Falcons
The reserve defensive back was originally a second-round pick in 2015
A year and a half after he was a healthy scratch for Super Bowl LI, New England Patriots safety Jordan Richards has been dealt to the Atlanta Falcons, the team that came up short against the Pats in 2016's title game.
That's according to Jim McBride of the Boston Globe, who reported the trade on Friday.
Richards made a career-high five starts for New England in 2017 and had five tackles in Super Bowl LII against the Philadelphia Eagles, but he's also "struggled mightily on defense" over the course of his career, according to the Patriots' own website. Originally a second-round draft pick out of Stanford in 2015, he made two starts as a rookie before seeing limited time as a second-year veteran behind Devin McCourty, Patrick Chung and Duron Harmon.
Inactive for New England's three playoff games in 2016, the year the Pats won it all, Richards instead made his impact on special teams, where the Patriots say he was a "core four member in the kicking game."
The Falcons have since confirmed the trade, announcing they've sent a conditional 2020 draft pick to New England.
