Super Bowl LII odds: Eagles have the lowest odds of any NFC team in spite of first seed

The Patriots enter the Divisional Round as heavy favorites, as all roads will be going through Foxborough in the AFC. The opposing first seed, the Eagles, have the lowest odds of any team in the NFC due to the loss of Carson Wentz and a brutal 6-0 loss to the Cowboys to close out the season that people clearly haven't forgotten. The Saints earned some good faith with a solid win against the Panthers, but the Vikings remain the favorites in the NFC. The NFC sports an incredibly deep remaining field, and the AFC has the potential for a team like the Jaguars to play spoiler.

Super Bowl LII odds

The favorites

After taking a week off, the Patriots are back in action against the Titans as heavy favorites, both in that game and the Super Bowl betting. With a projection to win the conference of 52.4 percent and a 35.14 percent simulated Super Bowl win, the Patriots are the favorites by an incredibly wide margin. However, the Vikings have something to say about that. There's a nonzero chance that the Vikings will be playing three games at home this postseason, although of course the Eagles would have to lose to the Falcons. But with Case Keenum playing out of his mind all season and one of the best defenses in football, the Vikings have shown themselves to be a force to be reckoned with.

The other contenders

However, if the Vikings are to play another game this season, they'll have to get through the Saints. The Saints are coming off of a three-game sweep against the division rival Panthers, and they're riding high. With Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram sputtering in the wild card, the Saints went to the Drew Brees well, and it went just fine. However, the Vikings' defense is as stout as it comes, and more often than not the defense wins those battles. The Steelers are playing against the Jaguars at home, another example of an extremely potent offense facing off against a stout defense. In the AFC, no remaining teams can be overlooked, but the Titans are real longshots. The Jaguars crushed the Steelers earlier this year, hence their heightened odds, but the Patriots are largely expected to dominate Tennessee.

The Falcons and Eagles is an intriguing match-up, as the Eagles are missing their MVP candidate in Carson Wentz. The Eagles are the first seed in the NFC, but they're being given the worst odds to win the Super Bowl out of the entire conference. That's a tough pill to swallow for Eagles' fans, but the team will just have to prove people wrong as they did to close out the season. A 6-0 loss to the Cowboys in Week 17 didn't exactly inspire confidence among bettors, and they do not forget that. Mix the Eagles' slump with a Falcons' team that seemed to catch fire against the Rams, and it makes sense that the Falcons are getting the respect that they are as a sixth seed.



