Super Bowl LIV: Chiefs fans' fireworks celebrations show up on weather service radar

The Kansas City Chiefs won their first Super Bowl in 50 years on Sunday. Following the franchise's 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers, fans of the team were very excited to celebrate the victory. In fact, Chiefs fans celebrated by setting off so many fireworks that they showed up on a National Weather Service map of the state.

Here's #KansasCity erupting in celebration, as detected by our radar! 🎉🎇🎆🏈 pic.twitter.com/IlfG82gxl6 — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) February 3, 2020

As you can see on the map, fireworks surrounded the Kansas City area and even branched out to a larger radius outside of the city.

Earlier in the postseason, the Chiefs ran out of fireworks at Arrowhead Stadium after they scored too much in a 51-31 win over the Houston Texans. In that contest, Kansas City erased a 24-0 deficit and came back to win convincingly.

It's hard to blame Chiefs fans, considering the franchise hadn't won a Super Bowl dating back to 1970.

If this National Weather Service map is any indication, Chiefs fans are going to be doing a lot more partying when the team holds their championship parade on Wednesday.