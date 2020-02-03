Super Bowl LIV: Chiefs' vision came together late as Hill, Kelce, and Watkins saved their best for last

MIAMI -- For three-and-a-half quarters, the San Francisco 49ers did what had previously seemed impossible. They held Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in check, yielding only 10 points and making Mahomes look downright ordinary.

Mahomes connected on just one deep shot down the field, finding Sammy Watkins on a very 49ers-esque play for a 28-yard gain to start a drive that eventually ended in a field goal. Beyond that, though, it was all short stuff.

Of Mahomes' 16 other completions to that point in the game, only five gained more than 10 yards -- and only one of those came on a throw that traveled more than 10 yards in the air. The Niners kept the pressure on Mahomes throughout the game, not allowing him to sit in the pocket and target his speedy receivers on deep shots. The Chiefs themselves knew they didn't have enough time to set up those deeper looks, so at first, they tried to do without them.

"That's kind of the respect for the defensive line," right tackle Mitchell Schwartz said. "It's tough to do plays that take a while because those guys will get home. It's a credit to those guys, honestly. Those are the types of things that you don't want to do against them. It's hard to block four or five seconds -- it's hard enough to block for two seconds against them."

But there's only so long that you can hold this group down. Eventually, Mahomes did get going. He found Tyreek Hill for 44 yards on what ended up being the biggest play of the game. He found Travis Kelce streaking down the middle of the field for what was such a surefire touchdown that the defender had no choice but to interfere, and then he found Kelce for an actual touchdown on the very next snap.

On the next drive, he found Hill and Kelce over the middle again, then he hit Watkins right in stride with a gorgeous throw over the top of Richard Sherman, setting up the eventual game-winning score. He faked a hand-off to Hill, rolled to his right, drew Dee Ford into the backfield, and then flipped it to Damien Williams on the outside.

The whole run actually started with an incomplete pass that nevertheless showcased how dangerous these guys really are. Mahomes rolled out to his right to escape from pressure, sparking the scramble drill that the Chiefs run so well. Hill shook free of his man and presented a target for Mahomes to hit, but the throw was just a little bit low so it slipped through Hill's hands and bounced off the grass before he was able to snag it.

On the very next play, Mahomes launched one off his back foot, while under pressure, and well before Hill had even started his break -- let alone come out of it. After what seemed like an eternity, the ball dropped into Hill's waiting arms anyway.

"We knew we needed to get a chunk play," said left tackle Eric Fisher. "Pat put that one on his back."

Third-and-15 is a lot to overcome. Especially when you're down by 10 points midway through the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl. For Hill, just to be put in that position was a credit to the coaching staff and the quarterback.

"That's just Coach Reid, man," he said. "Trusting me down the field. Also, Pat, throwing a beautiful ball down the field."

Hill's big play set the Chiefs up with their best scoring position since the second quarter. But for a second it looked like they might squander the opportunity. Mahomes tried to hit Hill down the sideline again on the next play, but they didn't come close to connecting. His next throw was batted down at the line of scrimmage. That's when the Chiefs turned to Kelce, their most reliable target.

Working on backup safety Tarvarius Moore, Kelce shot up the seam and over the top of the coverage. His combination of size and speed and quickness was too much for more to handle. He had to simply run through Kelce and prevent the touchdown. Not that it much mattered. A well-designed fake hand-off and rollout left Kelce wide open in the back of the end zone on the next play. It was the tight end's fifth catch of the game, and though those grabs didn't go for very many yards, they ended up being consequential.

Kelce's sixth and final catch was what got the next drive moving, and helped set up the sideline shot to Watkins. While Watkins himself made the big play, beating one of the NFL's best cornerbacks clean off the line of scrimmage and making his way down the field for a 38-yard gain, he actually credited two other people for making it happen. Watkins said that he "piggybacked" off Hill's explosiveness, but he also saw something during his preparation for the game that allowed the play to happen.

"Watching film. I think Davante Adams, man. I tried to watch how he slipped [Sherman] inside," Watkins said. "Sherman plays heavy outside, don't want you getting outside and getting deep. I just trusted my faith. Playing physical, playing fast. And then I slipped him inside, man, and Pat threw one of the best balls ever. And I made a good play."

Kelce was quick to gas his teammate up, singing Watkins' praises in an extended soliloquy during his postgame interview session.

"1-4 has been unbelievable since he's been here," Kelce said. "Critics say what they want to say, man. That guy works his tail off every single year in the offseason. I saw him in the training room getting his hips right so he didn't miss a single game this year. His ability to make plays down the field in clutch situations, he's shown it since he's gotten here, man. I'm so happy for him. Super Bowl champ: Sammy Watkins."

Hill echoed Kelce's sentiments.

"That's just Sammy being Sammy, man," he said. "That's just Starship 14 doing his thing. A lot of people be saying, 'Sammy can't do this. Sammy can't do that.' People don't really know. Sammy's still Buffalo Bills Sammy. He's still got that explosiveness in him."

Combined, the trio of Hill, Kelce, and Watkins hauled in 20 receptions for 246 yards and a touchdown on 28 targets. They created Kansas City's three longest gains of the evening and they made the plays that set up the touchdowns that began and completed the double-digit, fourth-quarter comeback. They worked over one of the NFL's best secondaries when it mattered most.

They may not have been unstoppable, but they were undaunted by their relative lack of success early on, and that helped them succeed late. They, like Mahomes, saved their best for last. And now they're champions.