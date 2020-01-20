Super Bowl LIV: Chiefs vs. 49ers tickets are selling for record amount on secondary market

On Sunday, the matchup for Super Bowl LIV was set as the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers won their respective conference championship games. With the big game now set, ticket prices to attend the event are being sold at a very expensive rate.

According to SeatGeek, the current average price of a Super Bowl ticket is going for $9,590. The current lowest ticket price is $5,727 while the largest is a whopping $70,153 if you're looking to attending the game in Miami.

The ticket prices for this year's Super Bowl are higher than they have ever been. The next highest-priced Super Bowl was when the New England Patriots faced the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII. The average ticket price for that game was $5,373.

The geographical aspect of ticket buyers is very interesting. Obviously, it's not surprising that Kansas City residents are currently purchasing 12.3 percent of the available tickets.

Fans from New York are buying 12.2 percent of the tickets while people from Chicago are purchasing 8.1 percent of the available seats. Boston (5.4 percent) and Dallas (4.9 percent) round out the top five in terms of the geographical ticket buyers.

Meanwhile, StubHub also has tickets listed for an exorbitant amount. The cheapest ticket is being sold for $4,649 while the most expensive one is going for $20,925.

Obviously, the opening ticket numbers are going to be sold at very high amounts as fans try to take advantage of the tickets being in demand. However, it's very possible that the average ticket prices will decline as Super Bowl LIV draws closer.