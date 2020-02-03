Super Bowl LIV: Fan caught taking a nap during first quarter of Chiefs vs 49ers
Clearly the excitement on the field wasn't doing it for this fan
The Super Bowl is one of the most exciting sports events on the calendar. Well, maybe not for everyone.
During the opening quarter of Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, a video went viral that showed a man sitting in his seat at Hard Rock Stadium sleeping through the action.
In the video, it can clearly be seen that the fan is passed out while sitting up. In a series of follow-up tweets from Karisa Maxwell of The Sporting News, one of the man's friends showed him that the video of him sleeping had gone viral. The gentleman declined Maxwell's interview request when she asked to speak to him about the situation.
It's hard to imagine anyone being able to fall asleep with so much excitement going on around them. After all, the game had just started and over 65,000 fans were loud and enthusiastic regardless of which team they were rooting for.
The real question is why was this man falling asleep? The potential reasons are endless, but one thing is definitely for sure: that was the most expensive nap that anyone could ever take.
