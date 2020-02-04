Super Bowl LIV: New Jersey bettors wagered $54.2 million on Chiefs vs. 49ers
The Garden State surpassed its 2019 mark of $34.8 million
The Super Bowl is annually one of the most heavily-wagered sporting events of the year. In New Jersey specifically, Super Bowl LIV was insanely popular. Sportsbooks in the state saw $54.2 million spent on Sunday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.
That total surpassed the $34.8 million worth of bets that New Jersey sportsbooks accepted for last year's Super Bowl.
According to the Associated Press, New Jersey lost $4.28 million between 10 retail sportsbooks and 19 mobile sports betting applications.
"We exceeded what we thought we would do by far," Caesars Entertainment regional president Ron Baumann told the AP. "We sold out every seat we had, every inch of seating."
Caesars owns Caesars, Bally's and Harrah's casinos in Atlantic City, the later two of which have sportsbooks.
Baumann also revealed that Caesars' sportsbook took over 10,000 wagers on the game and that the full capacity crowds led to boosted sales for their casinos overall. He added that their slots, table games and food/beverages saw a noticeable spike throughout Super Bowl weekend.
Nevada has not yet released their numbers from the Super Bowl.The state's sportsbooks accepted $146 million in Super Bowl wagers lastyear, compared to $158 million in 2018.
Next to Las Vegas, Atlantic City is arguably the second most important American city in terms of legal sports gambling. With just about every casino in town having a sportsbook, they've seen a huge boom in interest in sports betting since it became legal across the state in 2018.
